Renault has expanded its Captur compact SUV offering with a new mid-range SE Limited model and a high-end R.S. Line trim. Priced from £20,300 and £23,800 respectively, the newcomers are intended to broaden the already-popular crossover’s appeal.

The SE Limited is designed to bridge the gap between the entry-level Play model and the mid-range Iconic. Marketed as a value proposition, the SE Limited is set apart by its enhanced interior and exterior styling.

At a glance, the SE Limited is set apart by its black-painted roof and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as privacy glass. The car also gets Limited badges on the front wings to help it stand out from the crowd.

Those badges are replicated on the door sills, while the cabin is trimmed with grey cloth upholstery that’s unique to the new model. SE Limited cars build on the Play version’s standard equipment, so you get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes satellite navigation and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration features.

The car is also fitted with all the usual Captur equipment, including LED headlights, rear parking sensors and climate control, as well as a “hands-free” key card. Safety systems including lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking are also included.

Gallery: Renault Captur SE Limited

4 Photos

Under the bonnet, customers get a simple choice of two petrol engines. The TCe 90 engine comes with 89 bhp and takes 14 seconds to get from 0-62 mph, while the TCe 140 gets 138 bhp and cuts that time to 10.3 seconds. Despite the performance discrepancy, both will return 47.9 mpg on the official economy test, although the TCe 140 is £3,100 more expensive than the TCe 90.

Joining the SE Limited in the Captur stable is the £23,800 R.S. Line model. Designed to offer a sportier look, the car includes a host of motorsport-inspired design features, as well as the equipment that befits a range-topping car.

The R.S. Line models are set apart by their more muscular bumpers, honeycomb grilles and the F1-style front blade that reaches across the lower front bumper. Further back, there are R.S. Line badges on the wings, 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome side details, as well as “extra tinted” rear windows. As with the SE Limited, the black contrast roof is standard.

Inside, the car comes with red stitching and stripes on the model-specific upholstery, plus a perforated leather steering wheel with red and grey stitching. Red trim features also run across the dashboard, along with carbon-finish trim inserts and black roof lining. Aluminium pedals are a final nod to the world of motorsport.

Standard equipment includes a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a reversing camera. Keyless entry and start are included as standard, plus front and rear parking sensors, climate control and automatic lights and wipers.

The engine range is somewhat larger than that of the SE Limited, with the TCe 90 and TCe 140 engines joined by the E-Tech plug-in hybrid option. Unlike the SE Limited, which is only offered with a manual gearbox, the R.S. Line also offers customers the option of pairing the TCe 140 engine with an automatic transmission.

But the highlight is the E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid 160 powertrain, which uses an electric motor and a petrol engine to produce 158 bhp. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes around 10 seconds, but the car will manage between 29 and 31 miles on electricity alone. That allows it to return up to 188.3 mpg on the official economy test, with CO2 emissions of 34 g/km.

While Renault was busy creating these two new models, the company also set about tweaking the rest of its Captur range. The entry-level Play specification now features rear parking sensors as standard, while Iconic models get automatic high and low beam headlights, plus a C-shaped LED lighting signature and 3D-effect rear lights. The more generously equipped S Edition now also comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.