Editor's note: Our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy documented the test in the video above. You can activate English subtitles in the YouTube video settings.

The range of an electric vehicle can lend to the joys and sorrows of those who drive or would like to drive an electric car. The kilometres that can be covered on a full battery charge are in fact the main argument of both supporters and opponents of emission-free cars.

We have therefore decided to present to you a comparison of eleven current electric cars. We will check how far they can actually drive before they run out of power. The location of the 2024 super test is Rome's Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA), officially known as the A90 motorway, where we tested eleven electric cars from different countries.

These are Italian, German, American, Korean, Japanese and Chinese models, all driving simultaneously on the famous ring road around the Italian capital.

How our test works

The common testing ground is the GRA, which is 68.2 kilometres (42.4 miles) long and encircles the city of Rome like a ring. In our test, we drove on the outer carriageway. The one that runs anti-clockwise. A speed limit of 130 km/h (81 mph) applies on the GRA, which is reduced to 110 km/h (68 mph) on some sections and in tunnels. However, the traffic, which is always very heavy, means that it is rarely possible to adhere to the Highway Code.

The test cars on Rome's Grande Raccordo Anulare (A90)

The test cars were all driven with the air conditioning set to 22 degrees, in AUTO mode, with the windows closed and the "Normal" driving programme. Only the driver sat in each car, who was connected to our leading crew car via radio.

To minimise the effects of rush-hour traffic jams, the test began at 10:30 am. The outside temperature fluctuated between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. All cars drove in convoy until they had reached a battery charge level of 5 per cent. When they reached this level, they stopped the test and left the scene to go to the nearest charging station to recharge.

The test vehicles

The eleven cars selected for the 2024 fuel consumption test have recently been on the market and represent various alternatives on the list of locally emission-free cars. Here they are:

Results by range

The cars in our test travelled between 571 and 243 km (355 and 151 miles). The Lucid Air, the car that travelled the furthest before the battery capacity reached 5%, completed 7.9 laps on the GRA. It relies on a battery with a real-world capacity of 112 kWh, very favourable aerodynamics and tyres specially developed for electric models, such as the Pirelli Elect. It is followed by the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i5 with 498 and 489 kilometres (309 and 304 miles) respectively.

As it is easy to guess, the distance travelled increases with the size of the battery. With deviations from the specified range in the WLTP homologation cycle of between 16 and 40 per cent.

The BMW i5 performed best, travelling 489 km (304 miles or 6.8 laps of the GRA) instead of the stated 582 km (362 mi) with 81.2 kWh of real capacity. On average, however, the actual range was around 28% lower than the stated range, regardless of the model. This is due to the unrealistic characteristics of the homologation cycle: The accelerations are very gentle, the test is carried out on a chassis dynamometer under ideal climatic conditions (fixed temperature of 23°C) and the test duration is only 23 kilometres (14.3 miles).

Two further technical aspects: Firstly, all the vehicles tested are fitted with summer tyres - with the exception of the Lucid Air, which is fitted with all-season tyres. Secondly, the Lexus RZ we tested did not yet have the 2024 software update, which the manufacturer claims should improve the model's efficiency.

Model Range

(100-5%) GRA round trips WLTP range Difference % WLTP Usable battery capacity Lucid Air 571 km (355 mi) 7.9 839 km (521 mi) -32% 112 kWh Tesla Model 3 498 km (309 mi) 6.9 629 km (391 mi) -21% 75.0 kWh BMW i5 489 km (304 mi) 6.8 582 km (362 mi) -16% 81.2 kWh Hyundai Ioniq 6 476 km (296 mi) 6.6 614 km (382 mi) -22% 74.0 kWh BYD Seal 452 km (281 mi) 6.3 570 km (354 mi) -21% 82.5 kWh Kia EV9 448 km (278 mi) 6.2 563 km (350 mi) -20% 96.0 kWh VW ID.7 400 km (249 mi) 5.6 621 km (386 mi) -36% 77.0 kWh Fiat 600e 282 km (175 mi) 3.9 409 km (254 mi) -31% 51.0 kWh Jeep Avenger 275 km (171 mi) 3.8 401 km (249 mi) -31% 51.0 kWh Toyota bZ4X 249 km (155 mi) 3.5 419 km (260 mi) -40% 64.0 kWh Lexus RZ 243 km (151 mi) 3.4 406 km (252 mi) -40% 64.0 kWh

Results according to efficiency

The range was generally in line with the battery capacity. But what about overall efficiency? It's clear that there are other variables to consider with this factor.

A car that has more energy available can easily cover a greater distance, but you also need to consider how much it consumes to cover a given distance to make a more comprehensive assessment.

Tesla Model 3, the 2024 world consumption champion

In this particular ranking, the Tesla Model 3 was the most efficient vehicle: 15.1 kWh/100km, confirming the efficiency of the American brand's vehicles. It was followed by the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with 15.5 kWh/100km and the BMW i5 with 16.6 kWh/100km.

