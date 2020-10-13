Toyota has launched new entry-level versions of its latest-generation Hilux pick-up truck that bring the starting price down to £22,466 plus VAT. The rugged truck was revealed earlier this year, and high-end Invincible and Invincible X versions have been available to pre-order since September 1.

Now, however, the less luxurious versions have joined the range, widening the appeal of the truck and lowering the asking price in the process. The new Active and Icon models are designed to be more stylish, more practical and safer than their predecessors, but the Japanese company still describes the vehicles as “workhorses”.

The new headline price gets you the Active model in cheap-and-cheerful Single Cab guise. That means you get just two doors, but air conditioning, Bluetooth and automatic headlights are included. A rear differential lock is standard, too, as is USB connectivity.

If you want to spend a little more, you can have the Active in Extra Cab or Double Cab shapes, earning rear seats and rear doors, as well as start-stop technology for the 2.4-litre diesel engine that’s offered across the Hilux range. In Active, Icon and Invincible models, the engine churns out 148 bhp, although Invincible customers can choose to upgrade to a 201 bhp output. The Invincible X gets 201 bhp as standard.

If you’re happy to cough up £26,549 plus VAT, you can have the Icon model, which is only available as a four-door Double Cab. That grade now comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and an automatic limited-slip differential for extra traction when in rear-wheel drive.#

The Icon also gets power-folding door mirrors, a reversing camera and privacy glass, as well as side steps and LED front fog lights. And the Icon opens up the option of an automatic gearbox, which commands a £1,250 premium over the standard manual gearbox that’s provided with all Active models.

Those two cars sit beneath the Invincible, which starts at £29,158 plus VAT and comes solely in Double Cab guise. It does come with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, though, not to mention a choice of power outputs. All four versions of the Hilux come with a 3.5-tonne towing limit and one-tonne payload regardless of bodystyle, as well as a range of connected tech additions, such as driving analytics, maintenance reminders and a ‘find my car’ function.