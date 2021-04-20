Volkswagen has revealed new mid-range Active trim levels for some of its most popular models, including the Polo, Golf and Tiguan. The new trim level is designed to inject “further value and style” into these vehicles, which also include the T-Cross, T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet SUVs.

Not to be confused with Ford’s rugged-looking, SUV-inspired Active models, the VW iterations simply add some minor styling and equipment upgrades to existing models. Precise details vary from model to model, but most get smarter alloy wheels and upgraded infotainment systems – that kind of thing.

Every new Active model except the T-Cross, for example, gets VW’s Galway alloy wheel design, with sizes ranging from 15 to 18 inches depending on the model, while every version gets bespoke Active badging. There’s Active cloth upholstery too, and Active badging on the door sills, plus most models get model-specific puddle lights when the doors are open.

There are equipment changes, too, with the new Polo Active benefitting from upgraded infotainment tech, a winter pack and climate control, as well as carpet mats. In all, VW says the upgrades would add £1,665 to the price of a standard Polo Match, but the Active is only around £700 more expensive, with prices starting at £18,100.

By the same token, the T-Cross gets satellite navigation, heated seats, parking sensors and privacy glass, plus all the standard accoutrements of the SE model. That’s all included in the £21,035 starting price, which is around £500 more expensive than the SE, but VW claims the extras are worth more than £2,000.

Similarly, the £24,035 T-Roc Active is also based on the SE trim, but adds navigation, the winter pack and an electrically operated tailgate, as well as front fog lights and privacy glass. Again, VW says these additions would be worth more than £2,000, but the car costs just £300 more than the equivalent SE model. The T-Roc Cabriolet range works slightly differently, so the Active is based on the Design model. It’s £200 more expensive than the Design, at £28,060, but it comes with additional goodies including front fog lights, the winter pack and keyless entry.

For Golf Active customers, the new trim level adds to the Life specification with heated front seats, climate control and ambient lighting, as well as carpet mats in the front and rear. That’s all included in the £23,860 starting price. The £27,860 Tiguan Active is also based on the Life trim, but it gets a winter pack with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It gets keyless entry and an electric tailgate, too, plus electric folding door mirrors and ambient lighting.

“The arrival of the attractive new Active trim across six of our car model lines really could not be coming at a better time,” said Sarah Cox, the head of marketing at Volkswagen UK. “The Volkswagen UK retailer network is reopening its welcoming showrooms across England and Wales this week and, with what we believe will be significant pent up demand for our cars, the addition of this new special edition trim packed full of value to customers, will, I am certain, only add to the excitement.”