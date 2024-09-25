Today, mid-size SUVs are practically the core business of most premium manufacturers. Lots of space at reasonably affordable prices plus a large portion of prestige, it's no wonder that the X3 has been one of BMW's absolute success models for three generations. We found out whether the new edition can continue this legacy during a test drive around Munich.

What is it?

The best news first: The new X3 comes with a very wide range of engines. In addition to the basic hybridised four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, the Munich-based company is also offering the X3 as a plug-in hybrid. But BMW continues to rely on its grandiose six-cylinder engines and puts the X3 M50 xDrive at the top of the range.

Fast data BMW X3 M50 xDrive (2025) Engine Inline six-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid, 2,998 cc displacement Gearbox Eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission Drive system xDrive all-wheel drive with rear sport differential Power output 398 PS Torque output 580 Nm Price from £66,980 (M50 xDrive)

And it gets even better: Even a six-cylinder diesel will be available soon! In contrast to competitors such as Mercedes or Audi, Munich certainly sees potential for large, powerful diesel engines in SUVs. BMW can only be celebrated for this courage, because let's be honest, as good as today's four-cylinder engines have become in a heavy SUV that is mainly used for long journeys, a six-cylinder diesel is actually the first choice. Thank you, BMW!

For our test drive, however, we climbed into the top-of-the-range X3 M50 XDrive model. This is powered by the magnificent B58B engine, which now delivers 398 PS in its highest configuration. This makes it the most powerful engine ever installed in an M-Performance BMW.

The top model also features M sports suspension with variable sports steering, an M sports brake system, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and an M sports differential integrated into the rear axle gearbox. Good prerequisites for a lot of driving fun!

Exterior

On the outside, the new X3 corresponds to the current BMW design philosophy with a high front, clear surfaces and powerful lines. Nowadays, opinions are often divided on the grille. Fortunately, BMW has resisted the temptation to pursue the gigantomania of the 7 Series and X7 or experiments such as the beaver teeth on the M4. The double kidney grille is indeed massive, but not exaggerated.

The horizontal wind vanes used in the M Performance variant make the front look even wider and look good. This is in stark contrast to the partially vertical and diagonal vanes of the more civilised variants, which make the front appear very uneven. Contour lighting of the grille is available as an option.

The new proportions are good for the silhouette of the X3 as the length has increased by almost 3.5 centimetres whilst the height has been reduced by 25 millimetres. As with its predecessor, the beltline rises towards the rear and ends in the "Hofmeister kink", which is now only hinted at.

The rear continues to show some edges and angles, but is not quite as jagged as on other modern BMW models. The new, swept-back tail lights in particular blend in well and look quite sharp.

One level down, the next aspect for which the decision-makers could be applauded: Tailpipes, and REAL ones at that! And four of them, as thick as an arm and impossible to miss. If not on an M-Performance model, then where? "Thanks" to the petrol particulate filter and strict noise emission regulations, the exhaust sound is very discreet but pleasing. If you want, you can use artificial sound in the interior, but this sounds very synthetic.

Dimensions BMW X3 M50 xDrive (2025) Length 4,755 mm Width 1,920 mm Height 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,865 mm Luggage compartment 570 - 1,700 litres Unladen weight 2,055 kg Payload 645 kg Drawbar load 100 kg Towing capacity 2,500 kg

Interior

For the interior, the new X3 offers plenty of space. In the driver's seat - in our case the sports seat that comes as standard in the M50 - you immediately feel at home. The seat can be adjusted in all directions, and the side bolsters of the backrests are also adjustable. The new M sports steering wheel with its very thick rim is easy to grip, but could almost be too bulky for delicate female hands.

BMW

There is also plenty of space in the rear seat. Two 1.87 metre tall people can easily sit behind each other. Above their heads, a huge panoramic roof provides plenty of light if desired, but unfortunately not enough air, as it cannot be opened. This has to do with the platform, which is also designed for BEV vehicles, and is intended to provide more stability. This detail has also been noticed in the new 5 Series. A pity, because for many people, including the author, a real sunroof is very important.

On the other hand, there is nothing to complain about in the boot. There are 570 litres available as standard, which can be expanded to 1,700 litres. Incidentally, the plug-in hybrids each have over 100 litres less luggage space. The rear bench seat can be folded down in three sections.

BMW BMW

When it comes to quality, there are definitely controversial impressions. Basically, the X3 makes a very solid impression. However, the design of the dashboard is very bulky and angular and does not look very elegant. This is entirely appropriate for the SUV character, but it does spoil the impression somewhat. The transitions from the dashboard to the door panels, in particular, look downright coarse.

Some hard plastic parts also spoil the otherwise good impression. This applies in particular to the (Plexi) glass applications of the ambient lighting, which look very cheap and thus somewhat miss their mark. We also heard clear wind noise in the area of the A-pillars. This may have to do with the pre-series status of the test car, but could also be due to the M Performance mirrors with their second bar, which have already caused wind noise in the past.

