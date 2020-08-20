Prospective customers will be able to place pre-orders for high-end versions of the new Hilux pick-up truck from September 1, Toyota has announced. The top-of-the-range Invincible and Invincible X models will be offered with prices starting from £29,158 plus VAT and £32,533 plus VAT respectively.

The rest of the range, which comprises three body shapes and four trim levels (including the aforementioned Invincible and Invincible X), as well as two engine options, will go on sale in November, with prices yet to be confirmed. Each vehicle will benefit from the facelifted Hilux’s new design, which includes a fresh front end and an updated cabin.

When the full range becomes available, the cheapest variant will be the Active model, which has been upgraded with Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems. Among these are adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front and lane departure warning that alerts the driver when the vehicle begins to wander from its lane.

Buyers of the Icon grade, however, will get the latest Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with an eight-inch touchscreen, plus smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s an automatic limited-slip differential and a reversing camera, too, as well as design features that include 17-inch alloy wheels, side steps and rear privacy glass.

The Hilux Invincible, meanwhile, gets new 18-inch alloys LED head and tail lights, and keyless entry. Once inside, you’ll find front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and automatic air conditioning.

Those splashing out on the Invincible version will also get the chance to upgrade the standard 2.4-litre diesel engine to the new 2.8-litre unit. That motor offers 201 bhp, rather than the standard engine’s 148 bhp, and cuts the 0-62 mph time by 2.7 seconds. That said, the Hilux still isn’t ludicrously fast, managing the sprint in 10 seconds flat with the 2.8-litre diesel and an automatic gearbox.

That engine is a standard feature of the Invincible X, though, which is marked out from the rest by the dark matt grey finish for the grille frame, skid plates, side steps and handles. Inside, there’s new ambient lighting and a high-end JBL sound system, not to mention the two-tone leather seat upholstery, power-adjustable driver’s seat and satellite navigation system.

From September 1, customers will be able to reserve some of the first Invincible and Invincible X models to come to the UK, but those looking for lowlier models will have to wait a while. The whole range goes on sale in November, and further details are expected nearer the time.