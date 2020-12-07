Goodwood reveals 2021 motorsport return plans

Goodwood has confirmed plans for the return of both the Festival of Speed and Revival events after both were cancelled this year due to the ongoing cronavirus crisis.

The Festival of Speed will return on 8-11 July 2021 with the theme 'The Maestros – Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders'. Mario Andretti has been lined up as the festival's star guest, having originally being scheduled to appear at the scrapped 2020 event.

"Goodwood in July sounds wonderful to me right now," said Andretti. "I welcome the invitation and look forward to being there for the third time.

"It is truly one of the most fan-friendly motorsports events. A very unique jewel. There is simply nothing like it on the planet."

As well as the Festival of Speed, the Goodwood Revival will be revived next year too, scheduled for 17-19 September 2021 for its tradition celebration of motorsport's golden era at the estate's famous circuit.

But before both of those events will be the 78th Members’'Meeting which will be held on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 May 2021. The event, exclusively for members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) and their guests will feature yet more track action at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. The elements of 2020's cancelled meeting will go ahead, along with more demonstrations and star appearances that will be announced in the new year.

All of Goodwood's planned 2021 events will be held strictly in accordance with the government's COVID-19 guidelines, with social distancing measures and other health and safety measures in place.

"More than anything else it is the people who make our events so special; the drivers, the teams, our staff and above all the fans," said the Duke of Richmond. "We were incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome them to our much-loved events in 2020.

"Now we are thrilled to be able to announce that all three motorsport events are planned to be back next year.

"Thank you to all our loyal followers who either rolled over their tickets or joined the Goodwood Supporters’ Association, which helped us immeasurably in a very tough year. We absolutely cannot wait to see them and plenty of new fans in 2021."