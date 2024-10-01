In the world of electric vehicles (EVs), few brands have garnered as much attention in recent years as Lucid Motors. Known for pushing the boundaries of luxury, technology, and performance, Lucid Motors has become an interesting contender in the high-end electric vehicle market. At the forefront of their lineup stands the Lucid Air, a luxury electric saloon that has taken on the established premium segment. Among the various models in the Air lineup, the Lucid Air Touring offers a balance between performance, luxury, and value.

Before delving into the Air Touring itself, it’s essential to understand the history of Lucid Motors. Founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, the company initially focused on developing electric vehicle (EV) battery systems and powertrains for other manufacturers. Peter Rawlinson, the former Chief Engineer of Tesla’s Model S, joined Lucid in 2013, and soon after, the company shifted its focus toward developing its own electric vehicles. By 2016, the company had rebranded itself as Lucid Motors, with the goal of producing premium electric cars that could compete with the likes of Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

The company unveiled its first prototype, the Lucid Air, in 2016, and the production model made its official debut in 2020. Since then, Lucid Motors has grown in recognition and expanded its footprint now offering the Air saloon across more and more countries globally in four different variants available in selected European markets; Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Norway. Without it being available in the UK, the question does pop up what are Brits missing here? Time to share with you my experience of using the Air for about two weeks, driving approximately 1,000 miles across mainland Europe.

Well-rounded model

The Lucid Air is offered in several trims, each tailored to different customer needs in terms of performance, luxury, and pricing. The Air Touring stands out as a well-rounded model offering a combination of range, luxury, and driving performance, without pushing the price tag into stratospheric territory like some of its more premium siblings.

Alongside the Touring, you can opt for the Pure, offering a single-motor setup and providing a respectable range, and the Grand Touring, which is a step up from the Touring, offering a bigger battery and improved performance. The Sapphire is the high-performance variant of the Lucid Air series. It boasts a tri-motor setup and delivers blistering acceleration and top speeds.

The Lucid Air Touring is powered by a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, delivering a combined output of 628 PS. This power allows the Touring to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 3.4 seconds, making it competitive with many high-performance EVs and luxury saloons on the market.

The battery pack on the Touring has a capacity of 92 kWh, slightly smaller than the higher trims like the Grand Touring or Sapphire. Despite this, it delivers an EPA-estimated range of 425 miles on a full charge when you run smaller 19-inch wheels. Thanks to Lucid’s proprietary electric drive technology and in-house battery management systems, the Air Touring is able to offer a proper range and efficiency.

The smaller battery has a benefit when it comes to the rear-passenger experience and improved rear-seat footwell space. The Touring’s bottom cushion angle is also slightly more flattened enhancing the seating position. The model is also equipped with Lucid’s 924V electrical architecture, which supports ultra-fast charging speeds. Utilising a high-speed DC fast charger, the Air Touring should be able to regain close to 250 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system in the Air Touring offers proper performance and dynamic handling. By distributing torque independently between the front and rear wheels, the car maintains the right kind of traction and stability in various driving conditions. The main aim of the Air Touring is focused on urban and mainly highway driving predominately, where its lovely-weighted steering, luxury handling and smooth ride can truly shine.

Exterior sleekness continues in the cabin

The Lucid Air Touring is a good looking vehicle with its sleek, minimalistic design that blends elegance and a level of sophistication often found in the premium segment. From the front, the car’s slim LED headlights, known as the Micro Lens Array, give it a distinctive look. The LED light bar stretches across the front fascia.

The car’s side profile is equally striking without being an attention grabber. The roofline flows smoothly into the rear, where a continuous LED light strip and rear bumper complete the look. Lucid has put a lot of thought into making the Air Touring as aerodynamically efficient as possible, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.21, one of the lowest in the industry.

Step inside the Lucid Air Touring, and you’re greeted with a cabin that focuses on luxury. The interior features premium materials like leather, sustainable wood, and aluminium accents. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by Lucid’s 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit display, which seamlessly integrates the driver’s information cluster with the infotainment system. More on this display later!

The infotainment system itself is powered by Lucid's in-house software, Lucid UX, which does what it should do, but doesn’t feel finished. It features voice control, over-the-air software updates, and Apple CarPlay, but still no Android Auto. A smaller, retractable centre touchscreen allows you to control the climate settings, navigation and media. Also here, there is more to explain.

The seats in the Air Touring are plush and supportive, with available options for both leather and sustainable textile materials. Lucid has paid special attention to rear-seat comfort as well, with ample legroom and headroom for passengers. The glass canopy roof option floods the cabin with natural light, creating an airy, spacious environment that enhances the sense of luxury. It should however never be touched on a hot summer day, because it will become immensely hot.

Storage space is generous, thanks to the car’s “frunk” (front trunk), which offers additional cargo capacity alongside the traditional rear boot, which also have a second layer of covered storage. The rear seats fold down to provide even more space, making the Air Touring a practical choice for long journeys or trips with large amounts of luggage.

Consistent frustrations impacting its premium feel

The cabin experience isn’t all what it looks like. Even though the build quality is pretty decent and the chosen materials are lovely, you will find more than enough improvements next to features which are simply not finished.

First of all, the multimedia systems in the cabin offer a combination of a decent audio system, a nicely designed UI and a range of features that are easily accessible. Where it goes wrong is when you actively start to the use the different functions and find out there is a mishmash of things that work really well and features that are simply not up standard or finished yet.

Across the feature set, you find brilliance, but also a lot of frustration. The setup of the auto head lights is for instance nicely done, the wiper system works well and the cruise control has a really nice speed modulation after selecting a new speed, but at the other end of the spectrum you come across a consistent stream of annoyances. For instance, the navigation system can’t properly pronounce street names or cities and the climate control requires proper tuning. As a driver and front passenger, you are constantly playing with the settings of the climate control, because the air-conditioning can’t keep up with the temperature changes in the cabin, mainly caused by the glass roof creating a greenhouse inside the Air.

