Everything is ready for the market debut of the Leapmotor T03, the Chinese electric citycar brought to the UK by Stellantis following the agreement signed between the Italian-French group and the eastern manufacturer. It arrives together with the C10 SUV, also electric, but the little one, has a special flavour.

Because it comes to the market as the second least expensive electric car on the market with a starting price of £15,995, after the Dacia Spring at £14,995, it will occupy a still unexplored market segment, according to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

The fact that there is a Chinese electric car on our market is hardly news anymore, but the fact that this T03 has good quality at affordable prices and is sold directly by Stellantis, which has an extensive dealer network in our country, arouses particular interest. Let's get to know it better.

Leapmotor T03: platform and dimensions

The Leapmotor T03 is to all intents and purposes a citycar. It has practically the same length as the Fiat Panda, 3.62 metres, is 1.58 metres wide and 1.65 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.4 metres. The car is built on a platform designed in-house by the Chinese manufacturer. It is called Platform 3.0 and is designed for 100 per cent electric or range-extender cars.

Long wheelbase and short bonnet maximise roominess

It is the same one used by the C10 SUV and will be the common basis for all Leapmotor models coming to Europe. There will be six in total and we will see them between the end of 2024 and 2027. They will be quite small in size and will focus on the concept of accessible electric mobility.

Length : 3.62 m

: 3.62 m Width : 1.58 m

: 1.58 m Height : 1.65 m

: 1.65 m Wheelbase : 2.4 m

: 2.4 m Weight: 1,203 kg

Leapmotor T03: space on board

The car, as the measurements say, is developed in height rather than width, to ensure fairly upright seating that allows maximum use of the available centimetres. Type-approved for four people, it accommodates the front passengers on particularly comfortable seats, while it requires some sacrifice at leg level for those sitting behind, as is normal for cars that are just over 3.5 metres long.

As far as the load compartment is concerned, the Leapmotor T03 has a 210-litre boot that has the drawback of not being equipped with a parcel shelf. This means that if you load bags or suitcases, these always remain clearly visible through the rear window, even though it would sometimes be better to keep items hidden on board.

Luggage compartment : 210 litres

: 210 litres Frunk: n.a.

Leapmotor T03: software

Inexpensive, but not cheap, the Leapmotor T03 has a digital system that offers interesting functions. For example, by downloading the dedicated app, it allows you to remotely control, from your mobile phone, the unlocking of the doors, the air conditioning system or the pre-heating of the battery.

The interior has quality upholstery and good assembly

In terms of infotainment, operated through a central 10.1-inch touchscreen, the car has software that is compatible with over-the-air updates. However, at the moment, it is not compatible with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. These features will be introduced on models on sale from 2025.

Speaking of software, it is interesting that the car has a cloud-based powertrain control system: it monitors the state of the battery in real time and ensures that it always travels in an ideal temperature range.

Leapmotor T03: battery and range

Mechanically, the Leapmotor T03 has a 37.3 kWh battery. It has lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry and, for European cars, should be supplied by CATL. In fact, according to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technological Information, the car uses three different suppliers: CATL, Svolt and Gouxuan.

The battery, which powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor with 95 PS and 158 Nm of torque connected to the front wheels, promises a range of 165 miles on the mixed cycle, according to WLTP standards. This becomes 245 miles when driving exclusively in the city.