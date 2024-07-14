With 428 PS, the Smart #1 Brabus is the most powerful and exclusive Smart ex works. The eponymous tuner from Bottrop now offers even more customisation options for the Smarty, which is no longer so small.

The front spoiler and the two winglets on the left and right not only give the Smart an even more striking appearance in combination with the front apron attachments for the side air intakes, but also ensure optimised aerodynamics. The shapes perfected in the wind tunnel reduce lift on the front axle at high speeds. At the rear, a spoiler and a rear skirt insert ensure aerodynamic balance.

Gallery: smart #1 BRABUS (2024)

13 Photos Brabus

Brabus replaces the 19-inch standard rims with its own wheels in a filigree monoblock Z design. The 19-inch wheels also come with EC type approval and can be fitted easily without any bureaucratic measures.

Alternatively, Brabus also offers huge 21-inch "Platinum Edition" rims. These ten-spoke rims not only impress with their combination of black painted and polished sections. Thanks to their production using sophisticated forging technology and high-tech CNC machining, they offer a combination of high strength and lightweight construction. The 8.5Jx21 wheels are fitted with 255/30 R 21 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 high-performance tyres.

The increased grip provided by the wider tyres can be exploited even further with the in-house lowering kit of 35 millimetres, as the already low centre of gravity of the electric racer is lowered even further.

Brabus also offers numerous customisation options for the interior of the top-of-the-range Smart. Door sill trims with illuminated logos are just as much a part of the range as aluminium pedals. High-quality, black floor protectors and a boot mat made of velour, both with a red embroidered logo as well as piping and decorative stitching in the same colour, provide additional sporty accents.