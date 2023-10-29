The invasion of electric cars does not start today, but year after year becomes more massive and global. After all, the 2030 'deadline' is approaching, by which most manufacturers have announced a total switch to battery power, and many are counting on getting there even sooner.

The following is the list of expected models for a decidedly 'electrifying' 2024, which will hit the market in the next 12-14 months, according to the information available so far and the inevitable 'rumours'.

Here are the 2024 electric models from Alfa Romeo's A to Zeeker's Z

Alfa Romeo B-SUV

The official debut of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV is expected at the beginning of 2024. Its official name is still unknown, but thanks to some 'leaked' photos there is a fairly reliable render. Alfa Romeo B-SUV will be both petrol/hybrid and full electric. Sharing the base of the Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept, it will have both 154 bhp front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. It will be unveiled in early 2024

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The heir to the legendary 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 St radale is based on the Maserati MC20 and is offered in both petrol and electric versions. It will arrive in a limited edition of 33 units in total, with first deliveries in the last days of 2024. The battery version will have 750 bhp and 280 mile (450 km) range.

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 2024

Audi Q4 e-tron

The main new features of the Q4 M.Y. 2024 are the optimised 77 kWh battery, with maximum charging power of 175 kW (40 kW more than the previous model) and just 28 minutes to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. The range therefore starts with the 45 with a range of 350 miles (562 km) and 282 bhp for a 0-100 km/h of 6.7 seconds and also available with quattro all-wheel drive, after which there is the 55 e-tron from 335 bhp and boasting a 0-100 km/h of 5.4 seconds.

Audi A6 e-tron and A6 e-tron Avant

Illustration Audi a6 e-tron concept

The new model will be based on the new EPP platform, developed by Audi together with Porsche, rear-engined or twin-engined for quattro versions and a new, highly efficient electric architecture. We will only see it, or rather, we will only see them, however, at the end of 2024 although the final versions have already been around for a while even in the high-performance variants

Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron 2024

Of the Q6 e-tron we now know the near-final design, anticipated by the official prototype in the photograph, the high-tech lighting and the interior with three displays (including a central 14.9-inch one), which we saw in person at the Munich Motor Show in September. It is also known that Audi has planned a Sportback variant which is expected to arrive a little later.

BMW iX2

BMW iX2 2024

The new BMW X2 abandons compact crossover shapes, embracing true SUV-coupé lines and growing in size with a length of 4.55 metres, width of 1.85 metres and height of 1.59 metres. In terms of engines range from classic thermals or electrified with systems to the electric iX2, initially available with all-wheel drive (one engine per axle), to which single-engine drive is likely to be added, as on the iX1.

BMW i4 restyling 2024

Spy photos of the restyled BMW i4.

The 4 Series family of mid-size sports cars gets a complete facelift, with a facelift naturally affecting every variant, from coupes and cabriolets to the four-door coupé and indirectly also the electric i4 derivative. The new features are expected in the first part of the year, also because they are not expected to be very profound updates.

BMW i5 Touring

BMW I5 Touring 2024

With the 5 Series saloon now on the market, the focus shifts to the estate version that will arrive in the first half of 2024 also in an electric version that will thus be the first battery-powered estate ever offered by BMW. The same ranges are to be expected, so the electric car should be available in eDrive40 and M60 versions.

BMW Neue Klasse

BMW Vision Neue Klasse at the Munich Motor Show 2023

The BMW Neue Klasse is a family of mid-range electric models that will kick-start the next phase of electrification by ushering in a completely new platform with 800 Volt technology that promises to improve energy density by 25 per cent and range and charging times by 30 per cent, capable of supplying 186 miles (300 km) of energy in 10 minutes. It will go into production in 2025, but we will probably see it in its final form by 2024.

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

After the Dolphin, which is already on sale, the official launch of the sedan that challenges the Tesla Model 3 is awaited. 4.80 metres long, 1.88 metres wide and 1.46 metres high, the BYD Seal is available in two versions, one with a 308 bhp rear engine and one with an all-wheel drive system with twin engines and 523 bhp. The Blade cobalt-freelithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 82 kWh for rear-wheel drive and 80 kWh for AWD. The range is between 323 and 354 miles (520 and 570 km).

