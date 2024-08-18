smart is no longer what it once was. Goodbye super-compact fortwo, hello #1 and #3, compact SUVs, yes, but more versatile and spacious. It was the #1 model that ushered in the brand's new direction, which is now managed by a joint venture involving Mercedes and Geely on an equal footing, with the former handling the design and the latter providing the platform and technology.

Smart, which had already embarked on the electric-only path with the very famous 2-seater, continues on this exclusively zero-emission path with the desire to offer, for the first time in history, a broad range that does not just focus on XXS-sized cars. But let us come to the first - right from the name - of the new family.

Smart #1: platform and dimensions

The Smart #1, arriving in 2022, is based on the SEA platform, the Sustainable Experience Architecture developed by Geely and adopted by numerous models thanks to the extensive modularity of which it is capable. A few examples? Using the different variants available (SEA1, SEA2, SEA-E, SEA-S, SEA-C), Polestar 4 and 5, Zeekr X, 001, 007 and 009, Volvo EX30, Lotus Eletre and Emeya and, of course, smart #1 and #3 are produced. These, specifically, are based on the SEA-E, the version for smaller vehicles.

smart #1: here's the debut Launch Edition

The smart #1 has a length of 4.27 metres, a width of 1.82 metres and a height of 1.64 metres. It has a wheelbase of 2.75 metres, which, as the reduced overhangs confirm, is a very generous measurement compared to the entire body. The car is available with two different batteries and different drive schemes and weighs between 1,780 kg and 1,900 kg.

The SEA platform can accommodate 1 to 3 electric motors

Smart #1: space on board

The purely electric platform on which it is built allows the smart #1 to optimise the available centimetres, especially in the passenger compartment. Four people can travel comfortably and five have to make some compromises in terms of overall dimensions. But the linear rear bench and flat floor also allow those travelling in the middle to find a fairly comfortable position.

smart #1, the rear seats

The luggage compartment, which has a regular and well utilised shape, does not set any new class records. It does, however, offer a capacity of 323 litres (you lose 10 litres if you buy the Beats subwoofer), which is more than enough to meet everyday needs. The rear compartment is distinguished by the presence of a double bottom, two side pockets and a series of accoutrements that increase its versatility. We refer to the four hooks that serve to secure objects or the 12-volt socket.

The sliding rear bench allows, if necessary, to take centimetres off the second row to give a few extra litres to the boot and, when needed, you can always fold down the backrest, which is split 40:60. This brings it up to 986 litres (976 with the aforementioned subwoofer). Finally, the smart #1 also features a convenient 15-litre frunk accessed by opening the front bonnet.

Charging cables or other small items can be stored in the front frunk

Smart #1: software

Unlike on most new generation cars, on the smart #1 the over-the-air updates that are released regularly do not only affect infotainment but, as is the case with Tesla, also affect the powertrain and general efficiency.

As proof of this, the fifth remotely released over-the-air update, which dates back to 5 July, introduced both the Vehicle-to-Load function, which activates two-way charging, and a new low-energy regeneration function that improves regenerative braking by making it smoother and also more efficient. In addition to this, new avatars for the voice assistant and a different 360-degree camera display also arrive on the #1 electric SUV.

From the driver's seat all you can appreciate is the large central monitor and the display behind the steering wheel

Smart #1: battery and range

As mentioned, there are two batteries available on this electric smart. You can choose for the 66 kWh (62 net) pack with traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry or, alternatively, you can opt for the lithium-ion battery with lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry with a capacity of 49 kWh (47 net).

The smart #1 can also be had in an all-wheel-drive version with two motors and an impressive 428 PS or in a rear-wheel-drive version with 272 PS. In the first case, the only battery available is the 66 kWh battery, which promises a range of around 260 miles, in the second case with the larger battery it even reaches 273 miles, while the smaller LFP battery stops at 193 miles.

Smart #1: recharging

The Smart #1 can be recharged with AC and DC power. As far as AC charging is concerned, the car offers a 7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger as standard, but as an option, there is a 22 kW three-phase charger that allows a full charge of energy in around three hours.

When it comes to DC charging, on the other hand, the maximum power varies depending on the battery. With the 49 kWh LFP you get 130 kW, while with the 66 kWh NMC you get 150 kW. In both cases, about 30 minutes are required to go from 10% to 80%.

Smart #1: Prices

With the arrival of the new versions, the range of the Smart #1 is quite extensive. First of all we find the entry-level model: Pro trim, 49 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive. It costs £31,950.

Moving on to the 66 kWh battery, the choice is divided between Pro+ and Premium, also with rear-wheel drive and 272 PS, costing £35,950 and £38,950 respectively. Finally, at the top of the offer are the four-wheel drive and 428 PS Brabus at £43,450.