The Porsche Macan is a vehicle that has always sought to fuse two conceptually opposing worlds: that of an SUV and that of performance with an eye on sportiness.

A success story since its inception, however, today the issue takes on other shades as the nature changes. Will the electric Macan be able to achieve the same goals as the combustion model?

Good question. I flew all the way to Nice to find out in this first contact. Here's how it goes.

New Porsche Macan (2024): the exterior

Let's be clear, the 2024 edition electric Macan changes a lot. Yet those proportions and design principles keep it familiar. I mean, it's fine to change, but you have to remember those tens of thousands of customers around the world who have made its fortune.

The front headlights are divided and positioned on two levels: the upper module integrates the four-point LED daytime running lights, while the lower one incorporates high and low beams with matrix technology.

The shapes are muscular but still soft. And if the front is strongly reminiscent of a Taycan with the right proportions, the rear retains the coupé concept with a less sloping tail and a slim rear window.

All this is relegated to new dimensions. The new Macan grows by 5 cm compared to the previous generation, which is because of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed with Audi that will also be the basis for the forthcoming Audi Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron which integrates the nominal 100 kWh battery, 95 useable.

New Porsche Macan (2024): the interior

Once on board, you can't help but recognise how this is a true Porsche. Minimalism yes, but always with class and style, in the refinement of details that, on closer inspection, make all the difference. The coupe-style frameless doors are immediately noticeable.

Three displays are available, the instrument cluster display (12.6 inch), the central infotainment display (10.9 inch) with the new Android Automotive software, and finally the polarised one not visible to the driver dedicated to front passenger entertainment only (10.9 inch).

Behind the steering wheel and projected directly onto the glass is the head-up display with augmented reality function.

The climate control has a dedicated dashboard composed of touch buttons with haptic feedback. The organisation of the interior spaces is good, especially in regard to the management of the central tunnel considering that the gear lever has been moved to the dashboard to the right of the steering column. Here there are several compartments and also the induction plate for charging your smartphone.

New Porsche Macan (2024): the drive

If I had to describe the behaviour I 'felt' in the mountain bends north of Nice, driving the Porsche Macan Turbo, I would use the term 'natural'.

Yes because, as anyone who drives an electric knows, one of the distinguishing features of a car of this nature is its dynamics. Electrics have slightly less noticeable load transfers to compensate for the exploitation of regeneration.

In addition, the low centre of gravity, especially on high performance and heavy vehicles, means that roll and pitch management must be composed (otherwise motion sickness would be around the corner), intervening with damping, tyres and so on. I would add that, at the sum of the facts, weight is something you can feel.

I realised this on the Taycan, which, although a great vehicle to drive, in corner entry, on the brake pedal and the steering wheel, made its weight and load felt.

Mind you, it's a fine, fine balance I'm talking about. Take away load and you can lose feedback, which on a performance car is everything, especially if you call yourself a Porsche.

Here, in making the Macan, Porsche have shown that they know how to drive cars, and well too. Because this Macan, despite being an SUV, retains those typical stylistic features of a car that is sporty to drive - the dynamics of a sports car are something else, let's be clear - but at the same time comfortable and easy to handle.

The merit lies in the electronic calibration in my view, mainly in the management of the distribution of drive torque between the rear and front axles, and in addition, in the control given by the electronically controlled differential, as well as suspension damping.

The result, after so many words, is obvious. This Macan accelerates and exploits its 639 PS in a progressive manner of course, but - if you wish - also furiously; It brakes in relatively small spaces, it enters bends with much less inertia than you might expect from a 2,400 kilogram 'high-wheeler', and it closes bends well on the way in, all without tiring your arms or your foot when braking.

And this last item is not to be underestimated, because the Macan only regenerates on the pedal, to offer a driving experience as close as possible to a combustion car. Mission accomplished, among other things, because the load on the brake pedal is just right: you feel the weight, the balance of the force to be imparted without any transition from regeneration to mechanical braking.

When you want to stop enjoying the curves, you can turn the knob to comfort and exploit the vehicle like a normal SUV, while enjoying the excellent soundproofing, and the very good view which, for such a cumbersome vehicle helps not a little.

I already know what people will tell me next: 'an electric car, however, runs out of charge immediately'. Well, suffice it to say that at the end of the trip, the average consumption between mountain bends was 23.7 kWh/100 km (2.6 mi/kWh), while in the city, driving slowly at a maximum of 30 mph, it was as low as 19.8 kWh/100 km (3.1 mi/kWh). Considering that the battery pack is 95 kWh, it can be said that charging anxiety is not an issue here.

New Porsche Macan (2024):curiosity

Electricity does not only have automotive applications. During our event, we were also able to test the power of the electric motor that powers the Porsche Taycan on board a ship.

Called Fantom Air, it is equipped with a 400 kW electric motor and a 100 kWh battery. Interesting to see how such a vehicle had several 'driving' modes: Docking, Range, Sport and Sport Plus.

The optimum cruising speed was 22 knots, but in Sport Plus it reached a self-limited speed of 46 knots.

Climbing aboard and being able to take a passenger ride was an experience, mainly also because of the sea pollution implications. Of course, the price is another matter: over €560,000 (£483,000).

New Porsche Macan (2024): prices

The new Porsche Macan can already be ordered in dealerships with the first deliveries starting in mid-2024. Prices start at £69,800 for the Macan 4 and £95,000 for the Turbo.