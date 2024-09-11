The Jeep Wrangler has long been an icon in the off-roading community, representing ruggedness, adventure, and American automotive history. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4XE, the latest iteration in the lineup, blends this rich heritage with modern technology in a compelling package, featuring the 4XE hybrid drivetrain. Time for myself to experience the number one-selling PHEV in America since Q2 2021 and one the UK won’t get, because there is simply not enough interest for it among the Brits, according to Jeep.

The Jeep Wrangler’s story begins in 1987, when it was introduced as a successor to the CJ (Civilian Jeep) series. Born out of the military's Jeep design, the Wrangler has always been synonymous with off-road capability and durability. Over the decades, the Wrangler has evolved significantly, incorporating advancements in technology while staying true to its rugged roots.

Hybrid limitations

The latest iteration of the Wrangler is focused around its hybrid drivetrain, but there is more to touch on. The 4XE combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged, inline-four engine with two electric motors. This setup delivers a combined output of 381 PS and 470 lb-ft of torque. The electric motors are powered by a 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The 4XE claims a 22-mile EV range, which isn’t too far off reality. An 8-speed automatic transmission comes standard and delivers the power to all four wheels.

The 4XE offers an all-electric range of approximately 22 miles, which is suitable for short commutes and light off-road use. The battery can be recharged through a standard home outlet or a Level 2 charging station. Three specific driving modes, which can be selected left from the steering wheel offer you the choice between full electric, hybrid for full power and e-save, which keeps the battery topped up.

For those who are planning to drive longer distances, it is advised to enable the e-save mode. It preserves battery charge by relying primarily on the petrol engine, this is useful for longer trips where electric range might be insufficient. During my test miles around San Francisco and Monterey, it became immediately obvious that the battery range isn’t sufficient enough and often you are driving around carrying a depleted battery, impacting the fuel efficiency of the car. It would be smart if Jeep would focus more on assisting the driver which mode to choose and to start the car not in hybrid all of the time in standard, but instead suggest other modes based the types of roads or journeys that are being taken.

Immensely capable off-road

The Jeep Wrangler has always been a benchmark for off-road performance, and the 4XE continues this tradition with a wide range of features. The 4XE comes equipped with Jeep’s Rock-Trac 4x4 system, which includes a two-speed transfer case with a low-range gear ratio of 4.0:1. The hybrid system’s electric motors provide additional traction control, ensuring better handling on slippery or uneven surfaces. This all is combined with Dana axles, an electronically disconnecting front anti-roll-bar, locking front and rear differentials plus a heavy-duty front and rear suspension setup. Even though, we didn’t take the vehicle properly off-road, the package feels robust, offering the same level of performance and reliability that enthusiasts expect from the Wrangler brand.

Additionally, the 2024 model maintains impressive ground clearance, with an approach angle of 44.0 degrees and a departure angle of 37.0 degrees. This allows the Wrangler to tackle steep inclines and uneven surfaces with ease. With a water fording depth of up to 76.2 cm (30 inches), the 4XE can handle deep water crossings, even though it has a decent-sized battery fitted inside. It also maintains a respectable towing capacity of up to 1,588 kilograms (3,500 pounds) and a payload capacity of around 454 kg (1,000 lbs), which is consistent with the needs of adventurous drivers. The integrated off-road camera system is the cherry on the cake.

Signature design with modern touches and little Easter eggs

The latest iteration of the Rubicon retains the iconic design elements that defines the Wrangler lineage while incorporating some modern touches, but also little Easter eggs you will spot around the vehicle. The signature classic boxy shape has a prominent seven-slot grille and round headlights. This familiar design is complemented by contemporary LED lighting.

The distinctive blue “4XE” badging on the front bonnet and rear tailgate, signifying its hybrid nature, while there is also a charging port on the top part of the left front fender. For the 2024 model series, there are new wheel designs, a few new colors and a redesigned and blacked-out grille. Surprisingly, the mast antenna is gone as well.

The Rubicon X trim level is one of six different variants available using the 4XE drivetrain. It is one of the most expensive trim levels and offers a specific off-road outline of options visible through the LT285/70R17C BSW off-road tyres shod on the 17x7.5-inch machined wheels with black pockets and the fact you don’t have side steps.

