The little boy in the back seat of the car in front of us almost stretches his neck. And he's not the only one staring at the new Renault 5, especially in its bright "pop green" colour. This new electric car is causing a stir: Everyone is looking, everyone is excited, because the look is modern and yet familiar.

The new edition of number 5 is a reference to a legendary model series, over nine million of which rolled off the production line between 1972 and 1996. The blending of retro looks with modern elements is a clever move by Renault. At a time when electric cars are levelling the technical playing field, harking back to the past is an opportunity to stand out from the crowd. Just think of the Fiat 500...

Fast data Renault 5 E-Tech Electric 150 Comfort Range Motor Externally excited synchronous electric motor Power output 150 PS Torque 245 Nm Acceleration 8.0 sec. Top speed 93 mph Fuel consumption 4.1 mi/kWh (WLTP) Battery capacity 52 kWh Driving range 252 miles Charging time 0:30 min (15-80 %, 100 kW DC) Price €32,900

Exterior

However, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (the long official name) has more than just the rear doors, although it is similarly priced. With a length of 3.92 metres, the 5 E-Tech Electric sits between the 30 cm shorter Twingo and the 13 cm longer Clio. At the same time, it is significantly shorter than the Zoe, which will be discontinued in March 2024 and replaced by the 5. But it is also significantly longer than the last Renault 5.

The large 18-inch wheels, which come as standard in all trim levels, play a key role in the proportions of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric. The summer tyres in the rare 195/55 R18 size were developed by Continental, whilst the matching all-season tyres come from Goodyear.

Dimensions Renault 5 Electric E-Tech 150 Comfort Range Length 3,922 mm Width 1,744 mm Height 1,498 mm Wheelbase 2,540 mm Boot capacity 326 - 1,106 litres Unladen weight 1,524 kg Payload 396 kg Towing capacity 500 kg Drawbar load 0 kg

Visually, the new 5 edition is reminiscent of the former 5 Turbo, but in reality it is not as wide as you might think from the pictures. One striking feature is the large window on the bonnet, where you can see the stand when charging. The 5 E-Tech Electric welcomes you with a wink, the French tricolour adorns the headlights. Background: the car is built in France.

As with the Clio and Zoe, there are folding door handles near the windows at the rear. That may look good, but it's not practical. Otherwise, the 5 E-Tech Electric is surprisingly simple despite all the retro touches, including conventional exterior mirrors. And if you don't like the bright green, there are other colours available.

Interior

Thanks to its AmpR Small platform and wheelbase of 2.54 metres, Renault's 5 Series offers space comparable to that of the Clio V. The constant height of the headliner and the comparatively steep rear window with an angle of 50 degrees also contribute to the utilisation of space.

The interior width is 1.38 metres at the front and 1.36 metres at the rear. The driver's seat can be adjusted in length by 260 mm and in height by 70 mm - according to Renault, this is the largest margin in the B-segment - so that most people will find the right seating position.

As a driver of a Clio V, I can confirm this: The space on offer is similar, unfortunately in a negative sense. Children can still fit easily in the rear, but for adults the footwell is particularly cramped. The front seats are better than in the Clio. In the 5 E-Tech Electric, the driver and front passenger are not so close to each other, partly because the centre console is pleasantly narrow. We also liked the comfortable seats, but the "fear grip" for the front passenger is missing.

Hard plastic on the front door panelling shows where savings have been made. Otherwise, however, fabric inserts successfully enhance the cockpit and the ambience looks dignified. At the rear, however, there is hard plastic along the entire door. Gag on the side: for lovers of white bread on a stick, there is an optional baguette holder made of wickerwork. Perhaps an umbrella will also fit in there ...

The integration of the battery under the floor ensures a decent boot volume of 326 litres. The only pity is that there is no adjustable floor, so the loading sill remains quite high. In addition, as with the Clio, you have to reach under the tailgate to open it. The luggage compartment can be further increased to a volume of up to 1,106 litres with the 60:40 split and fold-down three-seater bench seat.

The driver looks at 10-inch digital instruments, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen next to them. A good combination, easy to read, with some real buttons under the touchscreen, on and next to the steering wheel. A Renault classic has been retained, namely the audio satellite on the right-hand side of the steering column. The thick black frame around the displays may look a little rustic, but it does not cause too much glare.

What we miss are retro instruments in the style of the old 5, but the factory integration of Google for the sat nav and co. is very successful, with the map also being displayed in front of the driver.

In total, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is equipped with up to 26 (!) ADAS assistance systems. But every driver prefers different ones - even though it is mandatory that all systems switch on when the vehicle is started.

Fortunately, there is a function that can now be found in the entire Renault model range: My Safety Switch. Using a switch next to the steering wheel, five ADAS can be easily activated or deactivated after they have been previously selected via the multimedia screen. That's a good thing, even if the speed limit warning system beeps with surprising restraint.

Drive

The battery of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric weighs 300 kilograms and is therefore 20 kilograms lighter than that of the Zoe. However, the battery sizes are similar, with 40 and 52 kWh in the 5.

