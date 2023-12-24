The world wants cheap electric cars. The Renault group has tried to meet this need with the Dacia Spring, a zero-emission SUV with a starting price of €20,800. That's not exactly the price of a city car, but it's not much given the price rises that have affected the market in recent months.

But how did Renault manage to present a battery-powered car at this price at the start of 2020 (i.e. almost four years ago) when others are only now managing, and with considerable delay, to present models in the same range? Quite simply, it has turned to China.

From China to Europe

More specifically, the French manufacturer drew its platform and technology from the Renault City K-ZE, an electric car dedicated to the Chinese market and on sale since 2018.

At the time of its launch, the Renault City K-ZE was priced from €9,000. The Dacia Spring debuted with a price that was almost doubled, both because it was imported (the K-ZE is also produced in China) and because it has undergone a number of improvements.

The Renault City K-ZE

Power injection

First of all, the Dacia Spring, built on the same platform as the Renault City K-ZE, has been modified in a number of places to meet the most stringent safety standards in force in Europe.

Mechanically, little has changed. Like the City K-ZE, it has a 26.8 kWh battery that powers an engine with 45 PS and 125 Nm of torque. The recently redesigned Dacia Spring comes with the Extreme version, which develops 65 PS.

As a result, the car reaches a top speed of 125 km/h (78 mph) with relative ease, and boasts a range of 225 km / 140 miles (WLTP cycle), rising to almost 300 km (186 mi) in town (295 km / 183 mi to be precise).

Battery : 26.8 kWh

: 26.8 kWh Range : 225 km (140 mi)

: 225 km (140 mi) Power : 45 PS (65 PS for the Extreme version)

: 45 PS (65 PS for the Extreme version) Maximum speed : 125 km/h (78 mph)

The latest update changes the front logo, which hides the charging hatch

Charging up to 30 kWh

When it comes to recharging, the Dacia Spring has a DC output of 30 kW. All operations can be managed via the My Dacia application, with which you can monitor the speed and level of charging remotely and in real time.

AC and DC charging times

Less than 14 hours for a 100% charge from a domestic 2.3 kW AC socket

for a 100% charge from a domestic AC socket Less than 8.5 hours for a 100% charge on a 3.7 kW AC wallbox

for a 100% charge on a AC wallbox Less than 5 hours for a 100% charge on a 7.4 kW AC wallbox

for a 100% charge on a AC wallbox Approximately 50 minutes for an 80% charge on a 30 kW DC wallbox

3.73-metre crossover

A compact crossover, the Dacia Spring is 3.73 metres long, 1.58 metres wide and 1.52 metres high. With a wheelbase of 2.42 metres, it offers decent interior space for four people (it is not approved for five) and a boot volume of 270 litres (620 when the second row of seats is folded down) plus 23.1 litres of storage space.

Length : 3.73 metres

: 3.73 metres Width : 1.58 metres

: 1.58 metres Height : 1.52 metres

: 1.52 metres Wheelbase : 2.42 metres

: 2.42 metres Boot capacity : 270 to 620 litres

With a kerb weight that remains below 1,000 kg, the car is aesthetically pleasing and well proportioned, especially with the recent restyling that has allowed it to adopt a series of styling touches that characterise all of the manufacturer's recent models.

In the higher trim levels, it shows greater attention to detail, although the design remains simple and unadorned, as evidenced by the 14" wheels (a little small compared to the rest) and some of the interior trim.

Equipment

On board, however, there's almost nothing missing. From the air conditioning (manual) to the 8-inch touch screen with a fairly modern infotainment system. What's more, thanks to the app, you can also set the interior temperature remotely.

The Dacia Spring range currently comprises three models: Essential, Extreme and Expression.