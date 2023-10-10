Volkswagen is one of the brands most committed to the transition to the electric age, but it has not yet abandoned the classic internal combustion engine models, for which major improvements are expected in 2024.

In fact, the company is accompanying some of the icons that have marked its history to the end of their careers. For example, the new Passat, now in its last generation, or the Golf, with a restyling before it goes electric in the next generation. Facelift also for the T-Cross, already introduced in 2023, while the third Tiguan is completely new. The ID.7, both saloon and estate, is also in the spotlight.

These are the new products from Volkswagen for 2024:

Volkswagen T-Cross

Unveiled during the summer of 2023, the update of Volkswagen's urban SUV holds no special surprises, although there are more changes than its appearance suggests. The length has increased to 4.13 metres due to a redesigned grille and bumper. Also, the base and Life versions have LED headlights as standard, while the Style offers Matrix IQ.Light LEDs.

Volkswagen T-Cross restyling (2023)

The interior features new materials, an 8-inch central display for the base model and also for the Life and 10-inch for the Style and R-Line, as well as updated infotainment software and new backlit touch controls for the climate control.

The mechanical range remains unchanged with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The new Volkswagen T-Cross will be available for order later this year, with deliveries in the first weeks of 2024 and prices to be announced.

Name Volkswagen T-Cross Bodystyle SUV Engines Petrol Arrival date Start 2024 Pricing N.D.

Volkswagen Golf VIII restyling

The long-awaited update for the latest generation of the combustion-powered Volkswagen Golf, before it becomes an electric vehicle, has arrived. This restyling of the eighth instalment features restyled front light clusters and new graphics for the rear.

Foto espía del Volkswagen Golf 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI restyling, foto espía

Inside, we expect a large central display, while no new powertrains have yet been confirmed, although the GTI variant has already been surprised in testing. It seems that, as with the Passat and Tiguan, here too the manual gearbox will disappear completely and only the dual-clutch DSG will remain. The car should be revealed before the end of 2023 and arrive a few months later.

Name Volkswagen Golf Body Compact and estate Engines Electrified petrol and diesel and also PHEV Arrival date Late 2023-early 2024 (launch) Pricing N.D.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The main novelty for Volkswagen for 2024 is the third generation of the Tiguan, a strategic model within the 'traditional' range that is completely renewed offering more technology and petrol and diesel engines with a greater dose of electrification.

It will arrive in the first quarter of next year and benefits from the MBQ Evo platform. The dimensions remain almost unchanged (it is 4.54 metres long, only 3 cm longer than the current car), but it has much more refined aerodynamics, with a C x that goes from 0.33 to 0.28.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

The interior changes considerably and there is a spacious 652-litre boot. The new MIB4 infotainment system is operated via 13-inch or 15-inch screens, depending on the version. The TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines can feature light hybridisation, and there will also be plug-in hybrid variants, but the manual gearbox disappears.

In the case of the PHEV options, they enjoy a high electric range of 100 kilometres (62 miles) thanks to a larger battery capacity of 19.7 kWh. Of course, these variants carry the DGT 0-label.

Name Volkswagen Tiguan Bodystyle SUV Engines Petrol and diesel electrified and also PHEV Arrival date First quarter 2024 Pricing N.D.

Volkswagen ID.7 and ID.7 Variant

The Volkswagen ID.7 electric saloon, which replaces the Passat, is now available for pre-order, but only in a single Pro version with a 282 bhp engine, 77 kWh battery and a claimed range of 615 km (382 mi) according to the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen ID.7 Foto espía Volkswagen ID.7 Variant

Its three-volume silhouette is 4.96 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.54 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.97 metres. Of course, it is based on the MEB platform. The Pro version will be joined later by the Pro version+ with 86 kWh battery, maximum charge of 200 kW and a range of approximately 700 km (435 mi). The GTX sports version and the Variant estate body are also expected to be launched in 2024.

Name Volkswagen ID.7 Body style Sedan and estate Engines Electric Arrival date early 2024 (saloon), mid-late 2024 (estate) N.D. From €56,995 (approx. £50,000)

Volkswagen Passat Variant

The ninth generation of the Volkswagen Passat is the last one with an internal combustion engine and comes to the market only with the estate version Variant, as the saloon has already been replaced by the electric ID.7.

Volkswagen Passat Variant 2024

At 4.92 metres long, it has more interior space and no less than 690 litres in the luggage compartment. The equipment features include a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, the MIB4 infotainment system and 12.9-inch or 15-inch screens.

The DSG gearbox is standard and is combined with traditional TSI petrol engines from 201 to 261 bhp, a 1.5 TSI light hybrid with 148 bhp, three TDI turbodiesels from 120 to 190 bhp and two plug-in hybrids with 201 and 268 hp.