With the 150 PS motor and the large 52 kWh lithium-ion battery with NMC cathode (nickel-manganese-cobalt), the WLTP range of the vehicle is up to 255 miles. At least at 20 degrees in the south of France, this value was also displayed to us. Good: when displaying the remaining range, a scale shows the range between motorway and city driving.

The battery has a liquid cooling system that regulates the temperature of the battery and helps to improve battery performance in all conditions. To increase safety, the cooling fluid does not circulate inside the casing but through the extruded base.

At launch, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is available with a 150 PS electric motor and a torque of 245 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 93 mph.

Consumption is 4.1 mi/kWh (WLTP) at the socket, including charging losses. According to the on-board computer, we achieved an average of 4.47 mi/kWh. Here, the Renault 5 with a large battery benefits from the fact that it only weighs 1,524 kilograms when empty. This is also roughly on a par with a Zoe, whereas a Renault Clio is almost 200 kg lighter.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric's engine is based directly on the engine of the Megane E-Tech Electric: its wound-rotor synchronous technology does not require permanent magnets, so no rare earths are needed, which reduces the impact on the environment. It also has some new features such as new generation power electronics (inverter) and an improved reduction gearbox.

The main differences compared to the Megane's motor concern size and weight: the motor is 15 kilograms lighter and the rotor is 3 centimetres shorter to fit under the bonnet of the small car. The AC/DC converter, which converts the 400V from the battery into 12V, and the box that controls the power distribution have been integrated into the charger to save space. Overall, the new drivetrain including charger weighs just 105 kilograms.

Two further motor variants with 120 PS and 225 Nm as well as 95 PS and 215 Nm - both in conjunction with the 40 kWh battery - will be introduced at a later date. Big catch: the base 5 with 95 PS will not have DC fast charging. Speaking of hooks: the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric can tow a trailer weighing up to 500 kilograms.

The new bidirectional 11 kW AC charger of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric combines the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) functions. V2L can be used to supply 220V devices such as an electric barbecue with up to 3,700W of power via the vehicle battery using an optional adapter.

Electricity can be fed into the power grid via the V2G function. As long as the vehicle is connected to a power socket in V2L or V2G mode, the battery charge level never falls below a certain, adjustable threshold, so that there is always enough remaining range for driving.

The 52 kWh battery can be charged from 15 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 13 minutes at AC charging stations using the standard 11 kW charger.

At DC fast-charging stations, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric can be charged with up to 100 kW charging power in conjunction with the 150 PS drive and the 52 kWh battery. The version with a 120 PS motor and 40 kWh battery has a charging capacity of 80 kW. In both cases, it takes 30 minutes to charge the battery from 15 to 80 per cent.

Driving impressions

The battery is full, we have almost exactly 250 miles in the "tank". The most powerful Neo-5 without the Alpine badge accelerates to 62 mph in exactly eight seconds. This is a pleasantly brisk pace; even more blatant sprint values elsewhere are more for show and damage the neck muscles. The 6.1 seconds from 50 to 75 mph are much more important anyway.

You can whizz quietly and swiftly through the city and along country roads. The well-tuned steering (ratio 13.7) also contributes to this, although you shouldn't expect MX-5 level steering. But the relatively low weight of the 5 E-Tech Electric is a real blessing in the midst of 2-tonne electric SUVs, which are often declared to be sporty by their makers.

The comfortable suspension is really good thanks to the independent rear suspension. The 5 even drives calmly over French speed bumps.

Another reminder of the Zoe is the only moderate recuperation in B driving mode. Anyone who likes one-pedal driving will struggle with this. But after a certain amount of familiarisation, it's easy to get to grips with. And another Zoe-esque thing: the gearbox does not offer a P position. When the start button is pressed, the parking brake is activated before the 5 switches off.

Price

And what does this modern little friend cost? Pricing has yet to be announced in the UK, but at the market launch in Germany, only the top versions with a large battery and 150 PS power will be available. Prices start at a hefty €32,900, albeit with good standard equipment. As already mentioned, however, further versions will follow: In spring 2025, the 150 PS 5 will also be available in the lower Evolution trim level for a price of €29,900.

The models with 95 kW and a 40-kWh battery will arrive at the end of 2024 and range between €27,900 and €31,400. They are aimed at the Fiat 500 Electric in every respect. Finally, the base 5 will follow in spring 2025. Only 70 kW and no DC charging, but a striking price of less than €25,000. Don't be dazzled by the favourable leasing offers!

Conclusion

Number 5 is alive: it is the model that Volkswagen so desperately needs in its programme. The new Renault 5 is the most fascinating new electric car of 2024. They have managed to put together an all-round convincing package. The design, handling and even the price are very appealing. Many things are pleasantly normal as they haven't tried to reinvent the wheel. Deductions are made for the at best moderate amount of space in the rear.

Nevertheless, the 5 E-Tech Electric has what it takes to build on the best-selling qualities of the historic 5. My tip: wait for the Evolution equipment for the 150 PS version with a large battery. It doesn't have to be "pop green". For us, a clear 9 out of 10 points!