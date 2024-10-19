With the major facelift of the Golf model series, the two top models GTI Clubsport and Golf R have now also been completely revamped. Both are sports cars through and through. But which Volkswagen is the better choice? We tested and compared both top sports cars on the racetrack and in everyday driving.

Normally, the pecking order is clear. The normal Golf GTI with its 265 PS and front-wheel drive still stands for affordable driving pleasure, while the Golf R with its 333 PS and all-wheel drive is the absolute top model in terms of sport. However, the new GTI Clubsport with its 300 PS and some racing features now comes pretty close to the superior R Golf - at least on paper.

Motor1.com Motor1.com

Exterior

The Golf GTI Clubsport already shows on the outside that it wants to outperform the normal GTI, quite literally. Large wings in the front apron and an equally large rear wing set it apart visually from the standard GTI.

The Golf R has an even sharper front apron and a four-pipe exhaust system, while the GTI retains the traditional two tailpipes. The wider side skirts and silver mirror caps set the R apart from the GTI, which in turn stands out with a rally design on the flanks.

Motor1.com Motor1.com

Interior

In the interior, both cars impress with sturdy sports seats upholstered in their respective styles. The biggest difference in the interior: while the GTI Clubsport, like all new Golfs, has the old steering wheel with the physical buttons, the R still has the outdated part with the unpopular touch surfaces.

The reason: the "R" button in the steering wheel, which does not exist in the old steering wheel model. Otherwise, the interior of both models is typical Golf.

Motor1.com Motor1.com

Powertrain

Technically, the two cars differ significantly. There is still a certain degree of unity when it comes to the engines, as both engines are based on the EA888 and have similar power outputs of 300 PS (GTI Clubsport) and 333 PS. The characteristics, however, are clearly different.

The Clubsport engine is wide awake at the throttle, revs lively right up to the highest regions and does not suffer any delays. Despite front-wheel drive, 62 mph is history in just 5.6 seconds and the top speed is 165 mph, at least if you have ordered the Race package. Otherwise the speed limit is 155 mph.

Gallery: VW Golf GTI Clubsport (2024) in the test

5 Photos Motor1.com

The R distributes its 333 PS slightly differently across the rev range. While it initially responds extremely spontaneously, the further application of power is always somewhat delayed. On the other hand, it is very beefy in the mid-range, but loses some of its vigour at the top compared to the GTI.

It lacks a little of the GTI's bite, but in return radiates even more sovereignty. Thanks to its all-wheel drive, it reaches 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds. In terms of top speed, it surpasses the GTI Clubsport by a whole 2 mph, reaching a smooth 168 mph. Here, too, an optional package is mandatory, in this case the Performance Package.

Fast data VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 VW Golf R 2024 Engine Four-cylinder in-line engine, turbocharger, 1,984 cc, 300 PS, torque 400 NM Four-cylinder in-line engine, turbocharger, 1,984 cc, 333 PS, torque 420 Nm Drive Front-wheel drive, electronically controlled differential lock All-wheel drive with torque splitter Unladen weight 1,501 kg 1,584 kg 0-100 km/h 5.6 seconds 4.6 seconds Top speed 165 mph 168 mph Fuel consumption (WLTP) 37.4 mpg 34.9 mpg Price from £42,155 from £43,895

Thanks to its 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring, the Golf R has no problems with traction. Unless you activate the drift profile. This mode, which is only permitted on closed roads, enables controlled drifting as the torque vectoring distributes the forces within the system in a targeted manner. This is a lot of fun and you have to keep reminding yourself that you are sitting in a Golf!

On the other hand, the Golf R offers perfect grip in the further sharpened R-profile. In this case, the turbocharger is preconditioned in such a way that it is kept at a higher turbine speed even when travelling under partial load, for example on country roads at a constant speed. The power delivery is correspondingly more spontaneous as soon as acceleration is resumed.

In "Race" mode, the throttle valve is also opened during overrun phases. If the driver takes the throttle off before a bend and then accelerates again after the apex of the bend, they can clearly feel the faster build-up of engine torque. All of this optimises handling and dynamics.

