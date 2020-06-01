New research recently revealed that nine out of 10 UK motorists don’t know how to drive their car in the most environmentally friendly way, according to Young Driver.

The pre-17 driving school asked 1,000 UK motorists, but only 11 per cent were able to say they knew how to drive their car in the most environmentally friendly way – dropping to just six per cent of drivers aged 25 to 34.

However, 24 percent said that they do aim to be environmentally conscious behind the wheel, and those aged over 45 were the most likely to make an effort to be environmentally conscious while driving.

"We feel passionately about doing what we can to protect the environment and we know our pupils feel likewise," said Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver. "All drivers have a responsibility to try and minimise their impact on the environment, although it seems many of us struggle to know how to go about it. People continue to rely on their cars – not everyone has access to an electric vehicle and at the moment using public transport is difficult.

"At Young Driver we think it is vital to teach our 10 to 17-year old students how to be more eco-friendly if they are behind the wheel of a petrol or diesel vehicle and it’s something we do as part of our lessons."

Young Driver’s top 10 tips for greener driving in a petrol/diesel vehicle