Hongqi is certainly one of the most interesting Chinese brands ready to expand in Europe. It is the oldest Chinese brand in the country's history (it was founded in 1958) and a benchmark in its country for luxury models.

So, after starting to 'colonise' the Old Continent from Scandinavia, Hongqi is now tackling France and Germany with an electric SUV that's not afraid of a challenge. This is the EHS7, which makes its debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2024.

Exterior | Interior | Driving | Price

Hongqi EHS7: Exterior

The styling of the EHS7 is quite original, especially if you choose exterior colours that are out of the ordinary, such as Hyacinth Violet. The soft shapes alternating with more angular parts help to give the SUV a certain presence, and its dimensions are rather generous, with a length of 4.93 m, a width of 1.95 m and a height of 1.68 m.

In essence, it could be compared to an Audi Q6 e-tron or a Mercedes EQE SUV.

Hongqi EHS7, the front three-quarter Hongqi EHS7, the rear

The front is characterised by the classic red element that runs lengthways across the bonnet and grille (and which distinguishes all Hongqi models), while the headlights are developed on two levels. At the top are the subtle LED daytime running lights, while lower down is the headlamp unit itself.

The 21-inch alloy wheels (fitted with 255/45 tyres at the front and 275/40 tyres at the rear), whose design is reminiscent of a flower, also give the car plenty of personality. Deep ribs at the bottom of the flanks mask the imposing proportions, while at the rear there is a full-length light signature with a three-dimensional effect in the centre. In short, this Hongqi is a real eye-catcher.

Five colours are available: in addition to the aforementioned Hyacinth, there is Enchanted Night, Sculpturesque Grey, Selene Blue and Nival Line.

Hongqi EHS7: Interior

Just like the exterior, the interior also aims to stand out from the crowd. The look, materials and colours chosen are certainly eye-catching, starting with the shape of the steering wheel, which is completely flattened at the ends.

Even the central tunnel is eye-catching, with its dual smartphone charging station and a kind of sphere that acts as an ioniser for the air conditioning. The 256 colour combinations for the ambient lighting add a touch of elegance to the cabin.

Hongqi EHS7, the dashboard

Telematics information is displayed on a 15.5-inch screen integrated into a single panel with the instrument cluster. And to minimise distractions when navigating, there's an augmented reality head-up display, which projects driving information onto a 63-inch surface.

However, all that space seems a bit 'wasted' as only speed and remaining range are displayed, at least in the test sample (which was in pre-production). However, Hongqi says that future updates will also include navigational information.

The instrument cluster is 6 inches in size and to its left is a gloss black panel to control the low beam and head-up display. Well integrated in terms of design, it is not protected from reflections and tends to get dirty very easily.

Hongqi EHS7, the seats

Beneath the central screen, there are no real physical controls, but touch-sensitive buttons to manage the radio volume and activate the four arrows, for example.

The seats are very comfortable, with headrests integrated into the seat and everything you could wish for in terms of comfort, from electric adjustments to massage programmes.

There's plenty of space for rear passengers, with the 3-metre wheelbase showing all its advantages. What's more, the seats are ventilated and heated. The boot is spacious and the ground clearance is not too high.

Hongqi EHS7: Driving

First of all, the technical data. The EHS7 is available in two power levels and two battery types, for a total of five versions. The base model comes with a 344 PS rear electric motor and an 85 kWh battery, while moving up a level takes you to the top of the Pro range with two 619 PS electric motors (and all-wheel drive) and a 111 kWh battery.

There's no doubt that the power ratings are attractive, especially in the case of the richest models, which boast a 0-62 mph time of 3.9 seconds. Slightly more disappointing is the declared range, at least in relation to the size of the 'battery'. The base model with 85 kWh, in fact, comes in at 295 miles (declared average consumption of 3.11 mi/kWh), while the 111 kWh version with a single motor comes in at 373 miles. 335 miles, on the other hand, for the Pro.

Hongqi EHS7, the design of the rear lights

Unfortunately, the short city test didn't allow us to record reliable data on energy consumption. It's also true that the Hongqi focuses much more on charging speed. In fact, thanks to its 800-volt architecture, it can go from 10 to 80 % in 20 minutes, thanks to the 250 kW accepted as input.

During our test drive, we appreciated the electronically controlled IDCS suspension (especially on stretches with bumps and potholes) with adjustable settings thanks to the seven driving modes (Economy, Comfort, Sport, Urban, Cross Country, Snow and Custom).

In this respect, the different configurations are quite distinct, with Economy and Comfort giving a much softer throttle response, while in Sport the car picks up speed much more quickly and aggressively.

Furthermore, in tight corners and fast bends, the rear-wheel steering proves very useful, making the Chinese SUV more agile. All in all, the driving experience is truly first-rate, even if the configuration of the German models is even better at absorbing potholes.

Hongqi EHS7: Price

Official prices for the EHS7 have yet to be announced, not least because Hongqi is still considering how to 'absorb' the additional duties announced by the European Union.

In any case, the car will be available from the end of 2024 on the French market, with prices that could range from between €50,000 and €55,000 (approx. £42,000 and £46,000) for the base models, up to €65,000-70,000 (approx. £54,000 and £58,000) for the top of the range.