Citroen e-C3

Citroën e-C3 2024

Inspired by the Citroen Oli concept, the fourth generation Citroen C3 is electric for the first time. The length grows to 4.01 metres, just 7 cm shorter than the Jeep Avenger with which it shares the base, the engine is front-mounted, 111 bhp, powered by a 44 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. According to the official data the autonomy is 200 miles (320 km), with a 100 kW fast charging restores 20 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan

Designed and engineered in Barcelona and built at the plant in Anhui, China, the Tavascan is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, is 4.64 metres long, 1.86 metres wide and 1.60 metres high and is available in two versions, Endurance and VZ. The former mounts a single rear-mounted electric motor with 282 bhp and 545 Nm, while the more powerful variant sees the presence of a second unit positioned at the front for 335 bhp and 679 Nm total.

Dacia B-Crossover

Dacia B-Crossover 2024

It is not yet clear whether this will be the direct heir to the Spring or a second model to accompany it. In the second hypothesis, it is likely that Dacia will reintroduce the formula of a model for emerging markets declined in an electric version. The most likely candidate seems to be the Renault Kiger, a 3.99 metre crossover developed for the Indian market, and it is likely that the small electric car will arrive after the summer.

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda - Centoventi

The evolution of the Centoventi prototype is finally on its way: the unveiling is set for 11 July 2024 and we know that the new model, whose name has not yet been confirmed, will replace the Panda by stretching into the B-segment up to about 4 metres and will evolve into a SUV/crossover. The base should be the e-CMP2 platform of PSA origin of the new 600 and the Jeep Avenger, the electric car should have the same 42 kWh battery as the 500 and a range of around 186 to 217 miles (300 to 350 km).

Hyundai Casper EV

Hyundai Casper electric, Motor1.com render

A-segment small car, around 3.7 metres long and around 1.7 metres wide, the Hyundai Casper is already on sale in other markets but with the next evolution it will also arrive in Italy in an electric version. The powertrain is not yet known, but it could be very similar to that of the Kia Ray EV, with CATL's LFP battery with 35.2 kWh and 124 miles (200 km) of autonomy.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

In anticipation of the light restyling expected in mid-2024, the Ioniq 5, the first electric Hyundai of the new era, will be enhanced by the high-performance version sporting the N badge. 84 kW battery, two electric motors with the front developing 223 bhp and the rear 378 bhp for a system output of 601 bhp, 641 bhp with the boost function for 770 Nm of torque and a 0-100 in 3.5 seconds.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9

Prices are already known, with base starting at £64,995, and first deliveries at the end of 2023. The Kia EV9 is a large electric SUV, based on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and is 5.01 metres long, 1.98 metres wide, 1.75 metres high, has three rows of seats and 7 real seats that can be replaced with two 6-seat configurations. Single rear engine of 201 bhp and 350 Nm or dual for the Awd of 353 bhp and 600 Nm, 800 V battery of 99.8 kWh and 10%-80% recharge in 22 minutes, maximum range of 336 miles (541 km).

Lancia Ypsilon

Lancia Ypsilon, the Motor1 render

Although there has been talk of it for two years, information on the successor to the Lancia Ypsilon is still partial: what is known is that it will arrive in 2024, that it will be produced in Zaragoza and that it will have hybrid and electric versions and the shape of a B-segment crossover, i.e. around four metres in length. The platform will most likely be the same as the Jeep Avenger, with a 154 bhp engine and 54 kWh battery for 249 miles (400 km) of autonomy.

Mercedes EQA restyling

Mercedes EQA restyling

An update of Mercedes' compact electric crossover, it has a new front end, a new steering wheel with touch buttons and the latest evolution of the MBUX system. On the powertrain front, not much changes: there are no new batteries, but the range increases to 348 miles (560 km) thanks to aerodynamic refinement and specific tyres.

