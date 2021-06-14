BMW’s new four-door 4 Series, the Gran Coupe, is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £40,465. However, customers who place their order now will have to wait until November before the first examples make their way onto UK roads.

Externally, the Gran Coupe looks similar to the standard, two-door 4 Series, but it’s very slightly longer and taller than its less practical sibling. That’s allowed BMW to fit an extra pair of doors, as well as increasing the boot space to 470 litres – a 30-litre increase on the 4 Series Coupe. In fact, it’s only a few litres down on the 3 Series saloon.

Aside from that, though, the Gran Coupe is more or less identical to the Coupe, with much the same trim levels and engine options available to customers. The bulk of the range will be the M Sport trim, which is designed to look more dramatic than other specifications in the BMW stable. But it’s been so popular, BMW has made it the entry-level option on the 4 Series.

All of which means your £40,465 buys you a four-door 4 Series with leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster and BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, not to mention three-zone climate control. The car also comes with dark exterior trim accents and 18-inch alloy wheels. However, customers can upgrade to the M Sport Pro Edition, which comes with larger 19-inch alloys, adaptive suspension and a black rear spoiler.

Choosing one of those two trim levels gives you a choice of three different engines, with the 20i and 30i petrols joined by the 20d diesel engine. The 20i is the entry-level option, a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 182 bhp, while the 30i is a more powerful 242 bhp version of the same powerplant.

Alternatively, you can have the 2-litre 20d diesel engine, which comes with 188 bhp and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. All three engines come with eight-speed automatic gearboxes as standard.

Those who want more power – or just want a silky smooth 3-litre straight-six engine – can have the M440i xDrive powertrain. That gives you a 3-litre petrol with 369 bhp and four-wheel drive, not to mention the ability to get from 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds.

The M440i xDrive also comes with its own trim level, offering Cerium Grey trim around the front grille, model-specific bumpers and a model-specific bumper. The car also comes with adaptive suspension, high-performance brakes and a fully variable locking rear differential for extra traction and stability.

Prices for the range-topping M440i xDrive Gran Coupe start at £54,670.