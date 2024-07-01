With the Elroq, Skoda is not only launching the new "Modern Solid" design line, but also an electric offensive. The compact SUV is the first of six BEVs to be released over the next few years. The Czechs are focussing on sustainable, practical and durable materials.

While the Skoda Elroq was still camouflaged on the Nordschleife in the last few days, we were already able to take a first look at the still lavishly camouflaged newcomer and take it for a short spin in convoy through the streets in and around Amsterdam.

What is it?

The Elroq is Skoda's new all-electric compact SUV. It is based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), which is also used in its big brother, the Enyaq. The Elroq therefore shares the same wheelbase, but saves a whole 15 centimetres in length thanks to shorter overhangs, giving it an overall length of 4.50 metres. This puts the Karoq's electric companion right in the middle of the Enyaq and the smaller Epiq to come.

"Even the first glance at the new Modern Solid design reveals that this vehicle stands for something new. It offers the perfect balance of size, spacious interior and electric mobility for the city and beyond. The Škoda Elroq is also characterised by advanced technologies and assistance systems that our customers appreciate. It is exciting to see how this new addition expands our electrified model family," says Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO.

In addition to many assistance systems and numerous sensors, the Elroq also comes with remote-controlled parking via smartphone. The compact car can be manoeuvred into a parking space from a distance of up to four metres without having to sit in it. In addition, trained parking can be learnt for up to five parking spaces. The Elroq then simply saves the correct approach from a distance of up to 50 metres and then drives into and parks itself.

Exterior

The new "Tech-Deck-Face" of the Modern Solid Design is used at the front. According to Skoda, it is intended to convey "robustness, functionality and authenticity" and "a feeling of safety and strength". The classic radiator grille has been omitted. The apron extends high up to the slim LED headlights. A light strip including parking lights, indicators and daytime running lights stretches along the entire front above the main headlights.

Another "first" appears in the missing logo, which is now replaced by simple lettering on the bonnet. The arrow in the ring has been omitted. The so-called Háček above the S is now integrated into the first letter.

Aerodynamics is an important issue when it comes to saving a few kilowatt hours at the charging station. The Elroq comes with a CW value of 0.26. The sloping roofline, aerodynamically optimised wheels and small winglets at the ends of the front apron, which reduce the gap between the wheel arches and the front, can also help the wind along the body. The rear is dominated by an angular design and a roof spoiler that gives the wind a clear end to tear off.

Interior

Skoda wants to establish "simplicity, plenty of space and clear lines" in the Elroq. Upholstery fabrics made from Recytitan fibre, which consists of 78 percent recycled PET from, are used for the door panels, seats, dashboard, centre armrest and knee area.

A five-inch display, which is also used in the Enyaq, shows the most important driving data in the cockpit. An optional head-up display helps to keep your eyes on the road. The infotainment system has a 13-inch screen with menu structures and user interfaces familiar from the VW parent company. We are not allowed to show the system of the pre-production model.

The interior is spacious and comfortable, and not just for the front and rear passengers. With a boot capacity of 470 litres, luggage also travels quite airily. This can be extended to 1,580 litres with the rear seat bench folded down. The charging cable can be stored in a storage net under the luggage compartment cover - clever.

Driving report

The model on the move was a test vehicle that was allowed to be driven on a manageable lap. The Skoda Elroq behaved calmly, directly and agilely during our Amsterdam motorcade. The chassis is firm but comfortable. The little brother of the Enyaq easily swallows potholes and the "bumps" typical of the Netherlands. For a wheelbase of 2.77 metres, the compact is quite agile and lively.

When accelerating, it pulls away powerfully and gives the head that distinctive electric kick. The test vehicle only felt a little "muddy" when braking and did not immediately achieve the desired immediate deceleration effect, which is not unusual for BEVs when transitioning from recuperation to physical braking.

Battery and drive

The different drive variants of the new Elroq are called 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The entry-level variant comes with a battery capacity of 55 kWh and a driven rear axle with 170 PS and a top speed of 99 mph. The Elroq 60 offers 63 kWh and 204 PS.

The 85 and 85x versions have the highest gross capacity at 82 kWh. This should enable an impressive 348 miles to be achieved. The former has 286 PS, while the latter is reserved for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 299 PS. Both reach 112 mph.

The Elroq 85 and 85x can also be charged from ten to 80 per cent in 28 minutes with up to 175 kW. In comparison: the charging stars from Hyundai and Genesis can do this in 18 minutes.

Conclusion

Prices have not yet been communicated, but the Skoda Elroq basically does a lot right to create a good first impression. The angular design stands out somewhat from the streamlined uniformity. The driving characteristics appear solid at first glance.

The Elroq offers sufficient space not only for the active urban traveller, but also for smaller families. The increased use of recycled products such as discarded fishing nets or PET seems to appeal to people with a greater need for sustainability.

The range could also be a decisive argument in favour of the top model. If the price is right, the Elroq could possibly set itself apart from any competitors.