Mercedes EQB restyling

Mercedes EQB restyling

The 7-seater EQB electric SUV receives essentially the same updates as the EQA with a new front end, new interior controls, the updated MBUX system and general improvements to the efficiency of the drive system. Thanks to the restyling and new low-rolling resistance tyres, the range goes up to more than 342 miles (550 km) and recharging has the automatic recognition function Plug & Charge of Mercedes me Charge.

Mercedes EQG

Mercedes EQG prototype test by Motor1.com

It should use the same chassis with side members as the conventional G-Class, modified just enough to accommodate the large battery pack and the various electric motors, all covered by dedicated underbody panels made of carbon-Kevlar, to protect them from the elements and debris in off-road driving. The production EQG, planned for the end of 2024, should in fact have as many as four motors, one for each wheel.

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster 2024

At 4.54 metres long and 1.33 metres high, the MG electric roadster arriving in mid-2024 has a traditional design, a canvas roof and striking scissor-opening doors. It will be offered in two versions powered by two electric motors, with the front unit delivering 101 bhp and the rear unit 215 bhp, for a total of 315 bhp. Range is expected to be around 311 miles (500 km).

Mini E/SE

Mini Cooper Electric 2024

The fourth generation of the modern Mini 3-door will have two electric variants, the Cooper E with 40 kWh battery pack and 181 bhp and the new Cooper SE which will instead have a 54 kWh battery pack and a 215 bhp electric motor for a final range of 239 miles (385 km).

Mini Aceman

MINI Aceman Concept

An all-electric crossover, the Aceman is expected to have compact dimensions of 4.05 metres in length and 1.59 metres in height, with the same two battery packs as the Mini Cooper E and SE, i.e. 40 and 54 kWh and power outputs of 152 and 215 bhp for a range of 186 miles (300 km) to just under 250 miles (400 km). We will see it in final form, barring previews, in 2024 and on the road the following year.

Mini Countryman SE

MINI Countryman SE All4.

The length of the third-generation Countryman SUV grows again to 4.43 metres, width increases to 1.84 metres and height to 1.66 metres, while the boot grows to 460 litres. For the first time, alongside the hybrids, a 100% electric model arrives in two versions, one with front-wheel drive and 201 bhp and one with two motors and all-wheel drive and 309 bhp, with ranges of 287 and 269 miles (462 and 433 km) respectively. The JCW is also on the way.

Peugeot 3008

Official images of the Peugeot E-3008 2024

Apart from the fact that it also becomes electric for the first time, the main novelty of the new Peugeot 3008 is the new SUV-coupé build. The length increases to 4.54 metres, the wheelbase to 2.73 metres, the boot to more than 500 litres in the single-engine version with 210 bhp. but there is also the twin-engine version for 322 bhp, both with 73 kWh battery and 525 km range. There is also a Long Range single engine variant with a 98 kWh battery, 228 bhp and 435 miles (700 km) range.

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot e-5008 2024

The new 5008 will arrive later this year, with launch more likely towards the end if not in 2025. The test specimens with heavy masks suggest more generous measurements with a length greater than the current 4.64 metres, but for the electric we expect the same versions as the e-3008, 73 or 98 kWh batteries, one or two motors, ranges from over 311 miles (500 km) to around 435 miles (700 km) and power between 210 and 322 bhp.

Polestar 4

Polestar 4

After the launch of the 3, here comes the Polestar 4, a sleek SUV-coupé just over 4.83 metres long and 2.13 metres wide with a height of 1.54 metres. Versions at single motor and rear-wheel drive Long Range Single Motor with 268 bhp and range of up to 600 km, or Long Range Dual Motor with two motors, all-wheel drive, 536 bhp total and range of 350 miles (564 km). For both, 102 kWh nominal battery (94 kWh usable). Base price €60,000 (approx. £49,500).

Porsche Macan E

Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

The latest spy photos show the highly anticipated second-generation Porsche Macan, now 100% electric, almost au naturel, and highlight a more generous stature and new multi-level headlights. It is based on the EPP platform and according to sources close to the company but unofficial and unconfirmed, the more powerful powertrain is expected to develop more than 600 bhp, achieved thanks to a large lithium-ion battery pack of 100 kWh.

