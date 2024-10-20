Until just a few months ago, 'affordable' electric city cars had never been talked about, with very few exceptions. Now, however, they are beginning to arrive, and among the most interesting is surely the Hyundai Inster, a small crossover of around 3.80 metres in length that will start deliveries in the UK at the beginning of 2025 with prices starting at £23,495.

Its strong points? City-proof dimensions, a good range and equipment to make larger models envious, not a bad identity card that will bring it into competition with the Fiat Grande Panda, the Renault 5 and the Citroën C3. We had the chance to test-drive a partially camouflaged prototype in Frankfurt, Germany, where Hyundai Motor Europe's headquarters are located. Here's what it looks like and how it goes.

Small on the outside, smart, spacious and super-tech inside

Nice and... bigger than it looks. The Hyundai Inster is a joy to drive, perhaps because of its boxy design, reminiscent of Japanese kei cars or, to cite successful models in our market, the Fiat Panda or the Suzuki Ignis. The dimensions: it is super-compact, 3.82 metres long, 1.61 metres wide and 1.57 metres high, an A-segment 'almost B-segment' because of its generous 2.58 metre wheelbase, deliberately designed together with squared-off proportions to maximise interior roominess.

Hyundai Hyundai Inster (2024)

As an electric car, there is no shortage of references to its big brothers in the IONIQ family such as the Pixel headlamps both front and rear, and there are also elements that emphasise its crossover look despite the fact that it is only front-wheel drive, such as the roof rails and rear skid. Initially the car will come to market homologated for four, but after the launch there will also be a five-seater version. The boot is small, 238 litres, but thanks to the sliding rear bench, you can exceed 350 litres.

In the back you are incredibly comfortable and there is enough space even for taller people, with the seats that can be folded down and reclined for convenience. It is in the front, however, that the Inster breaks away from everything we have been accustomed to up to this point. It is modern and can count on equipment in a higher category: the two 10.25-inch screens immediately catch the eye, the climate system has a separate dashboard further down and there are plenty of storage compartments and charging sockets.

Hyundai Hyundai Inster (2024) Hyundai Hyundai Inster (2024)

How it goes

For this brief first contact, I drove the Hyundai Inster around Frankfurt - under pouring rain - on a mixed route of about 30 miles between city, motorway and a little state highway. Right from the start, I appreciated the ultra-compact dimensions that make it easy to dodge through traffic, the good turning radius and the torque of the electric motor, which is available immediately and allows lightning-fast starts.

The squared-off shapes, together with the regular glass surfaces and the raised driving position, allow excellent visibility all around, and there is also the autohold that keeps the car stationary without having to apply the brakes, and the perimeter parking sensors and the 360° cameras, equipment not often found even in cars of a higher category. The same goes for the ADAS equipment, which is comprehensive: there is adaptive cruise, active lane-keeping and all the surrounding traffic alerts.

Hyundai Hyundai Inster (2024)

The Inster will come to market in two different battery sizes, 42 kWh (97 PS) and 49 kWh (115 PS), with a theoretical range (not confirmed because type approval tests are still in progress) of 203 to 220 miles on a full battery. As for charging power, the on-board charger accepts up to a maximum of 11 kW AC and 85 kW DC for a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in about 30 minutes.

I appreciated the steering, which was sincere and direct (again, in relation to the car's category) and able to make you feel well what was passing under the front wheels despite the asphalt being wet. I was also convinced by the well-balanced set-up, with shock absorbers that have a long stroke and absorb bumps well without transmitting annoying vibrations into the passenger compartment. It is comfortable in the city and uncovers its side a little in curves where, as speed increases, the roll is perceived as much, thanks also to the high centre of gravity.

Different driving modes can be selected from the steering wheel: there are the three classic Eco, Normal and Sport and also a Snow mode for low-grip surfaces that allow you to customise engine and steering settings according to conditions. Finally, the soundproofing against tyre rolling could be improved, while the soundproofing against aerodynamic noise is good.