Gallery: VW Golf R (2024) in the test

5 Photos Motor1.com

The GTI Clubsport also offers a special driving profile: "Special". Here, systems relevant to driving dynamics have been tuned to the very special track characteristics of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

Maximum performance to compensate for the bumps typical of the Nordschleife is achieved via a special vertical tuning of the adaptive chassis control DCC and a modified lateral dynamic tuning of the driving dynamics manager. Incidentally, the Golf R also has this driving profile.

Motor1.com

The electronically controlled front axle differential lock comes as standard on the Clubsport. This means that the front-wheel drive car also has surprisingly few traction problems. Compared to purely mechanical locks, the GTI differential lock offers advantages such as a variable degree of locking depending on the ESC (electronic stabilisation programme) and XDS+(electronic differential lock) functions.

This makes it possible to completely avoid the negative influences on steering precision that occur with mechanical locks. As a result, the front-wheel drive also has surprisingly few traction problems. You have to have an elephant's foot at the exit of a bend to provoke power understeer. In the wet, however, even this system reaches its physical limits. Here - and of course in winter - the R with its powerful all-wheel drive system is clearly superior.

Motor1.com

Chassis

The DCC suspension was on board both vehicles. In principle, of course, it is rather firm and offers a wide spread between comfort and sport. Both sports cars can be driven quite comfortably, although the flat sports tyres naturally set certain limits.

The driving pleasure, on the other hand, is boundless in both cars. The Clubsport in particular is extremely agile and nimble in Sport mode, which is also due in part to the newly tuned progressive steering. Precise, firm and with a lot of feel, it is the perfect instrument for fast bends. The fact that the Golf R feels significantly fuller, but also somewhat more sedate, is due to its higher weight.

Dimensions VW Golf GTI Clubsport VW Golf R Length 4,292 mm 4,296 mm Width 1,789 mm 1,789 mm Height 1,447 mm 1,445 mm Wheelbase 2,628 mm 2,629 mm Boot capacity 374 - 1,230 litres 341 - 1,197 litres Unladen weight 1,501 kg 1,584 kg Payload 429 kg 456 kg Towing capacity - 1,700 kg drawbar load - 80 kg

Race track

Quite a few customers also use their sport-Golf for track days on race tracks or for the popular tourist drives on the Nürburgring. That's why we drove both cars extensively on the racetrack. The GTI Clubsport in particular surprised us with an incredible amount of driving fun at the limit, despite its disadvantage of pure front-wheel drive.

As on the road, its alert engine encourages you to test the limits. This is complemented by snappy brakes and a crisp chassis that also copes well with the sometimes rough bumps on the Lausitzring.

However, despite the transverse lock, the front-wheel drive requires a very sensitive foot on the accelerator when accelerating out in order to allow the lock to work optimally. In ESC Sport mode, the Clubsport also turns slightly into the bend when braking, which experienced drivers can utilise very well, but can easily scare inexperienced drivers.

Motor1.com

The Golf R, on the other hand, conveys an unshakeable sense of calm and safety, even on the racetrack. Here, you can also go full tilt at the exit of a bend; 4MOTION regulates, quite literally. The driving dynamics manager, which bundles all the relevant systems under one software umbrella, handles everything perfectly. However, you should finish braking in good time before turning in, otherwise slight understeer will creep in.

All in all, the R is unsurprisingly not quite as light-footed and agile as its Clubsport brother, but it conveys a great deal of composure even under stress. However, despite 33 extra horsepower, it can by no means drive away from the Clubsport on the racetrack, at least not in dry conditions. Basically, you can brake a little later, turn in earlier and carry more speed with the Clubsport, but accelerate out much earlier and better with the R.

In terms of price, both compact sports cars fly in very high spheres. At least £42,155 is required for the GTI Clubsport. The R even starts at £43,895, but has, among other things, the standard DCC suspension ahead of the Clubsport.

Conclusion

There is no clear winner in our comparison. Basically, it's a matter of taste (and of course a bit of a question of budget). Both cars offer a lot of driving fun, but in very different ways. The Clubsport is fun at every second, encourages you to have fun and is always on the move. The R, on the other hand, is more self-contained, can be very fast, but doesn't have to be, and is suited for long journeys.

Motor1.com

On the racetrack, the Clubsport with its alert nature is somehow more fun if you know how to handle its front-wheel drive. The R is hardly less fun to drive, but always remains a little cooler. And when it gets wet or even wintry, it can of course drive circles around the Clubsport with its intelligent all-wheel drive.