Renault 5 E-Tech

One of the prototypes of the new Renault 5

Heir to the Zoe but also to the historic Renault 5, it is built on a CMF family platform with a motor, inverter, 400 volt battery and chassis designed to offer efficiency while containing weight, cost and construction complexity. The technical data is not known, but it is only a matter of a little while now, within a year it will be on the road.

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Renault Scenic E-Tech 2024

A year after debuting as a concept car at the Paris Motor Show last September, the new 100% electric Scenic showed its final form at the Munich Motor Show 2023. Just less than 4.5 metres long, with a boot capacity of almost 550 litres, it will be on sale from spring in two versions, one with a 60 kWh battery and a 158 hp motor, and one with an 87 kWh battery and 215 bhp power. Both will have front-wheel drive.

Tesla Model 3 2024

New Tesla Model 3

One of the most eagerly awaited models of all, the Tesla Model 3 has been updated with cosmetic touches of technical value and is lighter and more aerodynamic, thus further improving its range, which with the restyling increases from 305 to 344 miles (491 to 554 km) with 18-inch wheels and 319 miles (513 km) with 19-inch wheels. The Long Range, on the other hand, increases from 374 to 421 miles (602 to 678 km) with 18" wheels and 391 miles (629 km) with 19". It would already be on delivery by the end of October, but we consider it the first novelty for 2024.

Toyota bZ3

Toyota bZ3, the version for China

Even more hybrid than electric in the Toyota range, which however after the bZ4x could double with the bZ3, a 4.73 metre saloon developed in collaboration with BYD, which also supplies the lithium-iron-phosphate battery. and already on sale in China. The single engine is offered in two variants, with 181 or 242 bhp, while the claimed range is 573 miles (600 km) also thanks to particularly efficient aerodynamics.

Volkswagen ID.7 and ID.7 Variant

Volkswagen ID.7

The electric saloon Volkswagen ID.7 that took the place of the Passat is available to order since September 2023, for the time being only a Pro version with a 281 bhp single motor, 77 kWh battery and 373 miles (600 km) range, but there will also be the Pro+ with 86 kWh battery, 200 kW maximum charge and a range of around 435 miles (700 km). It is a three-box with a length of 4.96 metres, a width of 1.83 metres, a height of 1.54 metres and a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, and will also be a Variant.

Volvo EX30 and Cross

Volvo EX30 Cross Country 2025

EX30, Volvo's 100% electric and sustainable small SUV is on the market with 49 kWh and 64 kWh battery pack, combined with a 268 bhp electric motor for 214 and 298 miles (344 and 480 km) range or two on the Twin Motor Performance, again with 64 kWh battery pack but two electric units for 422 bhp. The price list starts at £33,795 RRP, but a more off-road-oriented variant is expected in 2024, with equipment similar to the one pictured.

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90 2023

The electric alter-ego to the XC90, the EX90 would already be on the market, but in certain markets such as Italy, the company has preferred to give precedence to the small EX30 and so the maxi SUV from 5.03 metres will not actually arrive until the end of the year/beginning of 2024. There are two versions, Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance, both with a 111 kWh battery (107 effective) and an electric motor for each axle for 402 bhp or 510 bhp. Prices from £96,255.

Zeekr 001

Zeekr 001

The Zeekr 001 is a shooting brake that is almost 5 metres long and will be offered with two battery sizes, 86 and 100 kWh, and is powered by two electric motors developing a total output of 536 bhp and 768 Nm of torque.

Zeekr X

Zeekr X

Zeekr X will make its Italian debut in 2024. It is a compact car with SUV looks, less than 4.5 metres long and with a 69 kWh battery pack with NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) cells. The single-engine version has 268 bhp, the twin-engine version has a total power output of 422 bhp and a drive torque of 523 Nm, and in the Netherlands the base price is €44,990 (approx. £40,000).