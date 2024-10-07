Although Cupra has been very active in terms of new products throughout the year, with the restyling of the Leon and Formentor and the debut of the Tavascan, the Cupra Terramar 2025 in this test is the model that is set to revolutionise the brand in the coming months.

Ultimately, it is an SUV that arrives at the right time and in the right segment for Cupra's interests, and of course, it does so in line with the brand's values, with a design that is out of the ordinary and a markedly sporty character.

It is a model that shares genetics with the future Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback, as well as platform (the well-known MQB Evo) and production site. Yes, this is the first model from the young Spanish brand to be produced at Audi's Hungarian plant in Győr.

The Cupra Terramar 2025, in five key points:

Design

As we've already mentioned, the new Cupra Terramar is an SUV based on the MQB Evo platform, with a sporty body design, measuring 4.52 metres long, 1.58 metres high and 1.86 metres wide, combined with a wheelbase of 2.68 metres.

In other words, with all this data, we have a compact SUV that is 7 cm longer than a Formentor, with more traditional (and less coupé) lines. In fact, from the side, we can see an SUV of powerful proportions, which seems to want to aspire to the upper segment.

In pure design terms, the Cupra Terramar is "immersed" in the design language used on the Tavascan, characterised by the famous "shark nose", the triangular motifs on the Matrix LED headlamps and lights, the logo on the front end, the large front air intakes and the illuminated rear logo.

Moving on to the rear, there are no visible exhausts on all versions, while there is a discreet spoiler, a small window and a striking diffuser. As for the wheels, can be 18, 19 or 20 inches.

As a curiosity, the sports suspension, which is always fitted as standard, lowers the overall height by 10 mm. Also available as standard is the parametric steering with variable gear ratios.

And for those who want to top it all off, there are always options such as adaptive suspension with double-valve dampers and a multitude of settings, or 375 x 36 mm Akebono perforated discs on the front axle for the VZ versions.

CUPRA Terramar, at the racetrack of the same name Terramar" inscription on the pilot Detail of the America's Cup limited series

But before we go any further, let us tell you a curious detail. The name Terramar refers to the Terramar racetrack, located in the province of Barcelona (near Sitges) and inaugurated in 1923.

A contemporary of Brooklands, Indianapolis or Monza, the oval was the venue for the birth of Cupra as an independent brand in 2018 and the "Unstoppable Impulse" event in 2022, where the Terramar could be seen live for the first time.

Interior

We have already talked about the interior of the Cupra Terramar at length, both in our first contact with the car and in a dedicated article below.

In any case, we must remind you that the build quality is good and that the driver enjoys a double screen, 10.25 inches for the instrumentation with a new interface, and 12.9 inches for the multimedia system with the latest software update. And yes, the "shortcuts" to the climate control or volume are backlit.

The interior of the new Cupra Terramar, in detail Cupra Terramar: Interior of the new Spanish SUV

I would like to highlight details such as the multifunction steering wheel with satellite controls to start the engine or select driving modes, or the inclusion of the so-called 'spine' in the centre console, although somewhat less ostentatious than the one used in the Tavascan.

The use of bucket seats is also convincing, with a perfect body hugging fit and, in keeping with current trends, a range of sustainable materials can be found in the interior, such as Seaqual fabric.

CUPRA Terramar, interior CUPRA Terramar, bucket seats Central console and backbone

The practicality of the Terramar is assured by comfortable rear seats, especially thanks to a sliding rear bench seat.

As for the luggage compartment, it scores well in the combustion versions, with figures ranging from 540 to 630 litres for the combustion versions. On the other hand, it is a little smaller in the plug-in hybrids, due to the location of the 19.7 kWh net capacity battery, and is between 400 and 490 litres.

CUPRA Terramar, rear seats

Mechanicals

In mechanical terms, the new model offers five powertrains, ranging from 150 to 272 PS, all with a petrol engine as a base and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, except for the PHEV, which has six gears.

The complete range lacks the diesel versions present in models such as the Cupra Formentor or the Volkswagen Tiguan, to give a couple of examples within the Volkswagen Group, or a 333 PS version also found in the Formentor.

The entry-level version is the 1.5 eTSI, a mild hybrid with a 48V electric system, front-wheel drive and a 1.5 petrol engine, which delivers 150 PS and obtains the DGT's Eco environmental badge. One step up, there are two versions with the 2.0 TSI block, 4Drive all-wheel drive and 204 and 265 PS (Terramar VZ).

Finally, there is also a choice of two front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid versions, the 204 PS e-HYBRID and the 272 PS VZ e-HYBRID, both with electric range figures in excess of 60 miles. Both offer charging up to 11 kW in alternating current and up to 50 kW in direct current.

Finally, the two 204 PS versions will arrive slightly later to market than the rest of the range.

On the road

During the international presentation of the model, held between the America's Cup in Barcelona and the Terramar racetrack, we were only able to test the 265 PS version for a limited time. But we are sure that we will soon be able to expand the driving impressions with a more extensive test.

In any case, the first impressions with the model have been good, proving to be a comfortable and agile SUV in the urban environment, fast and stable on the motorway and fun and effective on secondary roads. But, as I said, we have lacked miles...

That said, the highlights, in our opinion, are the adaptive suspension tuning, which offers a setting to suit almost every need, and the good feel of the steering. Also, the performance of the 265 PS 2.0 TSI engine, which is rated at a fuel consumption of 8.6 l/100 km (32.8 mpg-UK) and performance beyond any doubt: it reaches 150 mph and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Equipment and price

In select markets Cupra is already taking orders for the new Terramar, with the first deliveries scheduled for November. Prices have not yet been announced in the UK, so as a reference we will use the example of Spain. After incentives prices start at €38,500 (approx. £32,200 at the current exchange rate) for the entry-level version, the 150 PS 1.5 eTSI.