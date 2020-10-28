The 201 bhp plug-in hybrid Skoda Octavia iV will go on sale in the UK next week with prices starting at just under £31,000. Available in hatchback and estate body shapes, and offered with a choice of two different trim levels, the new model is capable of more than 40 miles of electric-only motoring from a single charge.

In part, that’s down to the 13 kWh battery pack located in the floor just ahead of the rear axle, which feeds the 114 bhp electric motor. When that range is used up, there’s a 1.4-litre engine on hand to take over and charge the battery. Alternatively, that turbocharged petrol engine can work with the electric motor to provide more than 200 bhp and a 0-62 mph time of 7.9 seconds.

More importantly, though, the combination can offer fuel economy of up to 282.5 mpg on the official economy test, and the car’s CO2 emissions stand at between 22 and 33 g/km, depending on the version. With those figures, company car drivers are taxed at just six percent, which could make the car appealing for vehicle fleets.

The £30,765 starting price buys you a hatchback model in SE Technology trim. That means you get LED lights, two-zone climate control and push-button ignition. Automatic lights and wipers are standard, too, along with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Spending an extra £980 will get you the marginally more spacious estate, while shelling out £32,525 will get you the even more luxurious SE L model. That car comes with keyless entry, heated front seats and microsuede upholstery, as well as the features already found on the SE Technology. As with the lowlier model, the estate version commands a £980 premium, bringing the list price to £33,605.

Both cars also get standard-fit 18-inch alloy wheels, decorative door sills and a storage compartment in the boot designed specifically for charging cables. That’s on top of the iV instrumentation and displays, which show the state of charge and the various electric and hybrid driving modes.

The Octavia iV plug-in hybrid will go on sale from Tuesday, November 3, when it will join the vRS plug-in hybrid in the Octavia range. Those cars also line up alongside a host of more conventionally powered petrol and diesel models, which went on sale earlier this year.