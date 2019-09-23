Volkswagen has made a host of changes to the Golf range that sees three core trim levels replaced with slightly more heavily laden variants.

The German company has dropped its Match, GT and R-Line models, swapping them for the Match Edition, GT Edition and R-Line Edition. According to VW, it’s a move that improves the level of standard equipment to improve value.

Overall, each of the new ‘Edition’ trim levels is £400 more expensive than the version it replaces, but they add a range of extras to the standard specifications. Two-zone climate control, LED headlights and the Winter Pack, which includes heated front seats - options VW claims would normally cost a combined total of £1,910 - are all included in the asking prices.

The new models will be offered across the range, with the Match Edition and GT Edition offered in combination with the hatchback, estate and ‘SV’ MPV body shapes, as well as with a wide variety of engines. The cheapest of the new trims will be the Match Edition, which comes in at £22,135 when combined with the hatchback body shape and the 113 bhp 1-litre petrol engine.

Further up the hierarchy, the GT Edition will start at £25,260 for the hatchback with the 128 bhp 1.5-litre EVO petrol engine, while the R-Line Edition will cost £26,405 in 114 bhp 1.6-litre diesel guise. However, the high-end R-Line will only be available with the traditional five-door hatchback body style.

Volkswagen says the value-derived Edition versions are part of Volkswagen UK tradition when a car is nearing the end of its generation. The eighth-generation Golf will debut later this year, but the new trim levels are designed to strengthen the appeal of the current seventh-generation car to “value-conscious UK customers”.

The news also follows the announcement that VW has dropped the price of its e-Golf electric model, which uses the same platform as the internal combustion-powered car. Just a few weeks ago, the company confirmed it would drop the price of that zero-emission model by £2,765.

“The Edition trim trio further strengthens the Golf’s appeal with a generous package of added equipment, boosting value by over £1,500 when factoring in the small revision in price over the outgoing Match, GT and R-Line trims,” said Dale Piper, the Golf product manager at Volkswagen UK. “The Golf already represents a compelling competitive value package, and the Edition trims only go to strengthen this. Even though it was launched in 2012, the current, seventh-generation Golf continues to win comparison tests against newer rivals, and remains our best-selling car by a comfortable margin.”

The Edition trims are available to order now, with the first deliveries starting in October. Customers who ordered a Match, GT or R-Line model after September 16 will be automatically upgraded to Match Edition, GT Edition or R-Line Edition, depending on the variant they selected.