The highway assistant works decently, but the lane-assist is too stubborn, not compliant and pulling too hard when it feels you are not staying in the right lane. The complete set of driving assist features need some proper refinement and the ability to choose a specific level of assistance. Some features should just be disabled over-the-air until they are ready to be used by Lucid owners. For instance, the distracted driver warning is way too sensitive, the “hold steering wheel” warning has a mind of its own, and when an audible warning is given by the car an ongoing phone call or playback of music is muted until the warning disappears, which in some cases can take up to 20 seconds until the system understands you already resolved the situation.

Add this to a mediocre reception through the DAB antenna, the absence of a physical button for the glovebox, and the fact that the 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit display in direct summer sunlight burns the top of your fingers when you touch it, and you do wonder where the topic of premium ended in the development of the Air. There is loads to improve and make better, but surprisingly all are features which are proven and tested in competitor models sold by main premium brands. It is not rocket-science.

Of course, Lucid would definitely be able to improve it all, but they haven’t done it yet or not done it well enough yet. For instance, the built-in creator comfort mode is meant for dogs left behind in the car. The text shown on the screen says “My person will be back soon” and the feature itself drains the battery at a rate that if you leave the dog long enough in the car you won’t have enough charge to drive you both back home again. It is these little things that require proper attention.

Where the Lucid Air shines

Jump behind the wheel of the Lucid Air Touring, and you start to understand where the Air shines its brilliance. The first thing that strikes you is the effortless power delivery. The dual-motor setup provides instant torque, and the acceleration is both smooth and exhilarating. The 628 PS available in the Touring model makes merging onto motorways or overtaking slower traffic a breeze. Despite its impressive power, the car remains composed, thanks to the well-tuned suspension and low centre of gravity, which are characteristic of electric vehicles with floor-mounted battery packs.

The ride quality is superb and feels luxurious. Whether you’re cruising on the motorway or navigating city streets, the adaptive air suspension absorbs bumps and road imperfections with ease. The cabin remains whisper-quiet, thanks to the car’s insulation and the naturally silent operation of the electric motors. The car feels solid and planted, even at higher speeds, giving the driver confidence in its stability and handling.

The steering is light but precise, making the Air Touring easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces while providing a reasonable level of feedback for an engaging driving experience. Three driving modes are available (Smooth, Swift and Sprint), but they only offer the option to improve the performance output of the vehicle. It would have been nice to enhance the throttle response, steering feel and damping of the car. Due to the absence of these options, there is no real reason to alter the driving mode, just keep it in Smooth.

During the 1,000 miles across Europe, the Lucid felt composed and in its element. It was not without its nuisances like for instance the braking regeneration, which has a high and low setting, but even in the lower setting is way too aggressive. The cruise control has a much better “tune” on the speed adjustment, so it is definitely available inside the car and purely a software tune. Another interesting point of note is the way the battery range display is way too positive. Of course, they often are because they tend to take your previous “driving mode” into consideration, but the one in the Lucid Air felt like it consistently overread by about 15 per cent.

The discrepancy becomes immediately visible when you enable the on-board navigation system and set a destination to any location far away enough (e.g. 30+ miles). At that moment, you are able to read the distance to the destination from the right-hand side of the curved display and on the left section of the middle part of the curved display there is a new notification telling you with how much range left you will reach your destination.

Via an easy calculation between the different numbers, you find out that the battery range is far from correct and massively overreads. This is confirmed later at a charging station when you investigate the available range and the amount of distance you drove since your last charge. Logically, the discrepancy does become smaller and eventually disappears the closer you get to the location set in the navigation.

On the topic of range and consumption, I have to say that the Lucid Air definitely delivered in a market space where you often have to deal with range anxiety. In my case, it was mostly the charging infrastructure that didn’t deliver its promises. In the end, the Air showed what it was capable of reaching up to 240 kW charging speeds and filling up the battery from 8% to 64% in about 24 minutes. On average during the 1,000 miles, I achieved a promising 3.1 mi/kWh, which wasn’t too bad knowing the amount of high speed highway miles I drove on German Autobahns.

Lots of praise, lots of work to be done

In its pure essence, the Lucid Air Touring represents a perfect balance of luxury, performance, and technology in the competitive EV market. With its decent range, advanced features, and elegant design, it offers a compelling alternative to more established luxury electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S, BMW i5 and Mercedes EQS.

Whether you’re looking for a car that can handle long-distance trips, provide a wonderful driving experience, or provides a different outlook, the Lucid Air Touring delivers on all fronts. As the first-ever car coming out a Lucid factory it’s baseline has been done really well. However, it doesn’t mean the vehicle leaves a lot to be desired, too. The wide range of annoyances are mostly a matter of improving and finetuning the on-board features and cabin technology.

The pure foundation of the Air as a vehicle is thought through really well, but it often feels as if you are driving a beta version of a vehicle that is meant to arrive in the market the upcoming months, not one that is already available for sale the last two years. It is a shame, because there is loads of potential to offer a vehicle that is able to question the superiority of the establishment in the premium segment. So hey Lucid, it is about time for those improvements. There is still a lot to be done here!

And what about the UK? For now, the topic of a RHD model is a true elephant in the room, because there is no confirmed commitment on when Lucid will arrive on UK shores. With new models on the horizon in the form of the Gravity electric SUV and a smaller third model, we will have to see what the final decision will be, but for now Brits will have to choose other EV models in the premium segment.

Photo credits: @about.cars.yo