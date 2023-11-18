- Length: 4,290 mm
- Width: 1,770 mm
- Height: 1,570 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Luggage compartment: min. 345 litres/max. 1,310 litres
The BYD Dolphin is one of the latest innovations with which the Chinese manufacturer BYD has launched its attack on the European markets, following the interesting Atto 3 and Han. It is a compact, well-balanced model that fits into the electric C-segment, where the size/space ratio is somewhat different from that of 'traditional' cars.
In fact, where classic compacts grow to 4.5 metres in length, their battery-powered counterparts maintain more compact proportions, optimising the interior thanks to the different configuration of the mechanics and batteries. In fact, the BYD Dolphin has the Volkswagen ID.3 in its sights, although it has slightly less cargo space.
BYD Dolphin, dimensions
The BYD Dolphin is slightly longer than the ID.3, but only by a few centimetres: it measures 4.29 metres, some 30 mm less, but is narrower at 1.77 metres. The wheelbase is also shorter, 2.70 metres, compared to 2.77 metres for the VW, while in height it exceeds its German rival by only 2 mm, 1,570 mm compared to 1,568 mm.
BYD Dolphin
BYD Dolphin, roominess and boot space
The Chinese manufacturer has not provided precise data on interior dimensions, but the car, already seen and tested, shows good accessibility and habitability, as well as a simple interior, but with well-padded seats, which confirms the Chinese manufacturer's predilection for rear comfort with respect to the load compartment.
Interior headroom and knee room, as well as the flat floor, are excellent. The rear seat, on the other hand, is split 40/60 and also has a central armrest.
BYD Dolphin, asientos traseros
BYD Dolphin, maletero
The boot volume is 345 litres, 40 litres less than its German rival, but the Dolphin has a larger maximum volume of 1,310 litres compared to 1,267 litres.
The shape of the boot is a little reminiscent of old-school Asian cars, with bulging wheel arches and a very rounded sill on the sides. It is also not very well equipped in terms of hooks and rings, however, has a very spacious double floor and not a very pronounced step between the sill itself and the load floor.
The BYD Dolphin offers a range always with single-motor versions, located at the front, with power outputs of 94, 174 and 201 bhp, combined with batteries of around 45 and 60 kWh, for range figures ranging between 193 and 265 miles (310 and 427 km). However, there is a lack of high-power recharging, which does not go beyond 88 kW, although it is enough to 'refuel' in less than an hour.
|Equipment
|Power
|Batteries
|Charging
|Powertrain
|Drive
|Active
|94 BHP
|44,9 kWh
|AC 7 kW + DC 60 kW
|Electric
|Front
|Boost
|174 BHP
|44.9 kWh
|AC 7 kW + DC 60 kW
|Electric
|Front
|Comfort/Design
|201 BHP
|60.4 kWh
|AC 11 kW + DC 88 kW
|Electric
|Front
BYD Dolphin, rivals with similar dimensions
The list of compact electric cars is getting longer and longer, especially at 4.3 metres and above:
- Citroën e-C4: 4.36 metres
- CUPRA Born: 4.32 metres
- Hyundai KONA Electric: 4.21 metres
- Kia e-Soul: 4.20 metres
- Kia Niro EV: 4.42 metres
- MG4: 4.23 metres
- Nissan LEAF: 4.49 metres
- Peugeot e-2008: 4.30 metres
- Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric: 4.20 metres
- Volkswagen ID.3: 4.26 metres