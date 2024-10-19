I've spent many a night in car boots. Especially shortly after I had my licence in my hands. On the coast in the Netherlands in a Ford Escort, at Rock am Ring in the back of my E34 525i or at the Nürburgring in the Golf 6.

But they all had one thing in common. They were makeshift solutions with rough edges in the back. After a certain age, they pinch even more than when you're young. At least that worked much better in the Dacia Duster in the Alps. Dacia not only offers a more elegant solution for the Duster than the reclined driver's seat or the bare boot, but also for the Jogger. Enter the "Sleep Pack".

What is that?

Based on the facial expression of the campers at the local motorhome camping site, they didn't seem too enthusiastic at first when I pulled in with the Dacia Jogger. But as I carried out the spectacle of the conversion, one or two of them peeked out of the back of their luxury liner with interest. And I grinned back: Yes, you can camp spartanly in an estate car, even in the rain.

Our Dacia Jogger test car is the Extreme version as a seven-seater with the 1.6-litre full hybrid. However, what we are talking about today is hidden in the rear. An inconspicuous 45-kilo wooden box that can be transformed into a bed in the jogger's boot in a few simple steps. It is 1.90 metres long, one metre wide - in the rear you even get 1.30 metres. Good to know for people with broad shoulders.

With this "Sleep Pack" and other accessories such as blackout blinds, the roof box, the rear tent and the cool box, the entire camping fun costs a good £1,815 extra. This puts the test vehicle shown here at over £20,000. If you are really looking for a fully-fledged camper in this price range, stop reading right here. The used car market is your friend. You're sure to find a good camper van there.

For all other camping enthusiasts, weekend getaways, micro-adventurers, lifestyle connoisseurs or excursion fanatics who can cope with a practical estate car in everyday life, it can also be cheaper. The Dacia Jogger Essential is available from £18,295, with Sleep Pack it is a good £1,815. So let's have a chat! For whom does this make sense? Is this a new popular camper van?

Quick data Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 Extreme 7-seater Engine: 1.6 litre four-cylinder (full hybrid) Gearbox: Automatic Drive: Front-wheel drive Power output: 141 PS Torque: 148 Fuel consumption (WLTP): 4.8 litres Test car price: £18,295 (without Sleep Pack accessories)

Possibilities

The Sleep Pack in the boot really does offer a wide range of possibilities. For example, being able to make a stopover on a long journey when the driver gets tired without having to book a hotel or fall asleep uncomfortably in the seats. From weekend trips in the neighbourhood to full-blown camping trips with all kinds of utensils, Dacia already offers a wide range of equipment, and local camping shops can help with additional equipment such as camping cookers or water storage.

And even if you don't have a garden, you can pack a few biscuits and a fresh soda and set up a cosy place to relax after work somewhere on the banks of the nearby river or on the hill behind the village. In other words, this box can always be used for some kind of mischief once it's there. This makes the Jogger more flexible in use.

The higher ground clearance and compact external dimensions allow for light off-road activities to get to the odd remote spot that full-size campers or panel vans might not be able to reach. In any case, it can cope better with small mountain passes. However, the interior space is extremely limited in terms of comfort. Anyone camping with the Jogger is mainly outside.

Sleep Pack in the field report

If the Sleep Pack is not needed, it should definitely be removed from the car. Not only because of the lack of cargo space, but also because of the additional weight. Two people have to lend a hand to lift it out. We remember: 45 kilos ... plus a bulky mould. This requires storage space.

If you're travelling for longer or with four people, a roof box is necessary. This is because the Sleep Pack reduces the generous 607 litres of boot space to just 220 litres, which was already well filled in our test with a cool box, tent and blackout set. And something has to be eaten or cooked when travelling.

The handling takes a little getting used to, but is quite quick for two people: fold down the rear bench, push the front seats forwards, place the feet and mattress to the side, pull the device over the folded down rear bench, insert the feet into the extended device, extend the sides to their rear width, fold out the slatted frame, put the mattress on, done.

That's the theory. I had problems folding down the slatted frame on my own. Not only with the weight, but also with the length of my arms, which wasn't long enough to fold out the end section far enough. It's quite easy with two people. The only problem is that it's best to sleep alone in the jogger. Even with two people, you have to really like the other person in a seat that is up to 1.30 metres wide. So you're better off travelling alone or with a dog at your feet. At least then there is an alarm system on board.

Once set up, it actually sleeps quite well. Especially as the Jogger offers a little more space up to the roof than the Dacia Duster allows. In the rain, of course, all this is severely restricted in its use. The integrated small table at the rear is difficult to use in this case. Moreover, a conversion in the rain leaves nobody dry, not even the Sleep Pack. Rainwater collects on the open tailgate in the number plate recess and pours the cool water over you when you close it.

And the quality? The assembly looks quite neat, only the feet and hinges make a wobbly impression. Splintering of the wood will probably be unavoidable over time and the small table at the rear with its load limit of 15 kg seems predestined for a typical camping mishap, where the support hangs down sadly at the end.

Dimensions Dacia Jogger Sleep Pack (and accessories) Length: 190 cm Width: 130 cm (at the rear doors) 100 cm (in the luggage compartment) Storage space: 220 litres Weight: 45 kg box, 5 kg mattress Mattress: 100 % polyester foam with a density of 32 kg/m³ Price £1,815 Optional: Blackout blinds: £249 400-litre roof box: £299 Dacia rear tent: £599 Cool box: £150 Worth knowing: Luggage flap of the box can be folded out to form a table (load capacity 15 kg)

Prices

A roof box seems unavoidable. The 400-litre roof box from Dacia costs £299 plus roof rack. The Sleep Pack is available for £1,815. Additional items such as a cool box or neighbouring tent are available from Dacia or as accessories. The jogger itself starts at £18,295. In other words, £20,110 for a leisure estate with camping facilities.

You can probably only get it cheaper second-hand or with self-built variants, which can involve the testing of one's nerves. Dacia seems to have recognised the demand and the camping trend and offers solutions that make this form of travel more accessible to many. Only a small integrated kitchenette in the belly of the Sleep Pack would make the frugal estate even more flexible.

If you're even thinking about flexibility when travelling, there's no way around the Sleep Pack when buying a jogger. All other solutions are more expensive or not as well thought out as the Sleep Pack. A lifestyle combination that, with this little gimmick, adds another discipline to its pack mule and family transport qualities. You can do that!