Land Rover has revealed a new version of its sleek Velar SUV called the Edition, which comes with an asking price of just over £60,000. At the same time, the British brand has also announced a fleet of updates for the wider Velar range, including updated safety and infotainment technology.

The new Edition model is designed to offer customers “enhanced choice”, with a wide range of exterior and interior specification options. Based on the mid-range R-Dynamic SE model, the special edition is marked out by its black contrast roof and matching 20-inch black alloy wheels.

The car is available with the entire Velar colour palette, with metallic colours included as an option. However, at launch, customers only get one option when it comes to engines, with the D200 mild-hybrid diesel engine representing the sole powertrain.

As a result, you get 201 bhp, which is fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes around eight seconds, while the top speed is 130 mph. And if you drive with a little more restraint, Land Rover says the Velar Edition will return up to 43.2 mpg, with carbon dioxide emissions from 172 g/km.

Prices start from £60,345, which includes the standard metallic colours. However, if you want some of the more exclusive hues, you can find yourself paying more than £4,500 for colours such as Constellation Blue or British Racing Green, while Icy White will set you back more than £7,000.

Alongside the new Velar Edition, Land Rover has also made changes to the rest of the Velar range, adding new technology and safety equipment. A new range of driver assistance systems have been fitted, including a standard rear camera and optional self-sealing tyres.

There’s also an adaptive cruise control system with steering assist, which helps to keep the car in its lane, as well as maintaining a safe distance to the vehicle in front. Intended to enhance comfort on long journeys, the system is standard on HSE models and is available as part of the Driver Assist Pack.

And Land Rover is promising wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the coming months. Both systems, which will no longer require a device to be plugged in to function correctly, will soon be available via over-the-air updates.

“The Range Rover Velar ‘Edition’ continues to build on Velar’s sophisticated design offering,” said Anthony Bradbury, Jaguar Land Rover’s UK marketing director. “Customers looking to specify something a little more special and personalised can select from one of Land Rover’s SV Bespoke paint colours. Added convenience features such as self-sealing tyres ensure Range Rover Velar customers continue to travel in luxury.”