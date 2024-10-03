[NOTE] In the video above filmed by our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy, please activate the English language captions found in the player under: Settings->subtitles->auto-translate->English.

The successor to the Ferrari 812 Superfast has the honour - and the responsibility - of bearing the name of Enzo Ferrari's most famous engine: it is actually called the Ferrari 12Cilindri and is the result of a four-year investment that was mainly aimed at adapting the engine to the latest environmental protection regulations without focussing on electrification, so that the V12 from Maranello can continue to make its legendary voice heard.

Gallery: Ferrari 12Cilindri

94 Photos

You can hear it in the video above, in which we tell you (in Italian) about our first road test. But the sound of the twelve-cylinder engine needs no translation.

Click here to read directly:

Exterior | Interior | Driving impressions | Prices

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Exterior

The Ferrari 12Cilindri not only pays tribute to its engine as the front section is inspired by a famous model of the past, the Daytona, the unofficial name of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4. In general, the design of the 12Cilindri is inspired by the industrial design philosophy of the 1970s, with references to science fiction, spaceships and aeroplanes.

Ferrari

Based on the dimensions of 4.73 metres long, 1.29 metres high, 2.17 metres wide (with mirrors) and 2.70 metres wheelbase, the Ferrari Style Centre took an approach described as "constructivist": Volumes were emphasised, with shapes created not by light reflections or indiscriminate folds, but by very controlled geometries.

A characteristic element is the rear window, framed by a delta-shaped part (painted in the same colour as the bodywork), like the wings of some aircraft, an element that further emphasises the recessed nature of the passenger compartment, also in combination with the contrasting black roof.

Ferrari

The other stylistic feature of the 12Cilindri is the nose, which picks up the lines of the side at the end of a long "flat" bonnet, with a particular focus on the front headlights. Often the headlights resemble eyes, while on this new Ferrari the grille hides all the elements underneath.

This "clean" approach has also characterised the aerodynamics of the 12Cilindri. The 7 front air intakes are camouflaged in aesthetic shapes and the 2 movable side flaps at the rear are not visible when closed. They are activated symmetrically and automatically up to a speed of 37 mph with a maximum inclination of 10 degrees, depending on the longitudinal and lateral acceleration of the vehicle.

The rear extractor works in synergy with the contribution of these flaps and that of the central diffuser, making a more obvious wing unnecessary. And the underbody is shaped to generate vertical forces thanks to the vortex generators.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Interior

The aeronautical touch that Ferrari has lent to the exterior of the 12Cilindri is also reflected in the interior, which is also reminiscent of the cockpit of aeroplanes. This applies in particular to the anatomical shape of the seats and the connection of the glass roof to the delta design of the rear described above.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

The dashboard is also based on the symmetrical architecture of the Ferrari Roma or the Ferrari Purosangue so that the front passenger, who has an 8.8-inch touchscreen, is not visually overshadowed.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen in the centre, on the other hand, enables interaction with the infotainment system via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as the adjustment of functions such as air conditioning and seat adjustment or the audio system with 15 loudspeakers and a total output of 1600W developed in collaboration with Burmester.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

The digital instrumentation has a diagonal of 15.6 inches. Ferrari has further developed the steering wheel at the level of the interface between driver and car. All controls can still be operated with minimal hand movements (as with the indicators or the headlights) and the haptic feedback of the touch surfaces has been improved.

In keeping with tradition, you can lose yourself in the possibilities of personalising the interior by embellishing it with materials and upholstery, even in the original colours, as in the example shown in the video, which is fitted with green leather in the colour "Verde Venaria".

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Driving impressions

The engine has given the Ferrari 12Cilindri its name and is - quite rightly - the star of the driving experience, as it provides unforgettable emotions, both in terms of sound and greed when revving up.

But the new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which replaces the 7-speed gearbox (also with dual clutch) of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, is also a guarantee of driving pleasure. The closer ratio allows the driver to bring the 6.5-litre V12 closer to the rev limiter, which is at 9,500 rpm. The maximum output of 830 PS is developed just below this, at 9,250 rpm, while the maximum torque of 678 Nm is available at 7,250 rpm.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

And here we see one of the most interesting elements that Ferrari has worked on. The torque curve has been modelled to reflect the most satisfying acceleration sensation of the human body for the driver, and not so much to achieve the numerically best performance.

This approach by engineers and test drivers is fascinating because it takes into account how our body communicates to us the variations in the physical quantities that determine how a car functions. It is not about the absolute values of the parameters as such, which are of course very important for all Ferraris, but about the best possible stimulation of our senses, as in the case of the engine's torque curve.

And, of course, the moving sound of the twelve-cylinder engine, which gives us goose bumps. The engineers at Maranello have changed the position of the resonators in the intake ducts, creating pressure waves that ensure a clearer and fuller timbre in the interior, especially in the mid-range frequencies.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

The exhaust pipes are the same length and each bank has 6-in-1 manifolds with new geometries for the central sections that enhance the cry of the V12.

All this emphasises Ferrari's desire to further develop its most emblematic engine since 1947. This allows the 12-cylinder to comply with the EURO 6E standard (via a ceramic catalytic converter and a particulate filter) while remaining a naturally aspirated engine, without the support of electrification and therefore without a hybrid module.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

In the connection between driver and car, there is another element that the 12Cilindri has improved compared to other Ferraris. The electric brake-by-wire control is more linear and modulatable than in the Ferrari Purosangue, for example. Added to this is a new rear-wheel steering system that makes the two sides of the rear axle asymmetrical in order to better control the support tyre when generating lateral force and to make the tyre more responsive on the inside of the bend when the rollers between the two wheels are reversed.

The operating logic of the electronic control of the brakes, traction, stability, self-locking differential and gearbox has been further developed, always taking into account the different positions of the steering wheel (as on the other Ferraris with Wet, Sport, Race, CT OFF driving modes), however, without ever changing the engine performance, braking and steering behaviour.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

In the video I tell you how, when driving on wet tarmac, I wished I could freely configure the various parameters, as is possible with the button that softens or hardens the electronic shock absorbers regardless of the position of the Manettino dial control button.

Unlike the Purosangue, the Ferrari 12Cilindri's suspension is still equipped with traditional anti-roll bars and a new sensor is installed in the steering box, which allows the control units to estimate the grip of the tyres in order to optimise the intervention of the electronic controls.

After many years, Goodyear is once again officially working with Ferrari to develop one of the sets of tyres available for the 12Cilindri (as an alternative to the Michelin Pilot Sport S5). This is a customised version of the Eagle F1 SuperSport, which took 1.5 years to develop and was tested four times on the track.

It took advantage of the fact that the driving simulator that Ferrari has in-house correlates perfectly with the simulator used by Goodyear at its development centre in Luxembourg.

Ferrari Ferrari 12Cilindri - Road test

Ferrari 12Cilindri: Prices

Prices for the Ferrari 12Cilindri start at €395,000, which is approximately £329,000 at the current exchange rate, for the coupé body and €435,000 (£362,000) for the spider version. Customer service includes vouchers for the first seven years of the vehicle's life, covering all routine maintenance work.

The Maranello-based company also makes this programme available to owners of used Ferraris, with regular checks at intervals of 20,000 km (12,000 miles) or once a year with no mileage limit, using original spare parts and inspections with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools by qualified personnel trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello.