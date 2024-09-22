Three generations and twenty years of success. That, in a nutshell, is the description of the BMW X3, a medium-sized SUV that is nothing short of strategic for the German manufacturer. Suffice it to say that in 2023, despite already having a few years on its shoulders, it proved to be the best-selling model globally.

Now, however, the time has come to move on to the fourth generation and discover, by seeing it up close and, for the first time, driving it, whether it has all the credentials to confirm its success.

Evolved platform, updated styling, tech interior and electrified engines are its calling card. There is so much more, of course, and I went to Munich for a first road test.

Click to read:

Exterior | Interior | Guide | Prices

BMW X3: Exterior

Three and a half centimetres. That is how much the new BMW X3 2024 has grown in length, thus reaching a height of 4.75 metres. Height (1.66 metres) and width (1.92 metres) remain virtually unchanged. After all, the platform is still the CLAAR, i.e. the modular platform for mid- and high-end models adopting all-wheel drive and longitudinally arranged engines.

BMW X3 (2024)

Yet while the proportions remain faithful and the X3 is always and in any case recognisable, it is in the styling details that the fourth generation breaks away completely. For a start, there is the new 'double L' look, a first. Again, on the 'base' versions there is a double kidney grille with a particular crossing of the stripes, which then turn black on the M Sport trim.

BMW X3 (2024) BMW X3 (2024)

On the side you can appreciate the handles flush with the bodywork (the whole aerodynamic aspect is actually very well taken care of with a Cx of 0.27) and wheels that go up to 21 inches. At the rear, the split motif inside the light clusters returns and the particular shape of the bumper stands out, completely flush with the tailgate and therefore without the typical step. The exhaust tailpipes are concealed by the bumper itself, with the exception of the sporty M50.

BMW X3 (2024)

BMW X3: Interior

BMW, among premium brands, is perhaps the best at conveying a high sense of perceived quality with its interior. The new X3 is no exception. Plenty of space for luggage (the minimum capacity is 570 litres for mild-hybrid and 460 for plug-in, the maximum 1,700 and 1,600 respectively) and for rear passengers, while up front the dashboard has a minimal, modern style.

BMW X3, the plancia

Few physical buttons, all gathered on the tunnel, while a generous tub houses induction charging for the phone, two USB-C sockets and a double cup holder. There is a nice LED profile all around that, through colour customisation, allows you to choose a more relaxing or sporty atmosphere. I do wonder, though, if it would not have been better to provide a cover. That way, objects would have been hidden from prying eyes and everything would have been tidier and more protected from dust.

On the basic version, the steering wheel has a slightly squared-off shape. There is a nice feel to the fabric covering the dashboard, seats and door panels, and there is also the option of non-animal derived upholstery. A few details, however, can still be improved: the handle to close the doors is made of hard plastic, a part you often touch, and it would have been nice to also have padding on the sides of the central tunnel, a place where you often rest your knees for hours.

BMW X3, the central tunnel BMW X3, the boot

The infotainment compartment is excellent, rich in functions and apps and equipped with over-the-air technology to keep them updated or download new ones. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also cable-free. The 14.9-inch screen has excellent resolution and is also easy to use with the rotor in the centre of the tunnel. Customisable as needed but still clear is the dashboard, which measures 12.3 inches. With the smartphone app, finally, there is complete remote control of the car.

BMW X3: Drive

I started the test drive with the new mild hybrid version of the X3, namely the 20 xDrive. The 'i' in the name is gone, that's now exclusive to electric models (by the way, there won't be an iX3 because a native electric SUV based on the Neue Klasse platform will be unveiled in 2025), but we're still talking about the 2.0 four-cylinder turbocharged 190 PS engine, combined with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW X3 (2024)

The new feature lies in the presence of an electric motor capable of adding 18 PS and 200 Nm of torque and actively supporting the work of the petrol engine, reducing emissions and lowering fuel consumption. This brings total power to 208 PS and torque to 330 Nm. Performance is brilliant: 0-62 mph in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 134 mph.

The automatic gearbox makes the system work in synergy, making restarts and accelerations responsive and allowing motoring with the engine off at high speeds. The battery of the hybrid system recharges itself, exploiting decelerations, and thus kinetic energy, or surplus torque from the petrol.

BMW X3 (2024)

The new X3 is very intuitive to drive, with just enough direct steering, without excess, to make you feel it in your hands straight away. The work of the optional adaptive suspension is excellent, and on an SUV of this size it manages to change the dynamic behaviour markedly, favouring absorption on uneven ground or composure when the pace is increased. In the latter case, also thanks to the all-wheel drive, the X3 is always neutral and controlled, capable of instilling a nice sense of security.

BMW X3 (2024)

A high and well-configured driving position, good visibility - even if the pillars at the base widen a little - and excellent sensor and camera assistance facilitate city driving. On the contrary, on the motorway one appreciates the high level of soundproofing and the calibration of the driver assistance, another aspect on which BMWs of recent years have excelled. Uncomfortable, though, is having to make several passes with the physical button and touch screen to set the driving maps.

I also had a chance to test the sportiest of the X3s, namely the M50. It has a 3.0-litre inline-six with 381 PS, but again thanks to the electric module, total power rises to 398 PS and torque to 580 Nm. The 0-62 mph takes just 4.6 seconds and the top speed is 155 mph.

BMW X3 M50 (2024)

Going slow, in short, becomes difficult, because everything is meticulously calibrated to make you feel the car in your hands and to make you smile as the Motorsport division has put its hands on the set-up, the braking system, the variable-ratio steering and the differential. A real pleasure to drive.

BMW AG. BMW X3 M50 exhaust tailpipes BMW X3 M50 (2024)

BMW X3: Prices

In the UK the BMW X3 has a price list that starts at £48,375 for the xDrive20 xLine, which then becomes £50,175 for the M Sport trim. The very interesting xDrive20d, which combines hybrid homologation with the 197 PS turbodiesel starts at £49,785.

The plug-in xDrive30e, which promises electric mileage of up to 50 miles, is priced at around £57,245 to £59,045, while the M50 costs £66,980.