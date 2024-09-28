The BMW 1 Series - or simply THE 1 - is entering its fourth model generation. After the predecessor in particular was not quite able to fulfil the expectations placed on it in terms of the dynamics typical of the brand, everything is now set to improve. The top-of-the-range M135 xDrive model in particular should once again be able to hold its own against the top dogs among the hot hatches. We have already had the opportunity to drive the pocket rocket.

What's that?

Another new BMW 1 Series? After the first two generations were allowed to grace the market for seven and eight years respectively, the F40 series came to an end after just five years. Rather unusual for a German premium manufacturer. The successor, the F70, is only intended to return to its former glory. After all, the smallest model series is still a very important building block for BMW. The compact class is the brand's entry point, as is often emphasised here.

In contrast to competitors such as Mercedes (where the A-Class will soon die a hero's death) or Ford (the Focus has already been sidelined), BMW continues to see the compact class as an opportunity to pick up young customers from competitors and bind them to the brand with classic BMW virtues.

Fast data BMW M135 xDrive Engine Four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, 1,998 cc Gearbox Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission Drive system xDrive all-wheel drive Power output 300 PS Torque 400 Nm Price from £43,000 (M 135 xDrive)

The predecessor in particular was only partially successful in terms of the brand DNA - driving pleasure. Today, BMW openly admits that the F40 did not perform quite as well as the market would have liked. As a result, the successor focussed on precisely this aspect. Above all, the top model available from the outset, the M135 (now without the i), is intended to demonstrate this and once again be a true sports car.

Exterior

Even from the outside, the new 1 Series fulfils this promise. The silhouette appears significantly flatter, more elongated and more dynamic with a long bonnet and distinct wedge shape. This is also due to the 42 millimetre longer body, which now measures 4.36 metres. While the width has remained unchanged, the height has also increased by 25 millimetres.

The designers are particularly proud of the new double-kidney grille, and rightly so. After the experiments with the giant kidneys and slit eyes (7 Series, X7, etc.) or the beaver teeth of the M4, a rather dominant but very pleasing solution has been found here. In addition, the flat double kidney grille is set off by a genuine fibreglass frame with lighting, which looks very good at night.

The new headlights - optionally with with adaptive light - with their four light signatures also look fresh and sharp. Black M-Performance mirrors and a clearly contoured rear diffuser emphasise the sporty look. Most notably, however, the beautiful four-pipe exhaust system with REAL tailpipes is almost a rarity these days. The M135 thus clearly acknowledges its M origins and is, incidentally, the only 1 Series with visible tailpipes.

Dimensions BMW M135 xDrive Length 4,361 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,459 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm Luggage compartment 380 - 1.200 l Unladen weight 1,550 kg Payload 550 kg

Infotainment

Inside, too, everything has been turned inside out compared to its predecessor. The 1 Series now also has the curved display of the latest BMW fashion. The curved, fully digital display combination of 10.25-inch Information Display and 10.7-inch Control Display blends in well with the clean instrument panel, but leaves the rather bulky housing of the head-up display unobstructed. Otherwise, consistent digitalisation prevails and the company is very proud of the further reduction of buttons and controls.

As a result, operation is unfortunately suboptimal, especially as the traditional iDrive controller has also been dispensed with here. BMW would also like to do this in the higher classes, but there the touchscreen is too far away from the driver, which is why the iconic control element still has its location there. Unfortunately not in the 1 Series.

You can tell that the developers have tried to present the incredible wealth of functions as clearly as possible, for example with thematically sorted icon colours. Unfortunately, these are quite small and difficult to decipher. Many functions are hidden in complex submenus.

BMW likes to point out that the voice control system works really well and also has a good sense of humour, but it interrupts your favourite music, audio book or even a phone call for every little input. Wouldn't pressing a button have been enough?

BMW shows that it can be done easily with the popular switch-off of the mandatory speed limit warning. A long press on the set button on the steering wheel and that's it! The BMW 1 Series thus overtakes the previous leader in this discipline, the Tesla Model 3, for which a single click was enough, albeit on a tiny icon on the touchscreen that is difficult to hit. Other frequently used settings can also be saved as favourites and accessed with just a few clicks.

Of course, wireless Android Auto is also on board, as is Apple CarPlay. Navigation commands are also fed into the head-up display from there. Another new and helpful feature is the bend indicator in the head-up display, which shows the driver the next bend in confusing terrain, including the degree of difficulty, and warns of excessive speed if necessary.

Interior

The 1 Series has never been a spacious car and the current model is no exception. However, the driver's seat feels well accommodated. Although the sports seats fitted as standard in the M135 are nice and snug, they don't pinch anywhere and offer both comfortable upholstery and good lateral support.

The new M sports steering wheel - with red centre markings in the M135 - is softly padded and feels very good in the hand. The very thick rim is unusual and almost too bulky for small hands. There is acceptable space on the rear seat bench as long as the driver is not taller than 1.80 metres. Otherwise it will be tight for the knees. A VW Golf, for example, offers much more here.

Fun fact: you can get your big feet just under the front seats in the back, but hardly out again due to the high sill. This made everyone break out in a sweat and laughed a lot during the seat test. The very well-designed boot holds almost 380 litres, which can be expanded to up to 1,200 litres.

