What is more fashionable in the world of motoring than 100% electric cars and SUVs? Skoda must have thought so when it came to creating this car, which also has a sports version that we will be analysing below.

In this case we have the Skoda Enyaq vRS, an SUV with 340 PS obtained from two motors (109 PS at the front and 286 PS at the rear) that allow it to have four-wheel drive. In terms of the miles that can be covered in this car on a single charge, it has an approved combined range of 323 to 337 miles.

Gallery: Skoda Enyaq vRS iV

38 Photos

Skoda Enyaq vRS: design

To begin with, let's talk about the exterior line, very much adapted to current tastes, with an SUV configuration and very attractive colours such as Hyper Green as a free option or Phoenix Orange Metallic (£390). In the vRS trim, we find some black details on the bumpers, the spoiler or the exclusive 21-inch wheels.

However, one of the most striking components is the grille. Many electric cars choose to do without it, but Skoda has kept it, albeit in a different way. In this case, it is closed, but has 130 LEDs that light up, for example, when the car is unlocked (creating a luminous effect) and also when driving.

Inside the car, the quality of the finish is striking. Alcantara upholstery and lime-coloured stitching add a sporty touch. The 'cleanliness' of components on the dashboard also stands out, as at first glance there appears to be just a screen and steering wheel, as if it were a Tesla. Minimalist fashion...

Behind the steering wheel is the instrument cluster, on a small 5.3-inch screen. Accompanying it is the 13-inch infotainment screen, which controls the multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Below the air vents there are some tactile buttons, although insufficient for our liking, which act as handy shortcuts to various functions.

As for the seats with integrated headrests, they are very sporty and provide plenty of lateral support. The backrest is a little hard and can be a bit of a nuisance on a long journey.

In the rear, there is enough room for two people to travel in comfort and even a third, smaller person can travel in comfort without much difficulty. In addition, the panoramic roof allows the light in the rear to penetrate further and gives a greater feeling of spaciousness. As for the luggage compartment, it is very spacious, with 585 litres, perfect for packing suitcases for a trip.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that like any Skoda it has the 'Simply Clever' solutions, as useful as an umbrella hidden in the door or a scraper for the front windscreen, essential during these cold days, stored in the fuel cap.

The mechanics of the Skoda Enyaq vRS

As mentioned above, the Skoda Enyaq vRS is powered by two motors, the rear motor with 286 PS and the front engine with 109 PS, which provide four-wheel drive.

For its part, the battery has a total capacity of 82 kWh, 77 kWh (net capacity), which allows this SUV to travel up to 337 miles.

In terms of performance, 0-62 mph can be achieved in just 5.5 seconds, while it has an approved combined fuel consumption of 3.7 - 3.9 miles/kWh according to the WLTP cycle.

When it comes to charging, it allows a maximum power of 135 kW in direct current, which means it can complete a 10 to 80% charge in 36 minutes. This process in alternating current at 11 kW takes 7.5 hours.

The Skoda Enyaq vRS, on the move

When it comes to driving sensations, it's clear that the Enyaq vRS has the sporty feel you'd expect from a car with that name. The power delivery is immediate and throws you back in your seat.

Suspension and steering are tuned to the driving programme being used. The Sport mode, the most passionate, manages to give you a sporty feeling in a family car, which is not easy to achieve.

So it's clear who this car is for: a 'modern' family, who like 100% electric cars, but want enough space for journeys.

However, the range of over 300 miles is not very realistic, as during the time we were testing the car, the consumption was up to 2.4 miles/kWh at times, mainly on city journeys. Of course, we used the heating to our liking, which reduces the range.

We also fiddled with the driving modes, although the one we used the most was Eco. So, if you're planning long journeys with this car, bear in mind that the range is closer to 220 miles than 337 kilometres. You can, however, plan any journey with the sat nav, which pinpoints charging points and recommends where to stop depending on your route.

Another thing you need to get used to is the feel of the brake, as the first part of the journey has little effect and you'll have to press almost flat out to begin to see the car start to stop.

Skoda Enyaq vRS: equipment and pricing

To start with the equipment, we start with the exterior, which features the 21-inch Vision wheels for £620. It also has the panoramic sunroof (£855) and the heat pump (£1,025).

All this adds up to a final price of £55,620, although it starts from £53,120 as standard.