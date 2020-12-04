Morgan to open new Bicester experience centre

Morgan is joining the growing list of automotive firms with a base at Bicester Heritage by opening a new experimental hub at the former RAF site.

The Malvern-based company will be moving into the restored Power House building and will use the location to offer a range of driving experiences for customers and enthusiasts on the site's track and the surrounding roads.

A range of dedicated 'Bicester'-spec cars will be housed at the site, each finished in Safari Yellow. The fleet will include the Plus Four and Plus Six models, with a 3 Wheeler joining them next year.

The Bicester site will be the company's first official location outside of Malvern in its 111-year history, and the announcement comes after news that its long-time home in Worcestershire is also being improved. That development is set to be competed by January 2021.

"We are extremely proud to announce plans for Morgan Experience Bicester," said Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of the Morgan Motor Company. "The experiential offering of the Morgan Motor Company is something that's grown significantly over the last decade, and with our friends at Bicester Heritage, we have the perfect opportunity to extend this offering further.

"From the Bicester Heritage team to the fellow residents, everyone has been extremely welcoming, and it's reassuring to know that we are joining a community of likeminded individuals.

"The introduction of Morgan Experience Bicester will revolutionise our offering to the Morgan community, and I'm particularly excited to begin Morgan's involvement with future Bicester Heritage events."

Dan Geoghegan, Bicester Heritage chief executive, added: "In Morgan we recognise a cultural and experiential fit with everything that we are achieving at Bicester Heritage.

"We are delighted to build on an already strong relationship that will engage enthusiasts past, present and future in sharing our enthusiasm for the genuine motoring.

"Morgan, the team, their cars are a very exciting arrival to the strong Bicester community of like minds, skills and ambitions."