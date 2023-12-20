Audi was one of the first brands to release a full electric SUV in 2018. I drove the car in that year at its press launch in Abu Dhabi and over the years I have tried numerous iterations of the electric model. It was Audi’s go-to electric SUV until the Q4 and Q6 E-tron arrived on the scene. With the new model year, the Germans have taken a major leap forward and released the Q8 E-tron, which is the brand’s flagship electric SUV in the same way that the conventional Q8 achieves that purpose on the petrol-burning side of the lineup.

Rather than just changing the name of the vehicle, the Germans updated the package, changed and refined the model, which is still available in two body shapes, and referred to it as a facelift. The subtle restyling is combined with a large battery, which has enlarged the range of the vehicle up to 296 miles for the Sportback model - which I drove through Dubai - and a higher maximum charging rate. Changes to the steering and suspension components deliver more responsive handling, while you are still being greeted with everything that makes this Audi a great car to drive.

The 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron 55 S line Progress Black handed over to me by the team at Audi Middle East came highly equipped and was dressed in a lovely Ultra Blue metallic paintjob. The new 21-inch black metallic wheels are part of the new alloy wheel design offerings and complement the redesigned bumpers and grilles. The S line exterior offered a contrast to the body colour. Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear lamps finish off the exterior which feels new, but isn’t the biggest news when it comes to the facelifted E-tron SUV.

The electric features of the Q8 are the most important to discuss. First of all, the increase in battery capacity for the new range of E-tron SUVs. The usable capacities of the battery packs went from 71 kWh to 89 kWh for the entry-level 50 variant and from 89 kWh to 106 kWh in the 55 and the sporty Audi SQ8 E-tron. Accompanied by more advanced electric motors and a reduction in the drag coefficient the overall package showcased an improvement, which is visible as well in the improved charging rate up to 170 kW, allowing he bigger battery a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in about half an hour.

For those who have experienced the 55 Quattro before, the differences aren’t huge. The model doesn’t feel vastly different and will reach 62 mph from naught in about 5.6 seconds when you put the gear selector in S-mode. The top speed is limited to 130 mph. For those who want more oomph and a tri-motor set up, the SQ8 is available in the lineup. However, while driving the Q8 you honestly ask yourself why you would require the additional performance. The effortless performance and instant torque of the SUV allows you to glide through traffic with great ease. Quick overtakes are a simple task like with any other EV. You just never have the feeling you are able to hit Mach 10, which comes across as quite a comfortable and smooth driving experience.

Not all is positive though, and there are a few points to note. Especially since the Q8 E-tron isn’t a light vehicle tipping in at almost 2.5 tonnes, it seems to consume a lot more than anticipated and doesn’t feel as engaging to drive in quick turns. With regards to the battery consumption, I found it quite surprisingly to see that the facelifted model was averaging 2.6 miles per kWh, which isn’t great in this day and age where EVs are aimed at being more efficient. The Q8 E-tron clearly showed here its ageing platform on which it’s based.

The situation becomes even more clear and in many ways more problematic for the Q8 E-tron when you take a look at its closest rivals and do a simple comparison. Models like the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Genesis Electrified GV70’s and even Tesla’s Model X offering are simply ahead and have overtaken the Germans from Ingolstadt when it comes to the key EV ingredients of charging speed, battery efficiency and also a lower weight of their vehicles. Still, the Q8 E-tron is a wonderful proposition. However, the details show that the competition has taken the lead and Audi no longer has its advantage through technology.

Inside the cabin, it feels all really familiar. Audi’s excellent fit and finish is visible throughout the interior which offers quality materials covering every surface with swathes of leather, polished plastic and high-grade metal trim. The infotainment tech hasn’t received any noticeable upgrade, and features the same dual central touchscreen set up as before. You have a 10.1-inch central touchscreen for your multimedia and navigation, while the climate control can be adjusted using a 8.6-inch display mounted lower down. The relatively ageing controls and menu structure was never the standard in the automotive space, but right now it really requires a refresh. The virtual cockpit digital dash is something we have seen before and works as well as it ever did.

Looking at the overall spec sheet of the Q8 E-tron Sportback, which I drove for a couple of days, and you see that you can spec out your new Q8 with a large number of features, such as a panoramic roof, electric seats, sunshades for the rear windows, virtual exterior mirrors, adaptive cruise control, 360 degree parking cameras, Bang & Olufsen audio system, head-up display, acoustic glass for the side windows, and a 22 Kw AC charger in case you have this kind of charging power available at home. Overall, more than you could ever wish for in your Audi.

The facelifted E-tron SUV has received its highly needed update and is a better electric SUV than the one it replaces, but my initial feeling is that the update isn’t enough in the current World where the competition is fierce and has played catch-up with the Bavarians from Ingolstadt. The Q8 offers a competitive E-tron package in the current market, but lacks on the topic of efficiency and driving dynamics. It is a safe choice when you want to go for a refined electric SUV and are accustomed to what Audi has to offer. However, there are more fun driving experiences out there using this particular size and form factor, and there are definitely more efficient offerings that will bring you further on a single charge offering better tech while also being a bit more futuristic and flamboyant.

