Lotus has launched a new special edition of its venerable Elise model celebrating Australia's greatest race track – Mount Panorama, otherwise known as Bathurst.

Last year Lotus enjoyed a great year in Australia, which was its sixth-best market for sales globally, and to mark the occasion it has launched the Lotus Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition. The model, exclusive to Australia, adds black forged alloy wheels, a special numbered build-plate and bespoke 'Bathurst Cup 250' decals.

Lotus first showed off the car at the recent Bathurst 12 Hour race where more than 45,000 people were in attendance, including 150 enthusiastic Lotus owners who took to the track themselves over the weekend.

Lotus and Australia share a lot of history in motorsport, including Jim Clark’s dominance in the Tasman Series during the late 1960s, and more recently Kimi Raikkonen's 2013 Australian Grand Prix in a Lotus-badged car.

"It’s great to kick the year off in Australia, a market that was very successful for us in 2019. Lotus and Australia have a long and rich history and we are committed to building on this close relationship moving forward," said David McIntyre, Lotus' regional director for Asia Pacific and China.

"Through stand-out events such as the Lotus-only track day, we will continue to build the brand across Australia, adding to the success we experienced last year. Globally 2020 is an exciting year for us, with the first of our all-electric Lotus Evija models being delivered to customers."