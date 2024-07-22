The camping boom continues unabated and the demand for flexible vehicles that are convincing both in everyday life and when travelling is constantly increasing. Volkswagen has recognised this trend and now offers an interesting alternative to the popular California: the Multivan with Good Night Package. We tested the upgraded VW Multivan and reveal whether it has what it takes to be a part-time camper.

The Good Night Package

The centrepiece of the Good Night Package in the new VW T7 Multivan is undoubtedly the bed. With a length of 2.02 metres and a width of 1.21 metres, it offers enough space for two people. The bed, consisting of a slatted frame and mattress, rests on bolts that are firmly attached to the body. This allows it to be spread out over the folded-down second and third rows of seats, as well as mounted with the seats completely removed to create additional storage space under the sleeping area.

The conversion begins by loosening the rear tensioning straps. The seats can then be easily folded down by pulling on the loops. Then pull the lying surface, which is folded into three parts, forwards, unfold the feet and click them into place.

This creates a comfortable lying surface while retaining five seats when folded. The bed frame and mattress can also be completely removed, transforming the Multivan back into a spacious family van with seven seats in no time at all.

Good sleeping comfort and fresh air

In the test, the bed impressed with its pleasant sleeping comfort thanks to the fully-fledged slatted frame and the two-layer mattress. The mattress is nice and firm, but not too hard and also offers sufficient width for two people. The darkening blinds supplied, which are cut to fit - some with extra metal struts - and which can be easily attached using the magnets in the seam, ensure pleasant darkness.

Plastic inserts with integrated insect screens are available for the front side windows to provide the necessary fresh air supply. Simply attach them to the half-lowered windscreen and, with a little dexterity, raise the electric side window again. Another nice feature is the optional panoramic glass roof, through which you can watch the starry sky at night before falling asleep. And if you want to close your eyes, the glass roof can be darkened quickly and easily.

Compared to the VW California, the Multivan with the Good Night Package remains a flexible compromise. It is ideal for weekend trips or as a basis for customisation, but cannot quite replace the comfort of a real camper van (such as the Hobby VW Crafter) and does not have a pop-top roof. On the other hand, the Multivan scores with better everyday practicality and is equipped with seven seats as standard.

The California models, on the other hand, only offer a maximum of six seats in the California Beach, five seats in the Beach Tour and Beach Camper or even just four seats in the Coast and Ocean - the latter two with a full kitchenette and fridge.

Our test vehicle was equipped with the 2.0 TDI with 150 PS and 7-speed DSG. The four-cylinder diesel engine impresses with its smooth running and sufficient pulling power. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 13.3 seconds and has a top speed of 118 mph. In everyday use, however, the Multivan feels much more lively than the figures suggest.

On the motorway, the Multivan shows its best side thanks to the well-balanced, comfortable chassis and good noise insulation, and remains pleasantly quiet even at 80 mph. Fuel consumption in the test averaged 7.8 litres per 100 kilometres (36.2 mpg-UK), which is a decent figure for a vehicle of this size.

The seven-speed DSG harmonises well with the diesel and usually shifts imperceptibly. Only occasionally, especially when starting off on inclines, does it seem a little hesitant. The steering is precise, albeit somewhat synthetic, and conveys a safe driving experience.

Interior

The cockpit has a modern design and is strongly reminiscent of the Golf and Co. Of course, the T7 is also based on the MQB platform. The digital instrument cluster is clearly laid out and the large touchscreen in the centre console responds quickly. The build quality is consistently good, even if some hard plastic surfaces are reminiscent of the commercial vehicle's origins and the volume and temperature control is still a horror thanks to unlit controls.

The space is generous. The first row is comfortable and offers a good overview. The individual seats in the second and third rows can be moved, reversed or removed completely. The numerous USB-C ports (two in the cockpit and four more in the rear) are a clever detail that make life with the digitalised family easier, as is the multifunction table that can be moved along the entire length of the Multivan. When extended, it also serves as a practical armrest - even if the test vehicle then grumbles and wants you to fold it down again.

Prices

The basic version of the VW T7 Multivan starts at just over €53,000 (approx. £45,000); our test vehicle with 150 PS diesel, long overhang (the wheelbase is always the same in the T7), upscale equipment and a few extras already reaches the €75,000 (£63,000) mark. The Good Night Package in our variant costs a further €2,867.90 (£2,400), and for a further €487.90 (£410) there is a folding table with two folding chairs.

At just over €60,000 (£50,000), the slumbering Multivan in the tested Life configuration without extras is therefore cheaper than a comparable California Beach, which starts at just under €63,000 (£53,000).

Conclusion: 8/10

Ultimately, the overall package is a successful blend of family van and mini camper, ideal for anyone who wants to camp occasionally without compromising on everyday practicality. It offers more flexibility than a fully-fledged motorhome and the necessary comfort for spontaneous overnight stays (the Dacia Duster with Sleep Pack can also do this), but has to accept compromises in terms of camping comfort.

It is a good option for festival campers and anyone looking for an affordable introduction to the world of camping. However, those who are travelling more frequently and for longer periods will probably be happier with the VW California, a competitor such as the Crosscamp Flex or a camper van such as the face-lifted VW Grand Californias or the Ford Transit Nugget.