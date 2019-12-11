Land Rover has launched a new special-edition version of the Range Rover Velar for the UK market, promising a meaner, blacked-out look.

Dubbed the R-Dynamic Black, the car will be based on the mid-range R-Dynamic SE model and feature a range of black visual upgrades, including 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels and privacy glass. The car also features the Black Pack as standard, meaning the grille mesh, grille surround and side vents are all finished in glossy Narvik Black. Even the lettering on the SUV's bonnet and tailgate gets the black treatment.

Inside, the theme continues, with black leather upholstery complemented by black headlining. Customers don’t, however, have to have the car’s bodywork painted black, although Santorini Black is one of two metallic paint choices available. Alternatively, buyers can choose to opt for the slightly paler Eiger Grey.

In addition to the black upgrades, the R-Dynamic Black gets the same standard equipment as the R-Dynamic SE, so there’s a Meridian sound system, heated seats and a heated windscreen. Full leather upholstery is standard, as are the R-Dynamic bumpers, while satellite navigation and climate control are, of course, included in the price. However, the Black model does benefit from the addition of heated seats, and the 21-inch wheels are larger than the 20-inch rims fitted to the R-Dynamic SE.

When it comes to engines, the R-Dynamic Black will be offered with just one motor: the entry-level D180 diesel. It’s a 2-litre engine that’s used across the Jaguar and Land Rover ranges, offering 177 bhp and, in the Velar, up to 42 mpg on the combined economy test. In terms of performance, the Velar R-Dynamic SE will get from 0-62 mph in around 8.5 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 120 mph.

The R-Dynamic Black will be limited to just 500 examples, and customers can place orders straight away. Prices start at £56,995, which makes the car around £1,100 more expensive than the standard R-Dynamic SE with the same engine. The first cars are expected to arrive with customers early next year.

“The Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic Black builds on the Velar’s sophisticated design package, enhancing it for a customer who is looking for an element of differentiation,” said Jaguar Land Rover UK’s managing director, Rawdon Glover. “We look forward to delivering the first limited editions in early 2020.”