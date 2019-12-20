Renault’s new Captur small SUV has gone on sale in the UK ahead of the first cars arriving with customers in March.

The popular five-door model has been completely overhauled, with new oily bits to match its freshened-up appearance and high-tech goodies. Priced from £17,595, the newbie comes with new driver assistance kit, and from 2020, there will be the option of a plug-in hybrid version.

That starting price, however, will buy you the 99 bhp TCe 100 engine, which forms the basis of a line-up comprising three petrol engines and two diesels. The other two petrol motors are the 128 bhp TCe 130 seen in the Clio and Kadjar, and the 153 bhp TCe 155 that represents the flagship of the range. Diesel options, meanwhile, comprise two 1.5-litre units - the dCi 95 with 94 bhp and the dCi 115 with 113 bhp.

From next year, the plug-in hybrd E-Tech model will go on sale, offering 28 miles of all-electric driving before the 1.6-litre petrol engine has to take over. Few details have been revealed, but Renault has confirmed the E-Tech will be able to travel at speeds of up to 83 mph on electric power.

For now, though, there’s a choice of just five powertrains and three trim levels. The cheapest of those is the Play model, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, climate control and LED headlights as standard. Keyless entry, cruise control and automatic windscreen wipers also feature, alongside a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And, as is the norm with new cars these days, there’s a flotilla of driver assistance features, including lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Climbing the range to the £19,095 Iconic model, however, extends this lengthy equipment list even further, adding rear parking sensors, two-tone paint and dark tinted windows. Roof bars feature, too, along with LED front fog lights.

At the top of the line, though, there’s the S Edition, which offers a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as synthetic leather upholstery, front parking sensors and a reversing camera. All of which comes included in the £20,595 asking price.

The new Captur is already available to order from Renault dealers, but customers will have to wait for a few months until the first cars are delivered. At present, the French company has cited a delivery date of March 2020.