In the Olympus of luxury brands there is room for few, very few. For over a century, however, Bentley has held a place of honour, so much so that its name has become synonymous with class, elegance and wealth. And yet, in those hundred years, the British marque has been able to evolve constantly, intercepting, at just the right time, the increasingly volatile tastes of its demanding clientele.

One example of this is the arrival of the Bentayga in 2016, the world's first luxury SUV to be mass-produced (the Dominator had been made for the Sultan of Brunei in 1996). The Bentayga was also the first Bentley to be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Now, with the Flying Spur Hybrid in this test, the electrification of the range is extended, representing a further step towards zero emissions in 2030, just one of the goals of Bentley's Beyond100 strategy.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, the hybrid between luxury and sportiness

Since the exit of the Mulsanne, Bentley's flagship crown has fallen to the Flying Spur. A role that fits it like a glove and that it wears on a body that exceeds five and a half metres in total length, a width that touches two metres, and a height just shy of one and a half metres.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Already from here you can understand a lot about the soul of the Flying Spur. It is a large saloon, certainly, but it is also a grand tourer, i.e. a vehicle that is not limited to acting as a representative car, possibly driven by a chauffeur, but is designed to be driven and experienced by its owner himself. Elegant and sporty at the same time, then, in full Bentley style.

The other details that jump out at you are certainly the large grille, the four round headlights with diamond trim on the inside and the 'winged B' decoration that retracts into the bonnet and may have an LED inside. Spectacular, no doubt about it.

The illuminated winged 'B'

To step inside the Flying Spur is to step into one of the best cockpits the automotive industry can make today. The British craftsmanship can be found especially in the quality of the leathers and materials chosen to enrich the interior, and of course the possibilities for personalisation are almost endless.

The interior of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

The more observant eyes will perhaps recognise a few component details from the world of Audi, but this certainly doesn't detract from the experience and the final performance. Here too there are many refinements, one of which is the rotating display in the centre that allows the infotainment system to be hidden in preference to an analogue instrumentation or an elegant panel. In this way, the Flying Spur takes on even more classic tones and its cabin 'ages' better.

The rotating display of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

The rear is also sumptuous, where you can choose either a four- or five-seat configuration. In any case, those travelling in the back are super pampered with massages, heated and ventilated seats, sun blinds and even a dedicated infotainment system. First-class stuff.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, the test

A battery-powered Bentley, yes, but also with cylinders. Perhaps fewer than you would have expected, yes, given that the British manufacturer is famous for its V8s or the grandiose W12s that are no longer offered on European soil. Yet the Hybrid version of the Flying Spur makes little regrets about the other blocks.

The twin-turbo V6 2.9 delivers 416 PS and 550 Nm and, with the aid of a 100 kW electric motor, total power rises to 544 PS and 750 Nm, which means 0-100 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

The 18 kWh battery allows around 25/30 miles on electric power, depending on driving style and traffic conditions. In this guise, all the Flying Spur's qualities of comfort and quietness are further emphasised: zero vibrations, no noise, a smooth and controlled ride. In short, electrification only accentuates the qualities of a luxury car.

The driving modes then allow you to choose whether to take advantage of the hybrid gearing, which manages energy flows autonomously, or just go electric, if the residual charge allows it.

Performance, then, is truly brutal, yet the Flying Spur Hybrid prefers to be driven in a more fluid and controlled manner, even at fast speeds of course, but without excesses or abrupt inputs. This is testified by the eight-speed automatic gearbox, calibrated more for smooth shifts. Here too, however, the character of the Flying Spur Hybrid can change depending on the driving mode, with the 'B' mode representing the balance between sportiness and comfort.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Comprising the Flying Spur Hybrid's pedigree are technologies such as 48V active anti-roll bars, four-wheel steer (not present on our test car), electronically controlled suspension and permanent all-wheel drive. All this results in precise and composed driving dynamics, always bearing in mind the car's total weight of around 2,500 kg.

Finally, comfort at high speeds is absolute: on the motorway, aerodynamic hiss is barely perceptible and Level 2 assisted driving ensures a high sense of safety.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, price and options list

OK, fine, but how much does a Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid cost? Impossible to give a definitive answer since, as we said, each car can be customised to such an extent that it is different from the others. What is certain is the starting price, which is €210,168 (£177,900 in the UK) for the S version in our test, the one with some sporty tones. If you then decide to order it and you want it just like our test model, then you'll have to budget €301,638 (£257,000).

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

How is this possible? Well, it's easy to say: the Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner paint alone costs €24,000 (£20,450); the 22" wheels with black trim cost €2,800 (£2,400); the rear side tables cost €4,300 (£3,700); the 4-seater configuration costs €3,500 (£3,000); the leather inserts on the seats cost €2,800 (£2,400); the Touring package for assisted driving costs €6,800 (£5,800), the same price as the leather configuration; the illuminated front Flying B decoration costs €4,000 (£3,400); the rotating display costs €5,000 (£4,300) and the Naim audio system another €7,000 (£6,000). That's just to get an idea.