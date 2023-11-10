With a plan to bring electrification to the entire range by the end of 2024, and only one in three models having already reached that target, it is not difficult to guess what Lamborghini's main goals for the new year might be.

Indeed, the House of the Bull is preparing to unveil the heir to the Huracán which, following in the footsteps of its big brother Revuelto, should become a plug-in hybrid. The same goes for the Urus, whose 'plug-in' version could make its debut by the end of 2023.

Here, then, are Lamborghini's new products for 2024:

Lamborghini Urus plug-in

As of 2022, we know that the Urus would not be the first model in the Lamborghini range to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but also that the sports SUV would not be too long in coming given the abundance of 'sightings' of masked prototypes. This should be the first new model of 2024, which, as we've already said, we wouldn't be surprised to see brought forward to late 2023.

Lamborghini Urus plug-in spy shots at the Nurburgring.

The new Urus plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to be based on the baseline model's mechanicals, confirming the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, but with the addition of an electric module with rechargeable battery, which will increase both peak power and efficiency. There is talk of more than 800 bhp in total, accompanied by a slight exterior and interior restyling.

Name Lamborghini Urus PHEV Bodystyle SUV Engine Petrol plug-in hybrid Arrival date Early 2024 Price N.D.

New Lamborghini Huracán

There are still no rumours about the name, but the model that will take the place of the V10 'berlinetta' is already in the final stages. Prototypes seen on the streets confirm this. The line should not stray too far from that of the current Huracán, with slimmer optics and new daytime running lights.

New Lamborghini Huracan, first spy shots

The biggest difference will be under the bonnet, where a decisive downsizing could take place: the V10 should be replaced by a twin-turbo V8, accompanied by an electric motor, to reach (according to rumours) around 900 bhp. Like the Urus and the Revuelto, Lamborghini's new sports car will also have rechargeable batteries.