Additional, rock protection sill rails, a fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate and transmission skid plate are fitted to protect the underbody of the vehicle. The windscreen comes standard with Corning Gorilla Glass. My test car even came with the 3,628 kg (8,000 lb) Warn winch, which is normally an option. The receiver hitch comes standard on the Rubicon X.

Staying true to the Wrangler’s heritage, the 4XE offers removable doors and a convertible roof, enhancing the open-air driving experience. The Sky One-Touch power-operated top fitted to the test car was a wonderful addition while driving 17-mile drive near Carmel.

More interior refinements in the cabin

Inside the 4XE, the cabin blends functionality with modern amenities. The controls on the dashboard are designed with off-road functionality in mind, featuring easy-to-reach controls and rugged materials. The new 2024 model has a few new upgrades featuring 12-way power-adjustable front seats with Nappa leather and a new dashboard housing the 12,3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Uconnect 5 infotainment UI.

The system now includes an expanded array of customisation options, upgraded voice recognition, Bluetooth support for two smartphones simultaneously, wireless integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, improved satellite radio features, connected services such as Wi-Fi hotspot access, and over-the-air updates for the onboard navigation system. The system is responsive and does what it needs to do in a relatively easy fashion.

In addition to the touchscreen infotainment system, the 4XE includes an adaptive cruise control, and available driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. You also have a dual-zone automatic climate control ensures comfort for both the driver and passengers, regardless of external conditions. The Rubicon X trim level includes all of these as standard equipment. My test car was also fitted with the all-weather floor mats by Mopar.

The 4XE offers also comfortable seating with available leather-trimmed upholstery, which comes standard in the Rubicon X. The front seats are adjustable and provide ample support for off-road adventures. The test model also had heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, acoustic front seat area carpet, acoustic laminated front door glass, acoustic front door window glass, and an active noise control system. Loads of comforts that you don’t expect in such a ruggedised vehicle.

The Wrangler 4XE provides relatively generous cargo space, with a 898 litres (31.7 cubic feet) area behind the second row. The rear seats can be folded to expand this space for larger items, but not completely flat. The battery is located under the back seat so the cushion is slightly higher than the non-hybrid model. The overall space in the cabin is not overly rooming, and entering the cabin is an interesting experience on its own due to the narrow door openings. It is all part of the charm of the Wrangler platform.

Charming driving characteristics

While driving the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4XE you tend to have the feeling that you are experiencing a combination of traditional ruggedness and a blend of modern efficiency. On the road, the hybrid system delivers smooth acceleration and responsive handling, while also offering you the option to drive in full-electric which is a rather intriguingly silent experience for a Wrangler. The electric motors provide of course an immediate boost of torque, making city driving and highway merging effortless.

On those same tarmac roads, the off-road ingredients of the vehicle are immediately noticeable. The ride and handling feel a bit all over the place due to the use of the off-road ties and the Rock-Trac 4x4 system. The tippy and wobbly driving dynamics are combined with a bouncy suspension, a numb steering and a rather stiff brake feel which makes it all a bit of a mishmash that is immensely charmful, but also quite fun. The additional wind and road noise plus the unrefined nature of the powertrain makes the 4XE immensely unpolished while offering a level of sophistication that purely belongs off-road. It is full of character and unique in the way it delivers its abilities that you have to be up for it. The Wrangler is not for everyone and it never was! It does however stay true to its heritage.

Off-road, the Wrangler 4XE excels as much as I was able to test it within the days that I had the car, offering a seamless transition between electric and petrol power. The question is however if the 4XE is the option to choose. The car I drove starts at $61,395 (approx. £47,000 at the current exchange rate) and spec'd with the options I had it would cost $78,095 (£60,000). This means that at 80K, this Wrangler model is entering the luxury SUV space with many different competitors to choose from.

Unique version staying true to its ancestor’s charm

To conclude my story, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4XE represents an evolution in the Wrangler lineup, integrating hybrid technology with the brand’s legendary off-road capabilities, but it is still as much of a Wrangler as any other variant.

With its technical specifications, versatile hybrid drivetrain, and rugged design, the 4XE offers a compelling option with a wonderfully unique personality for both adventurous and eco-conscious drivers. It stays true to the Wrangler brand while also being a lot more flexible and capable in the process.

Would the 4XE fit the UK market? This is a difficult question to answer, but keeping its 60-80K price tag in the back of your mind, I do wonder if the Brits and maybe also the Europeans are really that interested in this kind of version of the Wrangler. It will be a difficult business case for sure.