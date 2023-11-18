Length: 4,290 mm

The BYD Dolphin is one of the latest innovations with which the Chinese manufacturer BYD has launched its attack on the European markets, following the interesting Atto 3 and Han. It is a compact, well-balanced model that fits into the electric C-segment, where the size/space ratio is somewhat different from that of 'traditional' cars.

In fact, where classic compacts grow to 4.5 metres in length, their battery-powered counterparts maintain more compact proportions, optimising the interior thanks to the different configuration of the mechanics and batteries. In fact, the BYD Dolphin has the Volkswagen ID.3 in its sights, although it has slightly less cargo space.

BYD Dolphin, dimensions

The BYD Dolphin is slightly longer than the ID.3, but only by a few centimetres: it measures 4.29 metres, some 30 mm less, but is narrower at 1.77 metres. The wheelbase is also shorter, 2.70 metres, compared to 2.77 metres for the VW, while in height it exceeds its German rival by only 2 mm, 1,570 mm compared to 1,568 mm.

BYD Dolphin, roominess and boot space

The Chinese manufacturer has not provided precise data on interior dimensions, but the car, already seen and tested, shows good accessibility and habitability, as well as a simple interior, but with well-padded seats, which confirms the Chinese manufacturer's predilection for rear comfort with respect to the load compartment.

Interior headroom and knee room, as well as the flat floor, are excellent. The rear seat, on the other hand, is split 40/60 and also has a central armrest.

The boot volume is 345 litres, 40 litres less than its German rival, but the Dolphin has a larger maximum volume of 1,310 litres compared to 1,267 litres.

The shape of the boot is a little reminiscent of old-school Asian cars, with bulging wheel arches and a very rounded sill on the sides. It is also not very well equipped in terms of hooks and rings, however, has a very spacious double floor and not a very pronounced step between the sill itself and the load floor.

The BYD Dolphin offers a range always with single-motor versions, located at the front, with power outputs of 94, 174 and 201 bhp, combined with batteries of around 45 and 60 kWh, for range figures ranging between 193 and 265 miles (310 and 427 km). However, there is a lack of high-power recharging, which does not go beyond 88 kW, although it is enough to 'refuel' in less than an hour.

Equipment Power Batteries Charging Powertrain Drive Active 94 BHP 44,9 kWh AC 7 kW + DC 60 kW Electric Front Boost 174 BHP 44.9 kWh AC 7 kW + DC 60 kW Electric Front Comfort/Design 201 BHP 60.4 kWh AC 11 kW + DC 88 kW Electric Front

BYD Dolphin, rivals with similar dimensions

