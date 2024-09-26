Rarely does the basic version of a model end up being the most attractive in the range. But in the case of the Peugeot 3008 in this test, the Hybrid variant is the most popular, combining two still growing trends: the SUV silhouette and the lightweight hybrid propulsion system.

In its favour, of course, is the price starting at £34,660, it is the cheapest variant in the range. It also has a striking design, although perhaps a step back from Renault's latest launches, which continue to benefit from the Gilles Vidal, Design Director of Renault, effect. Finally, its mild hybrid propulsion system.

In keeping with the latest innovations from Peugeot, the new 3008 is a multi-energy model, currently available in Hybrid (136 PS), PHEV (195 PS) or 100% electric versions, the E-3008 (210, 231 and 326 PS).

The Peugeot 3008 2025, in five key points:

Design

OK, so we've got a compact SUV with a lightweight hybridisation system and 136 PS, based on the 1.2-litre PureTech engine with timing chain, mated to the six-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch automatic transmission. But... what is its design like?

Broadly speaking, it is almost identical to the E-3008, and that means highlighting the fastback silhouette, with the roof dropping quite abruptly from the C-pillar. Remember the first 3008? It was basically a tall MPV.

Built on the STLA Medium platform, replacing the previous EMP2, the overall length is 4.54 metres, with a width of 1.89 metres and a height of 1.64 metres.

Exterior features? The 'feline' lines of the front and rear light clusters, the large 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels, the active grille, the double rear spoiler... and most notably the absolutely straight cut of the rear, which adds personality to the silhouette.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, vista frontale Peugeot 3008, faros LED Peugeot 3008, alloy wheel detail

The interior

Inside, Peugeot opts for yet another evolution of its i-Cockpit concept, which continues to evolve (it is now called the panoramic i-Cockpit), but which, at first glance, takes some getting used to when you get behind the wheel for the first time. It also takes a few minutes to find the optimal driving position.

In any case, the result is modern and really eye-catching, with a dual 10-inch widescreen configuration, accompanied by a small steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom and with new tactile buttons (although they seem haptic).

In my case, I can quite clearly see all the information projected by the screen, which offers multiple configurations, and I appreciate the presence of the so-called customisable i-toggles, which act as quick and effective shortcuts to the most common functions.

And amidst some now-classic buttons in Stellantis (and former PSA Group) cars, I have to point out that the sustainable material covering the dashboard and door panels wins out over the considerably reduced piano-black trim.

Peugeot 3008, i-Cockpit panoramico Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, centre console Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, i-toggles

The space? Well, it ranks in the middle of the segment, but behind more practical options like a Skoda Karoq or Kia Sportage. But of course, with such a sharp silhouette, we forgive it... and whoever buys it will be attracted by its eye-catching design. In addition, the rear seats are ventilated, heated seats can be fitted and there is no shortage of USB-C ports.

Boot space is between 520 and 588 litres, a good figure that varies depending on whether you use the double floor or not. If you then fold down the rear seat backrests, the total rises to 1,480 litres.

Peugeot 3008, first generation Peugeot 3008, second generation

Mechanics

As we have already mentioned, the powertrain of choice is the hybrid, a regular feature of recent Stellantis launches, which is based on the 136 PS 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder turbo engine, now with a timing chain and mated to the six-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This transmission is a key element as it houses the 22 PS electric motor, powered by a 48 V mains supply, and the control unit of the hybrid system.

But... why is it so important to opt for this system on the 3008? Because at European level, and the UK is no exception, hybrid models are leading sales month after month.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, rear three-quarter view

On the move

First of all, let's get down to facts: in addition to 136 PS at 5,500 rpm, the 3008 Hybrid boasts a maximum torque of 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm; figures that allow it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 10.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph. That said, beyond the boost function offered by the hybrid system, those looking for more performance should consider investing more and opt for the 195 PS PHEV version.

Let's move on to fuel consumption. Starting from a best figure of 52.5 mpg-UK, as always the 'real' figure will depend on the driver's efficiency. During our test, consumption was around 47 mpg-UK, with peaks of 35.3-37.6 mpg-UK when we pushed to the max.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid su strada

Beyond these initial figures, which will be confirmed in a longer test of the model, there is one piece of information provided by the brand: it promises to reduce fuel consumption by up to 3 mpg-UK compared to an equivalent petrol engine (up to 6 mpg in the city) and reduce CO emissions by 13%. This allows driving up to 1 km in 100% electric mode and 50% of the time in the city in emission-free mode.

What are the sensations? The most relevant aspect is its performance, which is very similar in terms of electrical efficiency to that of a conventional hybrid, although with the greater driving pleasure offered by the e-DCS6 gearbox compared to Toyota's conventional planetary gearbox.

The engine response and the dynamic feel of the car, which has three different driving programmes, are equally convincing, although common elements stand out in all of them: the smoothness of the system's operation, the additional acceleration provided by the electric part... and the advantage of not having to plug in.

Because this 3008 is an agile model that conveys balance, with a gearbox that does its job to perfection and a steering and damping that, as is usually the hallmark of the brand, do not offer the greatest firmness in the segment. Furthermore, the feel of the brakes requires a period of adaptation from the driver, due to the effect that regeneration has on them.

Peugeot E-3008, the electric version of the range

Equipment and price

The 3008 Hybrid range for our market is currently divided into two trim levels, Allure and GT, with starting prices of £34,660 and £38,160 respectively, excluding campaigns and discounts. To put it in context, the 195 PS PHEV starts at £40,650, compared to £45,850 for the cheapest E-3008.

Available in six exterior colours, with two interior colours and two models of alloy wheels, the 3008 Hybrid is available from the Allure trim and features LED headlights, panoramic i-Cockpit, multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane-keeping system, fatigue detector, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, etc.

Another highlight: Peugeot now offers the Peugeot Allure Care programme across the entire range, with a warranty of three years unlimited mileage, provided it is serviced by the brand's official network.