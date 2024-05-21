Despite the huge hype surrounding the Ineos Grenadier before it went on sale, the Quartermaster, the pick-up variant of the British 4x4, has suffered something of an opposite fate. Its official unveiling coincided with the Goodwood Festival last summer, which did not live up to expectations.

For this reason, the brand has decided to 'give' the Grenadier Quartermaster another chance by organising a test day for the specialised press, adopting a more conventional and effective tactic. In this scenario, we had the chance to be one of the lucky few to drive the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster on roads, tracks, trails and rugged mountain terrain. In short, the natural habitat of a 4x4 focused on professional as well as recreational use.

In reality, nothing has changed from the information we gave you a few months ago about the technical data of the Grenadier Quartermaster. Now, what we wanted to know was the technical capabilities of the British pick-up, which, as you can imagine, are not too far from those of the Grenadier Station Wagon, as the brand calls the closed version. And without wanting to be a spoiler, as the youngsters say nowadays, I can tell you that the Quartermaster is one of those vehicles that can be used both for working in the countryside and for having fun on the way to work.

The chosen setting was Tuscany, Italy, a privileged natural area that combines winding roads with broken tracks and trails that immerse us in a natural environment ideal for the British 4x4 to show what it is capable of. And of course, having a vehicle with permanent all-wheel drive, with a reduction gearbox and differential locks (centre as standard, front and rear as an option) makes those potential 'difficulties' on the road seem like child's play.

And the overall look of the Quartermaster is not too dissimilar to the Grenadier Station Wagon until the C-pillar, where the typical pick-up load platform appears, which in this case, is approved to carry a Euro pallet, even with the spare wheel housed in its specific location. It can carry up to 835 kg of load, which is quite a lot, although it is not the champion of the category (a VW Amarok exceeds one tonne).

So, if we are looking for less obvious differences, the Quartermaster is 5.44 metres long (4.90 metres for the Grenadier Station Wagon) and has a wheelbase 30 cm longer than the Grenadier. However, the beam chassis and rigid axles are still present, which in off-road terms are a guarantee. And to close the exterior section, the load area can be protected in two different ways: with a waterproof textile bonnet or with a lockable hard top.

Inside, everything reminds us of the Grenadier Station Wagon, as there is nothing new specific to this version, apart from the design of the rear doors which changes its shape and affects access to the rear seats, being less comfortable than in the case of the Station Wagon, with larger doors and a slightly wider access. Once seated in the rear seats, the inclination of the backrest also seems lower than the model from which it is derived.

And after this technical review, it's time to talk about driving impressions, which should be divided into two sections to be fair: on-road and off-road. If we start with the less favourable aspects of the Quartermaster, we must point out that the feel and operation of the power steering is the least convincing aspect of the vehicle. On the road or at low speeds in town, it requires more corrections than is usual in a passenger car, for example.

In addition, the turning radius of the steering is smaller than expected, which means more manoeuvring than 'normal' to make a change of direction or simply to park. This may be due to the longer wheelbase, although it's clear that the steering is the same as in the Station Wagon.

On the other hand, the increase in size brings with it an inevitable increase in weight and this is also noticeable when driving on the road. We didn't carry any weight on the load platform that could weigh the vehicle down, but compared to a Grenadier Station Wagon, the pick-up's dynamic reactions also seem less agile. But you shouldn't think of the Quartermaster as a 'clumsy' vehicle, as the punch of BMW's six-cylinder block, petrol or turbodiesel, is still evident at all engine speeds.

When we leave the tarmac, however, the Quartermaster transforms... to offer seamless handling. In the field, few rivals offer the qualities of the British model, providing traction, agility and the ability to negotiate difficult terrain that only a privileged few can match. The gearbox is exemplary and, despite the Quartermaster's dimensions, the ease with which it wades, climbs or 'zigzags' over mountain trails is astonishing.

And don't forget that this is a 5.44-metre behemoth weighing more than 2.8 tonnes. That's OK, because the Quartermaster seems unstoppable the rougher the terrain gets. All you have to do is engage the reduction gear and, if the area is really difficult, lock the differentials, to see that the Ineos 4x4 is a pure off-roader, the real thing... the kind that is becoming increasingly rare (unfortunately).

In our case, we were able to drive the variant equipped with the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 249 PS and 550 Nm of torque. The ZF's eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission extracts the full potential of the engine block with astonishing smoothness and efficiency and, to a certain extent, provides a dose of refinement that few would expect in a car of this calibre.

Consumption? Officially, the Quartermaster claims 25.2 mpg-UK (11.2 litres per 100 kilometres), although our test drive yielded figures in the region of 20.2 mpg (14 litres). The 90-litre fuel tank means that visits to the pump are not as frequent as they might seem.

In terms of available trims, Quartermaster customers will be able to choose between the two familiar Station Wagon trims: Fieldmaster Edition and Trailmaster Edition. The curious thing about the commercial bet is that both trims, regardless of the chosen engine, have the same starting price: £66,215. From there, in view of the immense list of equipment and accessories available, the final price of each unit is left up to the customer and his or her purchasing power.

In short, the Quartermaster is one of the best off-road oriented 4x4 pick-ups available today. Aspects to be improved include the steering set-up and a high starting price. Apart from these two aspects, the final result of the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is a very good one. You can tell that the work on the vehicle had a clear goal in mind: to achieve not just another off-roader, but the best 4x4 possible. And if they didn't achieve it (the market will tell), they came very close.