It never ceases to amaze us how much automotive variety the Volkswagen Group conjures up on its platforms. Take the MQB Evo for example. In terms of SUVs, there is the new VW Tiguan, the new edition of the larger Skoda Kodiaq and now also the Cupra Terramar, which will roll off the production line in Hungary together with the future Audi Q3.

We take the opportunity to take a closer look at both the Cupra Terramar and the Volkswagen Tiguan. An initial comparison should show where there are differences and similarities. Detailed comparison pictures of both vehicles can be found in this gallery:

Appearance/Dimensions

Both model names begin with the letter T, but that's about it. The Cupra Terramar is already sporty on the outside, with a striking Porsche-like front section with a kind of shark nose. In its third generation, the VW Tiguan favours a more functional look. There are certain similarities to the new Passat Estate and the T-Cross (rear section).

The similar sheet metal edges on the rear side section and the side window line are interesting. Let's move on to the hard facts regarding the dimensions. The values for towing and drawbar load are also important here, as SUVs like this often tow caravans or have bicycles on the rear.

Dimensions Cupra Terramar VW Tiguan (2024) Length 4,519 mm 4,539 mm Width 1,863 mm 1,842 mm (1,859 mm R-Line) Height 1,584 mm 1,650 mm Wheelbase 2,681 mm 2,680 mm Luggage compartment 450 - 602 litres / n.b. 450 / 652 - 1,650 litres Towing capacity 1,800 - 2,200 kg 1,600 - 2,300 kg Drawbar load 80 kg 100 kg Unladen weight 1,638 - 1,904 kg 1,598 - 1,890 kg Payload 591 - 617 kg 502 - 580 kg

As you can see, most of the dimensions are very similar, but the Cupra is over six centimetres lower than the Volkswagen, which has an effect on the boot volume. The different basic values there result from the selected powertrain. As a special feature, the Terramar is ten millimetres lower than its Group colleagues.

Interior/cockpit

The interior of both is quite digital as the Terramar has a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, plus a 12.9-inch touchscreen in the centre. There is a backlit scroll bar for adjusting the climate and volume. A head-up display in the windscreen is available as an option.

The Tiguan also has the aforementioned scroll bar, but it goes one better with the centre touchscreen: digital instruments in tablet landscape format, a large 32.8 cm (12.9 inch / optionally 15.0 inch) infotainment screen with a new menu structure and graphics, another new head-up display and the multifunctional driving experience switch with integrated TFT LCD display. Driving modes and volume can be set here, but unfortunately not the automatic climate control.

Engines/motors

As we already noticed at the world premiere of the Cupra, the Terramar will not come with a diesel engine for the time being, unlike the VW Tiguan. It remains to be seen whether improvements will be made in this respect.

What does the provisional engine range look like? TSI, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid. It starts with a 150 PS 48V petrol engine with a displacement of 1.5 litres and 7-speed DSG. This "eTSI" offers 250 Nm of maximum torque, takes 9.3 seconds to reach 62 mph and reaches a maximum speed of 127 mph.

There are also two TSI petrol engines, also with 7-speed DSG, but with all-wheel drive: 204 PS and 265 PS in the Terramar VZ. The latter has a maximum torque of 400 Nm, sprints to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and only stops at 150 mph.

Plug-in hybrid fans can choose from two versions: with 204 PS and a VZ version with272 PS. The 1.5 TSI engine is combined with an electric motor and a large battery pack with a capacity of 19.7 kWh (net). This should enable the new Cupra Terramar to drive more than 62 miles purely electrically. The battery can be charged on the road with up to 50 kW direct current or at home using a wallbox with up to 11 kW.

The Tiguan offers the full programme: 1.5 TSI with 130 or 150 PS, 2.0 TSI with 265 PS, plug-in hybrid with 204 or 272 PS and two diesel engines with 150 and 193 PS. The most powerful petrol and diesel engines have all-wheel drive as standard, while the 2.0 TSI in the Cupra has all-wheel drive. Here is an overview of all the powertrains, none of which have a manual gearbox.

Drivetrains Cupra Terramar VW Tiguan (2024) Petrol engine - 1.5 eTSI (130 PS), 220 Nm 1.5 eTSI (150 PS), 250 Nm 1.5 TSI (150 PS), 250 Nm 2.0 TSI 4Drive (265 PS), 400 Nm 2.0 TSI 4Motion (265 PS), 400 Nm Diesel - 2.0 TDI (150 PS), 360 Nm - 2.0 TDI 4Motion (193 PS), 400 Nm Plug-in hybrid 1.5 eHybrid (204 PS), 350 Nm 1.5 e-Hybrid (272 PS), 400 Nm 1.5 eHybrid (272 PS), 400 Nm

Prices

Prices have yet to be announced in the UK, so as a reference we will use the example of Germany. As an "America's Cup" special model, the Terramar scratches the €60,000 mark, and the Tiguan is similarly priced. For comparison let's take the entry-level Cupra model: €43,020 (approx. £36,300 at the current exchange rate) in Germany for the 1.5 eTSI with 150 PS. With the same engine, the Tiguan costs €41,655 (£35,200), but does not have sports seats as standard.