The material appearance is for the most part very respectable. A great deal of effort has been put into the aluminium design elements in particular. The backlit panels are deep-drawn and milled in an elaborate process and look very classy. The multi-coloured ambient lighting is thus perfectly showcased. The three-colour decorative stitching on the dashboard is also painstakingly applied by hand (!).

Together with the M pedals and the fantastic Alcantara seats, this really looks like a top/sport model. Only a few hard plastic parts, for example under the screen or on the head-up display, spoil the premium look a little.

Overall, the interior of the M135 now finally looks like that of a genuine top-of-the-range model and sports car again. It is clearly different from its civilian brothers and also makes its predecessor and some of its direct competitors look quite old.

Drive

The centrepiece of every sporty BMW is the engine. Even though the front-wheel drive platform still does not permit a six-cylinder engine, the drive system of the M135 is certainly impressive. The newly developed, 300 PS four-cylinder engine has been specially trimmed for spontaneous response and outstanding torque - both classic BMW virtues - and the turbo engine does not disappoint.

Driving performance BMM M135 xDrive 0 - 62 mph 4.9 s Top speed 155 mph Fuel consumption 36.7 mpg-UK (combined-WLTP)

In contrast to its sometimes lethargic predecessor, the drive is wide awake and revs cheerfully to the limit with melodious tones. However, these sounds are mostly canned and sound very synthetic in Sport mode, but you can switch it off.

The fuel consumption is within the limits of what you would expect from such a pocket rocket. If you enjoy the driving pleasure and are often travelling at a brisk pace, you're looking at 28.2 mpg. If you take it easy, you can easily reduce consumption to a low 35 or 40 mpg. Thrifty drivers (do they buy such a car?) can even get above 40 mpg, but then it's no longer fun.

The dual-clutch transmission with seven gears shifts quickly and usually at the right time. Only during spontaneous overtaking manoeuvres does (too) much time pass before the gearbox has sorted itself out. A pull on the boost rocker switch helps here, which sets the drive to maximum sharpness for the next 10 seconds.

The xDrive all-wheel drive is a classic hang-on system that engages the rear wheels when required. Thanks to a new set-up and refined electronic control, however, it is possible to achieve very agile behaviour when accelerating in bends. The next step would be torque vectoring, which the M135 does not have.

Driving behaviour

Equipped with adaptive M sports suspension as standard, the M135 promises driving pleasure typical of the brand, and unlike its predecessor, it can also fulfil this promise. Under-steer is only noticeable in the wet and with brutal over-steering, otherwise the little car whizzes around every corner with the speed of a weasel. A large part of this is due to the outstanding sports steering, which reacts extremely directly, almost sharply, but offers just the right amount of grip and feedback, especially in sports mode.

For the first time, BMW has refrained from making the steering forces in Sport mode unnecessarily high, instead creating a tool with which the Sport 1 Series can be manoeuvred effortlessly on the one hand, but which also offers extreme precision and perfect feedback on the other. Even in wet conditions, you can feel every bit of slippage in your fingers, but there is no disruptive drive influence from the front axle at all. It's simply great fun.

The individual functions can only be customised in Sport mode. The previously classic individual mode no longer exists. So if you want to customise your own mode, you have to sacrifice Sport mode. This is a great pity, especially as there is a "Personal Mode" which does not allow any changes to the systems. In "Efficient" mode, all systems are designed for economy. All other "My Modes" are just visual and acoustic gimmicks.

A word about the suspension: it's not news that BMWs with M Sport suspension corner well, but the fact that in the case of the M135, comfort is now also possible. Apart from the sport mode, where there is plenty of bouncing, the set-up is extremely supple and irons out most bumps to a tolerable level.

The suspension offers exactly what the target group expects from such a vehicle: dry, but by no means overly harsh response behaviour with maximum driving pleasure. No comparison with its predecessor! However, this M-BMW is not a saloon either, but it doesn't want to be.

The assistance systems do their job very well, even in pouring rain, which is by no means a matter of course. The active lane guidance and traffic jam assistance are particularly impressive. In addition, the compact BMW can now also be parked from outside using a smartphone as an option.

Prices

We need to talk! About money! BMW is asking an impressive £43,000 for the M135 without extras. That's £800 more than you have to fork out for the VW Golf GTI Clubsport of the same power, which is, however, a pure front-wheel drive car. A Golf R with all-wheel drive but 333 PS costs at least £43,895. Audi also charges at least £47,520 for its S3 - also with all-wheel drive and 333 PS. Another premium competitor is the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC with 320 PS, which starts at £46,000 in the UK configurator.

You can see that BMW has priced the M135 quite confidently, but not excessively. The only thing you mustn't forget (or, for your own protection, you should) is that these are still compact cars!

Conclusion 8.5/10

The rebirth has succeeded! After even those responsible openly admitted that the predecessor could not fulfil all customer expectations, the new 1 Series is now exactly what it should be again: A dynamic, fun-to-drive alternative in the compact pool.

Especially as the M135, it has regained its typical BMW qualities and finally offers the M feeling that was previously sorely missed. The fact that it is still not one of the roomiest vehicles and also has a few quirks when it comes to handling can therefore be forgiven.