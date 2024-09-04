Admired and coveted in equal measure, the Volkswagen California 2024 is the dream of many outdoor enthusiasts. After being presented last May, we have now been lucky enough to test it in depth, not only by driving it, but also by spending the night in it and analysing its conversion to camper van.

Volkswagen offered us a three-day trip through Slovenia and Croatia, on all kinds of roads and also at two very different campsites. The common link? To enjoy a motorhome as if it were a real holiday to see if it lives up to its legendary track record.

The Volkswagen California 2024 in five key points:

Gallery: Volkswagen California 2024

37 Photos Volkswagen

Design

The new California is based on the long-wheelbase version of the Multivan, so its looks are almost identical with the addition of the exterior camper elements, such as the awning with the integrated rod and legs, as well as the electric socket. It also has two sliding doors.

The van measures 5.17 metres in length, 1.94 metres in width and 1.99 metres in height (including the folding roof), making it longer and wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is extended to 3.1 metres, which ensures even more space on board.

Volkswagen California 2024, two sliding doors

There are 11 paint finishes to choose from and three two-tone combinations, one of which is exclusive to the California: solid Candy White/Starlight Blue metallic, which is the one you can see in the attached photos. The roof lift can also be ordered from Toffee Brown, Glacier Blue and Basalt Grey. Alloy wheel sets range from 16 to 19 inches.

Interestingly, it can be fitted with touring-specific components such as IQ.Light matrix headlamps, with a beautiful light strip linking the two. The range comprises the Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast and Ocean trims. To find out more about them in detail, read our article of the California debut here. We drove only the Ocean, the most exclusive variant.

Volkswagen California 2024, detalle exterior Volkswagen California 2024, Ocean inscription

Interior

In a camper model, talking about the interior could take hours of writing, so I'll try to be as concise as possible. Let's start, for example, with the available headroom, which is 1.29 metres with the roof closed and 2.11 metres if it is open.

In our case, when analysing the Ocean, we have a large number of standard features: seats with armrests, 180º swivel and heatable, 28-litre fresh water tank, folding table outside (also compatible inside) or independent heating (stationary).

Not to be forgotten are the two double beds, with 2,054 x 1,137 mm for the upper bed and 1,980 x 1,060 mm for the lower bed. The process of folding down the rear seats to create the sleeping area is extremely simple and quick.

Volkswagen California 2024, cama inferior

Also integrated are a 37-litre fridge (slightly smaller than before), cooker with one burner (previously two) and a sink, dimmers, inverter, outside shower, chairs and a host of other components. If you are still missing something, there is nothing better than consulting the dealer to be able to cover your needs perfectly.

Yes, because the extras are numerous, to the point that, as in premium cars, they can add several thousand euros to the six-figure price tag (yes, we're talking about €100,000 or £85,000).

Volkswagen California 2024, toldo exterior Volkswagen California 2024, burner and sink

The cabin can have four or six seats, all of them individual. As for the beds, they have new mattresses that have not grown in thickness. In my case, I felt comfortable on them because I like hard beds, but here it's a matter of personal taste.

When it's time to sleep, the windscreen is now covered with an opaque curtain that is fixed by rods integrated into the window opening. It seems to be a somewhat more complex solution than the previous one, which is why we are not convinced by it.

Volkswagen California 2024, fridge and side table

The dashboard is typical of Volkswagen passenger cars, featuring a customisable digital instrumentation linked to a 10-inch central monitor. Even a comprehensive multimedia system and the IDA assistant, which understands commands given in natural language, are not lacking.

On the downside, the position of the cup holders has been changed and they are now slightly less handy, while the digital climate control strips do not illuminate at night or in garages. On the other hand, the driving position is perfect, with the legs well bent, and the feeling of space is absolute.

The minimalist transmission lever is next to the central monitor. The same applies to the conventional buttons for raising and lowering the pop-up roof (in the Beach trim it's done manually), as well as the control for charging the auxiliary battery while driving.

Volkswagen California T7 2024 Ocean

The cab, specifically on the C-pillar on the passenger side, also integrates a touch screen to control different elements of the camper and a digital level to know if you are parked properly and to be able to rest without slipping.

Mechanics

Initially, the Volkswagen California range consists of a single turbodiesel engine, the well-known 2.0 TDI with 150 PS, paired exclusively with the DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven gears, which offers sport mode and even paddle shifters.

In October/November, the eHybrid 4MOTION hybrid version will arrive, with 245 PS combined and all-wheel drive. However, we find the diesel option extremely attractive for its fuel economy (7/7.5 litres, or 37 to 40 mpg-UK on average on most intercity trips), good performance and low noise. You won't need any more, and it's a clear demonstration that diesel engines still make sense for large vehicles.

Volkswagen California 2024, MQB platform and good dynamics

On the move

If the camper part of the new California 2024 has positive parts and some parts that could be improved, the van's dynamism has improved so much that even Volkswagen had no qualms about proposing routes with rally-worthy passes.

Like the Multivan, it has been developed on the MQB platform, the same as in the Golf or Tiguan, for example, so the driving feel is surprisingly close to that of a passenger car or SUV.

Volkswagen California 2024

In fact, even if you're not used to driving vans, you won't feel strange at the controls and you'll immediately notice how easy it is to handle on all kinds of roads. On the easy ones, its poise is total, and, except for the increased aerodynamic noise, the enjoyment reaches very high levels.

But even more surprising is when the road twists and turns, because the California moves so smoothly and it's easy to get it where the driver wants it to go. For more effective cornering, there's nothing better than engaging the transmission's S mode to keep the engine revving higher. For tighter turns, the glass integrated in the A-pillar ensures good visibility.

This makes the California perfectly suitable for everyday use, and its dimensions are not particularly large enough to cause any major problems in the city.

Gallery: New Volkswagen California 2024

10 Photos

Equipment and price

We have already mentioned a large part of the equipment and the conversion that can be included in the California 2024. According to what we were told on the trip, prices start at around €62,000 (approx. £52,200), while the Ocean we drove costs around €82,000 (£69,000), not including extras. The first units will arrive this autumn.

Does this new model live up to its history? We think so, but we also warn that competition is fierce (just look at Mercedes-Benz's Marco Polo), so while the mere name 'California' goes a long way, it no longer guarantees instant purchases. In any case, we predict it will be a good success.