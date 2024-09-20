When looking at the pictures in this article, "Time to say goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman should actually be playing. Because, like a legendary boxer, the Suzuki Jimny is also leaving the ring. Loved by many, it will come to an end at some point. But as a farewell, it is being given one last big splash in the form of the special "Horizon" model for Europe.

A name like that brings back memories: Talbot Horizon, Forza Horizon. This is presumably Suzuki's way of saying that the current Jimny is riding towards the horizon after six years for emissions reasons. The special edition, limited to a total of 900 vehicles, is now available from participating German Suzuki dealers.

An expensive pleasure

However, fans will be asked to pay quite a lot. An extensive body kit gives the Suzuki Jimny Horizon, which is available at a proud price of €32,340 (approx. £27,200 at the current exchange rate), a particularly robust look. This includes a front grille with Suzuki lettering, an undercarriage guard on the front bumper, the Adventure side skirt set, flexible mud flaps on the wheel arch liners and a spare wheel cover, which is also adorned with Suzuki lettering.

The extensive accessory package is completed by a detachable trailer hitch. The special Horizon model is based on the Jimny NFZ (commercial vehicle) in the "Comfort" equipment line with a manual five-speed gearbox and is only available in the exterior colour "Medium Gray".

How the last Euro-Jimny drives

We now had the opportunity to drive what is effectively the last Jimny for Europe as part of the "CDE Classic" event of the "German Car of the Year". As soon as you approach the vehicle, you realise that there isn't actually that much that stands out. Of all the accessories mentioned above, the most noticeable is the retro-look grille. Thanks to it, the Jimny Horizon is somewhat reminiscent of old Toyota Land Cruisers.

Motor1.com Motor1.com Motor1.com Suzuki Jimny Horizon (2024)

Unnecessary frills are not the Jimny's thing anyway, as the interior shows. You sit very high and look out over a cockpit that is as clear as possible with a high proportion of hard plastic. Light strips or Alcantara? The Jimny driver doesn't need that. Instead, you should be able to clean the interior with water and a bucket. I turn around and all I see behind me is a grille. Of course: it's the commercial vehicle variant. It is only thanks to this trick that the Jimny has been able to survive in Europe until 2024.

The reason for this is the internally named K15B under the flat bonnet: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 102 PS. A naturally aspirated engine, of course, so that it can crawl slowly through the terrain when required thanks to the gear reduction. Anyone who has work to do in the forest will appreciate this, as well as the modest width of just 1.64 metres.

On tarmac, the Jimny is as rugged and rustic as ever, and not just because of its short wheelbase of just 2.25 metres and high centre of gravity. The clunky gearstick grinds its way through the gears and acceleration is only moderate. The Jimny reaches the 62 mph mark in 12.8 seconds. As with off-road icons such as the old Land Rover Defender or the Lada Niva, it is not a car that you would want to tear off 300 miles on the motorway in.

As mentioned at the beginning, Suzuki is charging a lot for the latest Jimny. For over €32,000, there are also alternatives such as the new Dacia Duster 4x4, which certainly has off-road expertise. But of course it is not as cult-like and cuddly as the small Japanese model.