BMW

Infotainment

Infotainment is certainly a controversial aspect of modern BMWs in customer and fan circles. BMW has once again reduced the number of physical control elements in the new X3. But the good news is that the iDrive rotary/push button is still on board. The reason according to BMW is that the distance from the driver to the display is too great from the mid-range upwards to ensure safe touch operation. The iconic control element can therefore remain. Compact models such as the 1 Series, 2 Series & etc. already have to do without it.

Thanks to the rotary/push button, operating the system equipped with the latest OS9 software is ... well, let's say at least a little easier. With its immense wealth of functions and complexity, it would certainly be too much to expect to be able to operate everything intuitively and spontaneously. But rather small icons and sometimes nested menus make it necessary to spend some time studying in order to find everything straight away. Once you have familiarised yourself with the system, however, it is easy to find your way around.

The BMW Curved Display comes as standard in the new X3. The fully digital display system consists of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. The displays have a very high resolution and offer razor-sharp images. Unfortunately, the new system also has the sometimes very cheap-looking instrument graphics that have been the subject of much criticism in the past. It is neither easy to read nor really attractive!

Good on the other hand is the standard wireless connection of smartphones via Android Auto or Apple Carplay now also reflects navigation routes in the large head-up display. In addition, a new curve preview can also be displayed here on the M50, which not only shows the course of the route, but also provides information on the curve radius and the corresponding speed. A nice and helpful feature on unfamiliar routes.

Engine

Finally, we come to the most interesting point: driving. An M Performance BMW in particular raises certain expectations here. Long story short: the X3 M50 more than fulfils all expectations in this respect!

The engine alone is a dream. In combination with the light hybridisation, the three-litre six-cylinder engine is crisp on the throttle without being hyperactive. It also revs cleanly and evenly through all rev ranges, making it a real pleasure. No turbo lag or dents in the torque curve spoil the driving pleasure.

BMW

Sounds almost boring, but it's not. On the contrary, you'll never get enough of this engine. Furthermore, the eight-speed automatic really does shift perfectly, so that you almost regret never having to fiddle with the aluminium paddles on the steering wheel. You zap effortlessly from bend to bend and can't stop grinning.

The driving performance is beyond reproach. The prestige sprint to 62 mph is completed in 4.6 seconds and the top speed is only reached at 155 mph. However, those who push this to the limit more often will be "rewarded" with consumption figures well below the 28 mpg-UK range.

But if you drive reasonably normally, you will regularly manage to get above the 35 mpg-UK mark. Remember: we're talking about a petrol SUV weighing over two tonnes and with almost 400 metric horsepower! That is impressive!

BMW

Driving behaviour

The adaptive M sports suspension installed in our test car also fulfils all expectations. The significantly wider spread between the Comfort and Sport modes is very positive. It has been known for years that an M sports suspension can corner quickly. However, the fact that it also offers good comfort when required is new! However, the operating system does not make it so easy for the driver to decide on a suspension set-up.

The new "My Modes" options are very confusing. For example, the "Personal Mode" does not offer the option of configuring your own personal set-up. This is only possible in Sport mode. Here you can adjust the individual areas such as suspension, engine response behaviour, steering, etc. according to your own wishes, but then you are forced to forego the pure sport mode.

This is a shame, as many drivers used to set the Individual mode to be quite comfort-orientated so that they could quickly switch all systems to the sharpest setting using "Sport" if required. This is no longer possible.

BMW

The sports steering leaves no doubt. In typical BMW fashion, it is rather firm and offers a lot of feedback without requiring excessive operating forces. Together with the sports suspension and the 20-inch sports tyres - in our case Conti Sport Contact 7 - the fat SUV achieves cornering speeds that would make many a sports car driver break out in a sweat.

At the same time, the X3 spares the driver nasty tricks such as sudden rear swerves and the like and announces the limit range gently and in good time. The only thing you should always bear in mind is the weight and the comparatively high centre of gravity. Even if everything feels very light and easy up to a certain point: physics is physics, even M-GmbH can't change that.

BMW

If you ever overdo it, there is an arsenal of helpful assistants at your side. Without exception, these work very well, which is by no means a matter of course these days. Ingenious: with a long press on the SET button on the steering wheel, the annoying but unfortunately mandatory cruise control can be deactivated quickly and easily. No other car has ever made it this easy.

Prices

Four models will initially be available to order at market launch. The four-cylinder petrol X3 20 xDrive (now without the "i" in the name) with 208 PS starts at £48,375, but offers significantly better equipment than the entry-level model of its predecessor. The diesel counterpart 20d xDrive with 197 PS already costs at least £49,785.

The plug-in hybrid X3 30e xDrive is even more expensive at a minimum of £57,245. Naturally, the top model, the M50 xDrive, is also the most expensive. At £66,980 without additional extras, driving pleasure comes at a high price.

Conclusion 9/10

The new X3 follows seamlessly in the footsteps of its three predecessors of the last 20 years. Especially as the top-of-the-range M50 xDrive model, it embodies the classic BMW virtues of sportiness, practicality and driving pleasure like no other SUV in its class. The X3 has no real weaknesses, apart from the much-discussed handling. The range of engines offers everything the heart desires and, unlike in the past, the equipment is quite extensive, even in the basic version. However, the price is very high.