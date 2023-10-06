The Tesla Model 3 has just been refreshed and the Model Y is expected to follow shortly for Europe (it has already done so for the Chinese market). But the most important model in the future of Elon Musk's brand remains the much rumoured Tesla Model 2.

The electric car "for the masses", with a list price of around €25,000 (approx. £22,000), has been on everyone's lips for some time now, amid speculation about the batteries and rumours about its design. So let's take this opportunity to gather all the information and take a look at what this new Tesla will look like with Motor1.com's exclusive rendering.

Based on the Cybertruck

The recreation we have created is based on Elon Musk's biography, in which Walter Isacsson tells some important rumours about the Model 2. According to the book, the car should have similar lines to the Cybertruck, in order to maximise simplicity of form and consequently keep production and assembly costs down.

Tesla Model 2, render de Motor1.com

However, while retaining the flat front end of the electric pick-up, the Model 2 should have smaller dimensions, probably those of a B-segment car such as the Peugeot 208 and Volkswagen Polo, to give two examples. There will also be a strong focus on aerodynamics, with an arched roof and door handles flush with the bodywork to reduce air resistance.

Batteries and production

It should be noted that the Model 2 base will be used not only for the production model, but also to build a 100% autonomous robotaxi with no pedals or steering wheel.

Tesla Cybertruck

Both models are expected to be equipped with the same powertrains, and Tesla may opt for LFP (lithium-ferrophosphate) batteries to further contain costs. Range could be around 300-400 km (186-249 miles), while it is unknown whether Tesla will also offer a Performance variant as it does for all its models, including the Cybertruck.

Production is expected to start between 2024 and 2025 in Austin, and then expand to other plants. This could include the new factory to be built in India in the next few years.

Among other things, because Elon Musk's goal is to manufacture at least one million cars a year: a major challenge that will require equally significant production efforts on the part of the American brand.