Slightly further down the list are the brand new Fiat 600e with 18.1 kWh/100km, the Chinese BYD Seal (18.3 kWh/100km), the Jeep Avenger (18.5 kWh/100km), the VW ID.7 (19.3 kWh/100km) and the American super saloon Lucid Air from 19.3 kWh/100km.

The list is completed by the giant Kia EV9 (21.4 kWh/100km), the Toyota bZ4X (25.7 kWh/100km) and Lexus RZ (26.3 kWh/100km).

Model GRA measured consumption Power output Weight Usable battery capacity Tesla Model 3 15.1 kWh/100 km 498 PS 1,828 kg 75.0 kWh Hyundai Ioniq 6 15.5 kWh/100 km 228 PS 1,910 kg 74.0 kWh BMW i5 16.6 kWh/100 km 340 PS 2,130 kg 81.2 kWh Fiat 600e 18.1 kWh/100 km 156 PS 1,520 kg 51.0 kWh BYD Seal 18.3 kWh/100 km 313 PS 2,080 kg 82.5 kWh Jeep Avenger 18.5 kWh/100 km 156 PS 1,520 kg 51.0 kWh Volkswagen ID.7 19.3 kWh/100 km 286 PS 2,097 kg 77.0 kWh Lucid Air 19.6 kWh/100 km 831 PS 2,360 kg 112 kWh Kia EV9 21.4 kWh/100 km 204 PS 2,426 kg 96.0 kWh Toyota bZ4X 25.7 kWh/100 km 218 PS 2,000 kg 64.0 kWh Lexus RZ 26.3 kWh/100 km 313 PS 2,055 kg 64.0 kWh

The costs

Greater efficiency means lower costs for the same distance travelled, and so the Tesla Model 3 is establishing itself as the most economical car for travelling. A distance of 100 km (62 mi) costs €10.00 (£8.50), based on a guide price at the charging station on a subscription basis of 0.66 euros/kWh, as calculated by our technical partner Plenitude + Be Charge. Charging at home at an average price of €0.27/kWh brings the price down to €4.10 (£3.50).

Charging at an HPC Plenitude+BeCharge station

If, on the other hand, you choose a car with higher consumption, the costs for the same 100 kilometres increase: €14.20 or €5.80 (£12.10 or £5.00) for the Kia EV9; €17.10 or €6.90 (£14.60 or £5.90) for the Toyota bZ4X and €17.50 or €7.10 (£15.00 or £6.10) for the Lexus RZ.

Model Energy costs 100 km (fast charger*) Energy costs 1 round trip of the GRA (fast charger*) Energy costs 100 km (at home) Energy costs 1 round trip at the GRA (at home) List price of the vehicle Tesla Model 3 €10.00 (£8.50) €6.80 (£5.80) €4.10 (£3.50) €2.80 (£2.40) €49,990 (£49,990) Hyundai Ioniq 6 €10.30 (£8.80) €7.10 (£6.10) €4.20 (£3.60) €2.90 (£2.50) €55,700 (£47,040) BMW i5 €11.00 (£9.40) €7.50 (£6.40) €4.50 (£3.90) €3.10 (£2.65) €74,400 (£74,105) Fiat 600e €12.00 (£10.30) €8.20 (£7.00) €4.90 (£4.20) €3.30 (£2.80) €35,950 (£32,995) BYD seal €12.10 (£10.35) €8.30 (£7.10) €4.90 (£4.20) €3.40 (£2.90) €46,890 (£45,695) Jeep Avenger €12.30 (£10.50) €8.40 (£7.20) €5.00 (£4.30) €3.40 (£2.90) €39,400 (£34,800) Volkswagen ID.7 €12.80 (£11.00) €8.70 (£7.40) €5.20 (£4.40) €3.50 (£3.00) €64,850 (£55.870) Lucid Air €13.00 (£11.10) €8.90 (£7.60) €5.30 (£4.50) €3.60 (£3.10) €159.000 (N.A.) Kia EV9 €14.20 (£12.10) €9.70 (£8.30) €5.80 (£5.00) €3.90 (£3.30) €76,450 (£65,025) Toyota bZ4X €17.10 (£14.60) €11.70 (£10.00) €6.90 (£5.90) €4.70 (£4.00) €50,900 (£42,860) Lexus RZ €17.50 (£15.00) €12.00 (£10.30) €7.10 (£6.10) €4.90 (£4.20) €78,000 (£62,125) * Tariff 0.66 euros/kWh with Plenitude subscription + Be Charge Be Medium * Tariff 0.66 euros/kWh with Plenitude subscription + Be Charge Be Medium

Conclusion

Perhaps the most interesting data from the 2024 test is that of the vehicle that travels the furthest on a full battery charge. The Lucid Air, which travelled almost 600 km. An important result, albeit far from the average customer. Over 800 PS, weighing around 2.4 tonnes and costing over €150,000.

In terms of efficiency, however, the performance of the Tesla Model 3 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 stand out. Cars that are very similar in terms of shape, drive and technology.