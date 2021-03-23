Volkswagen has launched a new app that allows football fans driving the latest-generation Golf to access live score updates. The We Score app provides drivers with real-time updates about their favourite teams’ games and league position, all streamed into the vehicle’s cabin.

The new app can be downloaded using the Golf’s touchscreen infotainment system, giving the driver access to scores, fixtures and league tables. The information can be displayed on the touchscreen or read to the driver using the car’s text-to-speech feature.

Users will be able to select three ‘favourite’ football clubs from Europe’s top divisions, including the English Premier League and EFL Championship. The teams that can be chosen will differ depending on the nation, but all countries will be able to follow games contested in the Champions League and Europa League.

And customers can also select a favourite national side, giving them updates from international fixtures. These include the forthcoming European Championships, which were postponed last year and are now expected to take place this summer.

The system will then provide drivers with a live ‘ticker’ that shows play-by-play updates of games involving a driver’s selected teams. It will also show the driver a list of forthcoming fixtures, as well as league tables and news stories concerning their chosen teams.

But the app will also offer users the top news stories across the footballing world, and drivers will have the option to have all stories read to them by the car. VW says the readouts will be displayed “in such a way that they do not distract the driver from the road ahead”, be that through the infotainment screen or the text-to-speech functionality.

Customers can download the We Score app through the car’s touchscreen, no matter whether the car is fitted with the Discover Pro or Discover Media infotainment systems. The app is found in the In-Car Shop, alongside services including Amazon Alexa and other streaming products.

“Wouldn’t it be great to never again miss a goal scored by your beloved football team,” said Volkswagen in a statement, “even when you’re driving? This dream scenario for many football fans is now a reality in all new Golf from the 2020 model year onwards: The free ‘We Score’ app delivers live football updates into the vehicle’s cockpit.”