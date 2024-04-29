The Cupra brand was formerly named SEAT Special Vehicles Department, and was designated as the performance arm of SEAT cars since 1985. The brand has a rich history, gaining victories in multiple versions of motorsport, including the FIA World Touring Car Championship, ETCR and World Rally Cup championships.

In 2018, Cupra became a standalone, high performance brand, but continued to feature in motorsports, including Formula E, where the brand has been teaming up with ABT Sportsline since 2022 to create the ABT Cupra Formula E team. It is from this partnership that the Cupra Formentor ABT was born. Limited to just 160 vehicles in the UK, this special edition is one to get excited about.

The engine

As the Cupra brand gears up to become all electric by 2030, the Formentor ABT is almost a last swansong from the outgoing combustion powered cars. I first drove a Formentor in 2021, and thoroughly enjoyed my time with the car. The compact crossover mixed performance along with practicality. In the UK, the most potent Formentor we can buy is the VZ3, which comes with the same 2.0-litre turbo engine from the Volkswagen Golf R, or Audi S3. The VZ3 packs 310 PS and reaches 62 mph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds. Our European cousins have access to the more powerful, VZ5 model, which contains the 2.5-litre six cylinder from the Audi RS3. This model packs 390 PS and reduces this 0-62 mph time to just 4.2 seconds. Let’s not get too jealous.

This is where ABT have made this slightly better for us in the UK. The Formentor ABT is based on the VZ3 model, with the 2.0-litre Golf R engine, except ABT have added a little magic to it. The model has been tuned, adding an ABT Engine Controller, increasing the Formentor’s power to 370 PS and 450 Nm of torque. This improves the 0-62 mph time to 4.6 seconds, whilst the top speed remains limited at 155 mph. To put that into perspective, that’s similar performance to a Porsche Boxster GTS. All this, and still be able to carry a family of four, plus their luggage in the boot!

ABT haven’t just increased the power on this Formentor though. The Midnight black exterior is now complimented by new, ABT 20 inch wheels, with copper coloured, Brembo brake callipers behind them. Lowered suspension springs have been added, reducing the ride height by 35 mm, giving it a much more aggressive stance, especially from the rear. To finish off this rear look, ABT have added a superb, Akrapovic exhaust system, which allows for pops and bangs when driving. The quad exit pipes just add to the whole aesthetic of the model, really finishing it off nicely.

The interior & price

Inside, the Formentor was already a pleasant place to be. The ABT model gets exclusive Cup bucket seats, finished with the Cupra logo and carbon fibre covers on the rear. ABT have also added extended gear shift paddles, plus a new start stop button. Price in the UK on the ABT model starts at £60,615, which is a little pricey, but a price you pay for a limited edition model.

It’s fair to say that Cupra have been successful with their first standalone model in the Formentor, with over 25,000 models on the roads in the UK in 2023, and we’re now aware that ABT have made it look even better, but what’s it like to drive?

Sitting behind the steering wheel and in the driver’s seat, you’re greeted with the familiar digital dashboard from other Volkswagen Group models, and also unfortunately the infamous VW Group infotainment system. Having said that, the interior of the ABT Formentor feels a like a premium place to sit. With the Cupra design weave over the steering wheel, and the Cup seats exclusive with the ABT kit really hold the driver and passenger in place, although these were a tad firm and could be a little uncomfortable for people regularly using it for longer journeys.

Press the ABT starter button, and the Akrapovic exhaust gives the start up a nice low rumble when starting. Enough to turn heads, but not enough to have your neighbours moaning about your noisy car - the perfect sweet spot. The beauty of this car really comes out when you drive it though. In comfort mode, the valves on the Akrapovic exhaust close, and you’d be forgiven for forgetting you have the key to 370 PS under your right foot. The seven-speed DSG gearbox makes the ride even smoother, and with the size of the Formentor, you can transport your family around too.

Driving modes

Switch the Formentor into Sport mode, and the suspension is stiffened, the throttle response is sharpened and the whole car feels a little bit more spritely. Cupra mode however is where everything is turned up to the max, and the exhaust system comes alive with delightful pops when in the right rev range. This is where the Formentor has it’s split personality, being a practical, family car in comfort mode, but switch into Cupra mode and it unleashes the power of a hot hatch, and with a 0-62 mph time of 4.6 seconds, it would challenge most hot hatches, too.

The Formentor also has an Individual mode, where the driver can set up the suspension and throttle response to their liking, along with an Off-Road mode, which adjusts the front wheel drive bias slightly and slackens the suspension, trying to acquire as much grip as possible, though the Formentor is far from a fully blown off-roading machine. Combined with the fact that the ABT kit includes a 35mm reduction in vehicle height, then we can almost forget about this mode altogether. As can be expected, the stiffer springs that enable the lowering of the car make the ride a tad firmer, especially when combined with the larger, 20 inch ABT wheels on low profile tyres.

Despite this, the aftermarket ABT options for the Formentor really take the model to the best performance and looks that are available to us in the UK. The stance, especially from the rear, make it look as if the rear tyres stick out even further than the wheel arches, and when the black wheels are matched with the black paint work as was with my press car, it really makes the Formentor more like a hot hatch. Combine this with the same engine from the Golf R, with ABT’s performance boost, and the fact that you can turn all of this off in Comfort mode, and this Formentor is the perfect recipe mix of practicality and sportiness. If you have the option to fit these ABT extras at your local Cupra dealer, and if you can afford it, it seems a worthwhile option for the extras you receive as a result.