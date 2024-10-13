The MG ZS is the top model, in terms of sales, for the British manufacturer (owned by the Chinese SAIC group). In select markets such as Italy, it is the second best-selling petrol car in the first nine months of 2024. It is a commercial success that was renewed from top to bottom at the end of August 2024.

Aesthetics are in line with the rest of the range with an even more refined and technological interior, more space and most importantly a new engine. Goodbye to the 1.5-litre petrol, welcome to the hybrid powertrain taken from that of the MG3. The result? I tell you about it in this first test of the MG ZS 2024.

MG ZS 2024: the exterior

From rounded lines to a much more streamlined style, this is how the men from the London style centre transformed the new MG ZS, giving it a more modern and edgy look. There are numerous elements taken from other MGs, but without a copy/paste effect. The result is a well-proportioned compact SUV with an aggressive front end that is neither excessive nor baroque, from which a few lines guide the eye to the rear, characterised by the horizontal progression of the light clusters, for once united neither by a light strip nor a chrome element.

Resting on wheels ranging from 16- to 18-inch, the MG ZS grows in size, now reaching a length of 4.43 metres, to the benefit of roominess.

MG ZS 2024: the interior

As far as the exterior is concerned the growth is in centimetres whilst the interior of the new MG ZS marks an important step forward in terms of, not only space, but technology and materials.

First of all the dashboard which, on the top-of-the-range version featured in my test, integrates a 12.3-inch touch monitor for infotainment. A no-frills system that cuts to the chase, with sufficiently large and clear icons, combined with a main screen showing different information. The climate control is also operated from here, a solution that never quite manages to convince me. Especially if, as on the MG ZS, you use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via cable only). In this case, to return to the climate controls you must first have set one of the two favourites buttons embedded in the spokes of the steering wheel which is only adjustable in height. Also missing is the induction plate for wireless smartphone charging.

MG ZS 2024, the interior MG ZS 2024, the rear seats

The 7-inch digital instrumentation is standard, showing information such as the operating status of the various driver assistance systems, fuel consumption and little else. Satellite navigation maps cannot be displayed. As mentioned, material and assembly quality is good, with no creaks and soft surfaces at the top.

In terms of space, the MG ZS 2024 leaves nothing to be desired, even for those sitting in the back, who do not have to contend with a particularly pronounced centre tunnel or excessive curves in the middle. There are also air conditioning vents and a type A USB socket.

Finally, the boot: no electric opening/closing for the tailgate and not record-breaking space (443 litres in a five-seater configuration) with a regular design.

MG ZS 2024: the drive

The real star of the new generation of MG's compact SUV is the powertrain, the same one debuted by the MG3. It is a 197 PS full hybrid system consisting of a 102 PS 1.5-litre petrol, a 61 PS generator, a 136 PS electric motor and a 1.83 kWh battery. This latter value is far higher than what we find on models of other brands and allows you to travel far more than a handful of miles on electric power.

MG ZS 2024, the rear

In fact, the system envisages that up to 30 mph the ZS 2024 is driven solely by the 136 PS electric motor, while from 30 to 50 mph the 1.5-litre engine is called upon to activate the generator, which in turn recharges the battery (we are talking about a series hybrid). Only once you go beyond 50 mph does the petrol engine start to make its contribution by moving the car, cooperating with the 136 PS electric (parallel hybrid), finally working on its own when travelling above 75 mph. This is why a 3-speed automatic transmission is sufficient, only having to support the combustion engine from 50 mph onwards.

The result is an SUV that is always pleasant to drive, snappy to start up and does not feel the transitions from one type of power supply to another. The 1.5 snoozes and its voice is almost never heard. Between 50 and 75 mph there is maximum thrust, perfect for the right amount of pep when travelling on trunk roads or motorways, with no particular aerodynamic hiss to disturb the quiet interior.

However, the ZS is not 'just' a long-distance traveller: I really liked the set-up, with suspension that works well to provide the right amount of stability. In other words, it has very little body roll while absorbing ground bumps more than superbly. I may be exaggerating, but it is here that traces of the Morris Garage of yesteryear can be found. The steering is also convincing, direct with just the right load, always giving a high feeling of control.

MG ZS, the front MG ZS 2024, side view

A feeling that also comes from the driver assistance systems. On the MG4 tested some time ago they didn't convince me, with sometimes jerky operation. On the MG ZS 2024, everything is more progressive and smooth: adaptive cruise control with no abrupt braking or kick-down starts and an active lane-keeper that is precise in reading the lines of the road, so there is no 'ping-pong' with constant steering wheel corrections.

MG ZS 2024, prices

Available in two different trim levels - SE and Trophy - the MG ZS 2024 is priced from £21,995, rising to £24,495 for the top of the range. Standard equipment includes full LED lights, adaptive cruise control, active lane keepers, parking sensors and rear camera, digital instrumentation, 10.25-inch central monitor and remote control by app.